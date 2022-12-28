By Dr. Stephanie Paulmeno, DNP, RN, NHA, CPH, CCM, CDPPublic Health Education Specialist/Greenwich Department of Health. Over the past week, Connecticut had 140 new patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and 137 more people died in Connecticut this past week from their COVID infection (ct.gov, 2022). Our Positivity Rate, which should be no higher than 5% (Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, 2020) is now at 15.56%, and that reflects only those who were tested in clinics, labs, and medical offices; those who home tested do not show up in the figures. The actual percent of positive tests is much higher than 15.56%. Until now, the predominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States have been offshoots of a prior Omicron mutation.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO