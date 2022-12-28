Read full article on original website
WSMV
Crash in Midtown leaves one person dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash from Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, the crash involved one vehicle and occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Friday in front of the Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue. Police confirmed one person died in the crash...
whvoradio.com
Teenager In Critical Condition After Guthrie Accidental Shooting
A teenager was taken to a Nashville hospital after he was shot on Locust Street in Guthrie Saturday morning. Guthrie Police say two people were in the room when the teenager was shot in the head. The shooting is believed to have been accidental but it’s still under investigation.
WKRN
TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville
Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
Family calls for justice after woman's body found in Nashville creek
Starlena Sullivan's body was found just three days before Christmas in a North Nashville creek. So far there have been no arrests.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A Christian County man was charged after a high-speed pursuit on Pennyrile Parkway Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 23-year-old Shane Defevers at the 22-mile marker and he fled at speeds of over 100 mph before coming to a stop. Defevers stopped around the...
Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
WSMV
Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
clarksvillenow.com
Police looking for suspect in armed robbery from October
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police have identified one of the suspects in an armed robbery from Oct. 24 on Riverside Drive. Police are looking for Isaiah Porter, 20, on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Charles Gill. Anyone with information about Porter’s whereabouts is asked...
Clarksville police looking for man accused of stabbing person during fight
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.
WSMV
One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.
Man killed in apparent road rage shooting
A wife and mother is grieving knowing her husband was killed in an apparent road rage shooting. Chris Spaunhorst was driving on I-24 west in his blue Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Man out on bond for car theft arrested for allegedly breaking into Nashville home, stealing Lexus SUV
The Metro Nashville Police Department said "outstanding, coordinated" police work led to the overnight arrest of a suspect in a break-in on 15th Avenue South.
Hendersonville Police arrest man for aggravated statutory rape, other charges
A Hendersonville man is facing multiple charges after authorities received a report about a 39-year-old having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
mjpdnews.org
Three 15-year-old Suspects Caught by Officers While Committing Vehicle Burglaries; All were in a Stolen Car from Nashville, and One was Armed
Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Three juvenile teen suspects were quickly apprehended after officers interrupted their active car burglary crime spree early this morning. After the department received a report of suspicious activity near hotels along Crossing Circle around 3:45 a.m., an officer spotted the suspects burglarizing a vehicle at Hampton Inn. They ran away, and one suspect was carrying a handgun. Officers quickly apprehended the armed suspect. Once the department notified the community with a text alert, and during a search by officers, a community member spotted the two remaining suspects running near the Mt. Juliet Road interchange. Officers moved their search to that location and located the remaining suspects.
Nolensville police searching for man accused of check washing
A man is wanted in Nolensville after allegedly cashing in a fraudulent check for several thousand dollars.
Tenn. woman allegedly used son as human shield during armed carjacking
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman was arrested last week after she allegedly carjacked multiple people while and using her own child as a shield. On Dec. 22 at 4:42 p.m., Clarksville Police Department officers responded to the Minit Mart on Trenton Road when they received a call from a woman who said her car had been stolen. According to the statement, the 51-year-old woman was pumping gas into her Nissan Juke when a woman pointed a gun at her and took the car.
WKRN
Arrest made in Idaho murders
Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area. Arnold’s Country Kitchen closing after 40+ years …. A longtime Nashville staple will be closing its doors soon. Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year’s...
WSMV
Man dies in head-on collision in Midtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving two vehicles in Midtown on Tuesday night. According to MNPD, a 24-year-old man from Ashland City was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on West End Avenue when he swerved and crossed over into eastbound traffic, and crashed head-on with a Hyundai Elantra. The impact caused the Tahoe to flip on its side, killing the driver. A 22-year-old passenger in the Tahoe sustained injuries in the crash, but they are not considered life-threatening.
WKRN
Police searching for check-washing suspect
Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Newsmaker: Nashville Sounds named...
WSMV
Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
