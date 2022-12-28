Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Related
greenwichfreepress.com
Next for the Wrecking Ball: 1903 Cos Cob Two-Family
An application has been filed with the Building Department at Greenwich Town Hall for a permit to demolish the house at 25 Orchard Street in Cos Cob. The application from L&M Orchard Street LLC, registered to Milo and Louis Ceci, for a Final Site Plan and Special Permit to replace the existing two-family house with a new two-family house on a 7,063 sq. ft. parcel in the R-6 Zone was approved unanimously on Dec 20 by the Planning & Zoning commission.
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: A Closed Door Leads to a Closed Mind
You can say with confidence our Library is a treasure in our community. Whether you’re a user or not, you know its there for you. Its myriad of services equates that of a much larger city’s Library. When something as valuable an asset as the Library is in...
greenwichfreepress.com
Parks & Rec: Greenwich Point Causeway To Be Closed during Construction
The Parks & Rec Dept announced on Friday that the next phase of construction on the Greenwich Point Causeway is expected to begin on January 9, 2023. In this phase, the causeway will be closed Mondays through Fridays. Vehicle traffic will be will be permitted up to the main parking lot (where the Sunday reduced traffic starts).
greenwichfreepress.com
Is it Time for Metro-North to Bring Back the Quiet Cars?
Canceled during the pandemic, the railroad has been dragging its heels in returning this important passenger amenity despite pleas from both passengers and rail advocates alike. A little history:. The idea of dedicating one railcar on each train to a peaceful, cellphone-free, “library like” atmosphere originated on Amtrak in 2000...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Health Dept: Monitoring Your Health During the Post-Holiday Surge
By Dr. Stephanie Paulmeno, DNP, RN, NHA, CPH, CCM, CDPPublic Health Education Specialist/Greenwich Department of Health. Over the past week, Connecticut had 140 new patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and 137 more people died in Connecticut this past week from their COVID infection (ct.gov, 2022). Our Positivity Rate, which should be no higher than 5% (Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, 2020) is now at 15.56%, and that reflects only those who were tested in clinics, labs, and medical offices; those who home tested do not show up in the figures. The actual percent of positive tests is much higher than 15.56%. Until now, the predominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States have been offshoots of a prior Omicron mutation.
greenwichfreepress.com
Yonkers Man Charged with Trespass in Greenwich Residence
On Wednesday Dec 28, Greenwich police were dispatched to Oneida Drive on a report of an unknown man in the residence around 5:30am. On scene investigation revealed the arrestee Jose J Santos-Pena, 24, of Yonkers, NY, had entered the residence through an unlocked front door. Investigation also revealed that Santos-Pena...
greenwichfreepress.com
GPD Charge Bronx Woman for Phishing Scam Targeting a Riverside Resident
On December 20 Greenwich Police traveled to Rikers Island to arrest a Bronx, NY woman on an outstanding warrant for multiple crimes related to a phishing scam stemming in November 2021. According to Greenwich Police Dept’s Lieutenant Patrick Smyth, the phishing scam targeted one Riverside individual via compromised or phony...
greenwichfreepress.com
Police Charge Greenwich Man after Investigation of Nov 2022 Robbery
On the morning of Dec 27 a Greenwich man turned himself in at Greenwich Police headquarters on an outstanding warrant for an incident stemming back to last month. Police say they obtained a warrant after an investigation related to a Robbery on Cary Road in Riverside that occurred on Nov 10, 2022.
Comments / 0