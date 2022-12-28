Read full article on original website
Rocky Nemeth
3d ago
Jesus is coming soon coming I know.
Reply(3)
14
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Several hundred birders slough through rain to count thousands of birds, some rare
The 123rd Christmas Bird Count several hundred people scoured all types of habitats from Pittsburgh’s three rivers to the brushy fields of Hartwood Acres in Indiana Township to the Laurel Highlands for the annual census of the birds. There’s never enough boots on the ground for the longest-running community...
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
Community rallies around Verna Montessori School in Fayette County after burst pipe floods classrooms
The sisters of Verna Montessori School are thankful for the support of their community after they discovered a pipe had burst in the ceiling of the Bullskin, Fayette County school on Christmas morning. According to its principal, Sister Juliana Tengia, she and five other nuns were checking on the school...
Red Cross called to help family after Blair County fire
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Red Cross was called in to help a family after a Thursday morning house fire in Martinsburg. Crews were called to Albright Lane in Martinsburg on Dec. 29, when neighbors reported they saw smoke coming from the home. Martinsburg Fire Chief Randy Acker said they were able to get in […]
wccsradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON THURSDAY ACCIDENT IN INDIANA BOROUGH
More details were released concerning an accident on Thursday in Indiana borough. Police Chief Justin Shawl said the accident happened at 7:32 p.m. and the 1000 block of Philadelphia street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. During the investigation, it was discovered Michael Ream was driving a pickup truck and pulling out from a parking lot on to Philadelphia Street. He collided at low speed with Jacqueline McCullough, who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk.
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: December, 29 2022
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!. DETAILS: $1600/MONTH – TENANT PAYS HOA FEE AND UTILITIES. Brand new construction in the Deer Meadow 55+ community – 2 bed 2 bath ranch style home. Enjoy stress-free living where you don’t have to cut grass or shovel snow! The community center has a fitness facility, open space for group events, and an in-ground heated saltwater pool!
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
Westmoreland County DA asks residents to join doorbell camera program
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVMURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Throughout the holiday season, porch pirates across the country have been caught with the help of doorbell cameras. To law enforcement, those cameras are a potential "surveillance network" that can help them solve crimes. Now the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office wants people to sign their cameras up to be part of such a network.Art Probola installed a doorbell camera at his home in Murrysville a few years ago for security."We don't have any kind of crime to speak of, at least not that I'm aware of. So I would like to keep it that...
PSP: Over $1k worth of jewelry stolen from Somerset County residence
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for information regarding jewelry and crystals that were stolen from a Somerset County woman. The jewelry and crystals, which are valued at $1,305, were reportedly stolen from a residence in Shade Township. Police believe that the theft took place between Thursday, Dec. 22, and […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
Smart Business Network
Irwin Car and Equipment President and CEO William Baker found a goldmine in a struggling company
Irwin Car and Equipment had been in operation for more than 100 years when William Baker agreed to buy the company in 1993. And only then did it finally begin to reach its true potential. At the time, the business had half a dozen employees, no accounting or engineering system...
Rutter’s opens new store in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rutter’s continues to expand its footprint in Central Pennsylvania with a new store that just opened in Bedford County. The convenience store chain announced Tuesday, Dec. 27 the new location at 2 Rutters Drive in Bedford is now open. Rutter’s says the store will create up to 50 jobs with […]
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Cambria County Sheetz
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Johnstown, the Lottery announced. The winning ticket was a part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, […]
Demolition of blighted properties begins in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Cambria County will begin the demolition of blighted properties throughout five municipalities. The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County hired Leckey’s Demolition Services for the demolition of five properties through the Cambria County-Wide Act 152 Demolition Program, with the first one being in Franklin Borough. Act 152 […]
WPXI
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fire at motel in Westmoreland County
Crews respond to fire at motel in Westmoreland County Crews were called to a fire at a motel in Westmoreland County Thursday morning. (WPXI/WPXI)
fox8tv.com
Officials Warn About Alternative Heating
Soaring heating costs are causing some people to turn towards alternative hearing methods this winter. Some of these methods proving to be unsafe and resulting in fires or even carbon monoxide poisoning. The Energy Information Administration reported in its Winter Fuels Outlook that households who predominantly use oil or gas...
Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills; victim identified
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
Comments / 7