Police responds to ‘swatting call’ in downtown Fort Myers
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department responded to a swatting call in downtown Fort Myers Sunday afternoon. FMPD is investigating the incident that happened at 2207 First Street off Dean Street near Ford’s Garage. According to their PIO, no injuries were reported and there...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples man arrested for deadly Naples hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol says a man has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run in Naples on New Year’s Eve. Troopers say Claudio Andres Nunes Hormazabal, 33, is facing charges of DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene with a death, and driving without a license. According to troopers, Hormazabal was traveling...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies investigating shooting at Collier County Waffle House
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Waffle House near Collier Boulevard and I-75. Deputies say they got a call about the shooting shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Collier County EMS says they transported one person to the hospital with an abdominal injury. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Carjacking suspect arrested in North Fort Myers after chase
A carjacking suspect was arrested Friday morning after he led law enforcement on a short chase into North Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, police pursued 27-year-old Zachary Pegg after a carjacking on First Street. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office helped catch and arrest him off Bayshore Road.
Police investigating an armed carjacking in Fort Myers
Fort Myers Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking on Friday morning. Officers say it happened at 2797 First Street.
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of running from police, K-9 after speeding over Edison Bridge
A man was arrested after Fort Myers police say he drove more than 30 mph over the speed limit on the Edison Bridge and had to be chased down by a K-9. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Dylan Dionne, 25, drove his motorcycle over the Edison Bridge going at 81 mph in the 45 mph zone. When officers tried to pull Dionne over, he would not stop.
NBC 2
One person in custody following Fort Myers armed carjacking
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after leading authorities on a car chase in a stolen vehicle. The Fort Myers Police Department were called to the Beau Rivage Towers on First Street around 11:30 a.m. following the reports of an attempted car jacking.
Elderly Port Charlotte man arrested for molesting child
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — An elderly Port Charlotte man was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a child. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Thursday, December 29, deputies responded to a home where the man identified as 87-year-old Joseph Sorrentino was accused of molesting a young child.
Fort Myers home burns into flames on New Year’s Day
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A single-family home in Fort Myers caught on fire early Sunday. Seven different units responded to the fire on 4001 E River Dr. Smoke and flames were visible. Crews quickly pulled hose lines to initiate a fire attack and perform a primary search of the...
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of threatening deputy, family during Fort Myers Beach arrest
A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies say he refused to leave a Fort Myers Beach restaurant despite drunken unruliness and threatened a deputy and his family. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Collins, 45, of North Naples, was arrested after deputies went to a restaurant where management asked to have Collins removed from the property. Security told LCSO that Collins had been asked multiple times to leave for being drunk and unruly.
WINKNEWS.com
Man suspected of stealing $2,100 tablet from south Fort Myers car wash
A man seen on security footage at a South Fort Myers car wash on Monday afternoon is suspected of stealing a $2,100 tablet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Eager Beaver Car Wash at 12330 S. Cleveland Ave around 3:30 p.m. He was seen on camera footage walking in the bay area where customers pull up to pay for their car wash and may have stolen a black Touch Dynamics tablet (estimated value of $2,100).
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on New Year’s Eve
A deadly crash in Lehigh Acres killed one man Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard off Joan Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old man, in the passenger seat, died in a crash just before 8 a.m. The victim was riding in a sports car, traveling east on Lee Blvd....
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police: Don’t celebrate New Year’s Eve with gunfire
New Year’s Eve is always a big celebration, but it isn’t always celebrated in a safe, smart way; every year, celebratory gunfire hurts people on New Year’s Eve, even in Southwest Florida. In only seconds, innocent people’s lives are changed forever, and it’s easily preventable. Capt. Shawn...
WINKNEWS.com
SUV bursts into flames from deadly crash with Punta Gorda man
A Punta Gorda man was involved in a deadly crash on State Road 72 near Turpentine Road Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown woman, the victim, was driving an SUV east on SR-72 just west of Turpentine Rd. The 51-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a semi-tractor...
WINKNEWS.com
Man found dead in a ditch with his bike in Charlotte County
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation on a dead male found Friday morning around Golf Course Boulevard. According to reports from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found lying in a ditch facedown with their bike in unincorporated Charlotte County. The Charlotte County...
Driver fleeing Cape Coral police on Christmas Day loses control, slams into street sign
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver fleeing from Cape Coral police lost control of their car on Christmas Day and slammed into a street sign in Southwest Cape Coral. The driver ran a red light around 4 p.m., according to the police department. When officers tried to pull them over, they took off.
WINKNEWS.com
Concrete truck crashes into power poles in North Fort Myers
A concrete truck sent two power poles crashing down in North Fort Myers on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on North Cleveland Avenue near Hancock Bridge Parkway. Crews from LCEC have been using jackhammers to dig up the median near the crash, trying to repair the power pole that was hit and brought down this afternoon. Closer to the intersection, another power pole was also brought down because of the crash.
Authorities investigating deceased man discovered in Punta Gorda
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office revealed they are investigating a deceased male that was found this morning. The man was discovered in the area of Golf Course Blvd., in Punta Gorda. CCSO reports the death does not seem to be suspicious and there is...
Did something go missing from your home after Ian? Sanibel Police may have it.
An out-of-state couple is accused of stealing household items from Hurricane Ian victims on Sanibel Island. Police have it now and want to reunite owners with them.
