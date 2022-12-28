ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Crash in Midtown leaves one person dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash from Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, the crash involved one vehicle and occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Friday in front of the Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue. Police confirmed one person died in the crash...
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Teenager In Critical Condition After Guthrie Accidental Shooting

A teenager was taken to a Nashville hospital after he was shot on Locust Street in Guthrie Saturday morning. Guthrie Police say two people were in the room when the teenager was shot in the head. The shooting is believed to have been accidental but it’s still under investigation.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville

Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit

A Christian County man was charged after a high-speed pursuit on Pennyrile Parkway Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 23-year-old Shane Defevers at the 22-mile marker and he fled at speeds of over 100 mph before coming to a stop. Defevers stopped around the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Police looking for suspect in armed robbery from October

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police have identified one of the suspects in an armed robbery from Oct. 24 on Riverside Drive. Police are looking for Isaiah Porter, 20, on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Charles Gill. Anyone with information about Porter’s whereabouts is asked...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
mjpdnews.org

Three 15-year-old Suspects Caught by Officers While Committing Vehicle Burglaries; All were in a Stolen Car from Nashville, and One was Armed

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Three juvenile teen suspects were quickly apprehended after officers interrupted their active car burglary crime spree early this morning. After the department received a report of suspicious activity near hotels along Crossing Circle around 3:45 a.m., an officer spotted the suspects burglarizing a vehicle at Hampton Inn. They ran away, and one suspect was carrying a handgun. Officers quickly apprehended the armed suspect. Once the department notified the community with a text alert, and during a search by officers, a community member spotted the two remaining suspects running near the Mt. Juliet Road interchange. Officers moved their search to that location and located the remaining suspects.
NASHVILLE, TN
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman allegedly used son as human shield during armed carjacking

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman was arrested last week after she allegedly carjacked multiple people while and using her own child as a shield. On Dec. 22 at 4:42 p.m., Clarksville Police Department officers responded to the Minit Mart on Trenton Road when they received a call from a woman who said her car had been stolen. According to the statement, the 51-year-old woman was pumping gas into her Nissan Juke when a woman pointed a gun at her and took the car.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Arrest made in Idaho murders

Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area. Arnold’s Country Kitchen closing after 40+ years …. A longtime Nashville staple will be closing its doors soon. Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man dies in head-on collision in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving two vehicles in Midtown on Tuesday night. According to MNPD, a 24-year-old man from Ashland City was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on West End Avenue when he swerved and crossed over into eastbound traffic, and crashed head-on with a Hyundai Elantra. The impact caused the Tahoe to flip on its side, killing the driver. A 22-year-old passenger in the Tahoe sustained injuries in the crash, but they are not considered life-threatening.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police searching for check-washing suspect

Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Newsmaker: Nashville Sounds named...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
MAURY COUNTY, TN

