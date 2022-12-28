ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Naples man arrested for deadly Naples hit-and-run

Florida Highway Patrol says a man has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run in Naples on New Year’s Eve. Troopers say Claudio Andres Nunes Hormazabal, 33, is facing charges of DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene with a death, and driving without a license. According to troopers, Hormazabal was traveling...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies investigating shooting at Collier County Waffle House

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Waffle House near Collier Boulevard and I-75. Deputies say they got a call about the shooting shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Collier County EMS says they transported one person to the hospital with an abdominal injury. The...
WINKNEWS.com

Carjacking suspect arrested in North Fort Myers after chase

A carjacking suspect was arrested Friday morning after he led law enforcement on a short chase into North Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, police pursued 27-year-old Zachary Pegg after a carjacking on First Street. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office helped catch and arrest him off Bayshore Road.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of running from police, K-9 after speeding over Edison Bridge

A man was arrested after Fort Myers police say he drove more than 30 mph over the speed limit on the Edison Bridge and had to be chased down by a K-9. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Dylan Dionne, 25, drove his motorcycle over the Edison Bridge going at 81 mph in the 45 mph zone. When officers tried to pull Dionne over, he would not stop.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

One person in custody following Fort Myers armed carjacking

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after leading authorities on a car chase in a stolen vehicle. The Fort Myers Police Department were called to the Beau Rivage Towers on First Street around 11:30 a.m. following the reports of an attempted car jacking.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of threatening deputy, family during Fort Myers Beach arrest

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies say he refused to leave a Fort Myers Beach restaurant despite drunken unruliness and threatened a deputy and his family. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Collins, 45, of North Naples, was arrested after deputies went to a restaurant where management asked to have Collins removed from the property. Security told LCSO that Collins had been asked multiple times to leave for being drunk and unruly.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man suspected of stealing $2,100 tablet from south Fort Myers car wash

A man seen on security footage at a South Fort Myers car wash on Monday afternoon is suspected of stealing a $2,100 tablet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Eager Beaver Car Wash at 12330 S. Cleveland Ave around 3:30 p.m. He was seen on camera footage walking in the bay area where customers pull up to pay for their car wash and may have stolen a black Touch Dynamics tablet (estimated value of $2,100).
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on New Year’s Eve

A deadly crash in Lehigh Acres killed one man Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard off Joan Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old man, in the passenger seat, died in a crash just before 8 a.m. The victim was riding in a sports car, traveling east on Lee Blvd....
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police: Don’t celebrate New Year’s Eve with gunfire

New Year’s Eve is always a big celebration, but it isn’t always celebrated in a safe, smart way; every year, celebratory gunfire hurts people on New Year’s Eve, even in Southwest Florida. In only seconds, innocent people’s lives are changed forever, and it’s easily preventable. Capt. Shawn...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SUV bursts into flames from deadly crash with Punta Gorda man

A Punta Gorda man was involved in a deadly crash on State Road 72 near Turpentine Road Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown woman, the victim, was driving an SUV east on SR-72 just west of Turpentine Rd. The 51-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a semi-tractor...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man found dead in a ditch with his bike in Charlotte County

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation on a dead male found Friday morning around Golf Course Boulevard. According to reports from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found lying in a ditch facedown with their bike in unincorporated Charlotte County. The Charlotte County...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Concrete truck crashes into power poles in North Fort Myers

A concrete truck sent two power poles crashing down in North Fort Myers on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on North Cleveland Avenue near Hancock Bridge Parkway. Crews from LCEC have been using jackhammers to dig up the median near the crash, trying to repair the power pole that was hit and brought down this afternoon. Closer to the intersection, another power pole was also brought down because of the crash.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL

