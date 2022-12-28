ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!

 4 days ago
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 2, 2023

All you art-loving, morning people, this activity is perfect for you! Head on to the Artpace Rooftop to complement your morning with innovative contemporary art. This Morning Mixer provides goers with free coffee and donuts, plus an unbeatable view of downtown San Antonio. When: Friday, January 6, 2023, 8 am...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

A father's mission to drive his injured military son 2,000 miles back to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday afternoon, U.S. Army Lt. Miguel Verduzco Jr. entered LaGuardia Airport in New York City with his father. He was eager to be home. Verduzco had served in the Army for eight years, and his left ankle had lost much of its cartilage as a result. Initially doctors wanted to fuse his ankle, but Hospital for Special Surgery in New York instead rebuilt it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio's top 10 stories of 2022 feature a Texas legend and famous fried chicken

Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year. We've covered food and travel, and now it's time to set our sights on San Antonio at large. This year, San Antonians had fun; they gravitated toward novelty (alpacas, bowling, and a cave house) while keeping pace with the more serious world around them (strong local economies and urban expansion). Here are the 10 most-read San Antonio stories of 2022.1. Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of. Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

San Antonio To Ring In New Year With Downtown Celebration

Celebrate SA, the City of San Antonio’s Official New Year’s Eve Celebration returns to downtown on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Celebrate SA continues to draw in excess of 70,000 excited partygoers annually. The downtown area will be vibrant with revelers “Dancing In The Streets,” the theme for the 2022 celebration. The live music event and fireworks show will take place on South Alamo Street between Market Street and Cesar Chavez Blvd, along Villita Street, and at the Arneson River Theatre. Official event hours are from 6:00 PM through 12:00 AM, on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. The event is 100% FREE to the public and all ages.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

San Antonio’s Top Doctors 2023

Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from physicians in the San Antonio area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percent of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list for fact-checking, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Madoc

Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San Antonio

Graze Craze, a new concept featuring handcrafted charcuterie boards, is becoming more popular in the Lone Star State. Graze Craze is a fast-growing brand within the graze-style food category. It offers an alternative experience to traditional dining options. The fast-growing brand has added a new location in the Lone Star State as more people identify with the leading brand in the trending graze-style eating.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

The San Antonio stories we loved this year

SAN ANTONIO — While the first stories South Texans are likely to remember from 2022 are events defined by tragedy and loss, the KENS team was also hard at work telling stories about people lifting up their communities, the innovations pushing our city forward and the culture that defines puro San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Pizza in San Antonio

When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

