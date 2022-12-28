A man was arrested after Fort Myers police say he drove more than 30 mph over the speed limit on the Edison Bridge and had to be chased down by a K-9. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Dylan Dionne, 25, drove his motorcycle over the Edison Bridge going at 81 mph in the 45 mph zone. When officers tried to pull Dionne over, he would not stop.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO