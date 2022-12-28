ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Comments / 7

Rocky Nemeth
3d ago

Jesus is coming soon coming I know.

Reply(3)
14
Related
pabucketlist.com

Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County

For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Red Cross called to help family after Blair County fire

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Red Cross was called in to help a family after a Thursday morning house fire in Martinsburg. Crews were called to Albright Lane in Martinsburg on Dec. 29, when neighbors reported they saw smoke coming from the home. Martinsburg Fire Chief Randy Acker said they were able to get in […]
MARTINSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON THURSDAY ACCIDENT IN INDIANA BOROUGH

More details were released concerning an accident on Thursday in Indiana borough. Police Chief Justin Shawl said the accident happened at 7:32 p.m. and the 1000 block of Philadelphia street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. During the investigation, it was discovered Michael Ream was driving a pickup truck and pulling out from a parking lot on to Philadelphia Street. He collided at low speed with Jacqueline McCullough, who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk.
INDIANA, PA
wtaj.com

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: December, 29 2022

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!. DETAILS: $1600/MONTH – TENANT PAYS HOA FEE AND UTILITIES. Brand new construction in the Deer Meadow 55+ community – 2 bed 2 bath ranch style home. Enjoy stress-free living where you don’t have to cut grass or shovel snow! The community center has a fitness facility, open space for group events, and an in-ground heated saltwater pool!
ALTOONA, PA
WDTV

Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County DA asks residents to join doorbell camera program

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVMURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Throughout the holiday season, porch pirates across the country have been caught with the help of doorbell cameras. To law enforcement, those cameras are a potential "surveillance network" that can help them solve crimes. Now the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office wants people to sign their cameras up to be part of such a network.Art Probola installed a doorbell camera at his home in Murrysville a few years ago for security."We don't have any kind of crime to speak of, at least not that I'm aware of. So I would like to keep it that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PSP: Over $1k worth of jewelry stolen from Somerset County residence

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for information regarding jewelry and crystals that were stolen from a Somerset County woman. The jewelry and crystals, which are valued at $1,305, were reportedly stolen from a residence in Shade Township. Police believe that the theft took place between Thursday, Dec. 22, and […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds

BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Rutter’s opens new store in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rutter’s continues to expand its footprint in Central Pennsylvania with a new store that just opened in Bedford County. The convenience store chain announced Tuesday, Dec. 27 the new location at 2 Rutters Drive in Bedford is now open. Rutter’s says the store will create up to 50 jobs with […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Cambria County Sheetz

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Johnstown, the Lottery announced. The winning ticket was a part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Demolition of blighted properties begins in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Cambria County will begin the demolition of blighted properties throughout five municipalities. The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County hired Leckey’s Demolition Services for the demolition of five properties through the Cambria County-Wide Act 152 Demolition Program, with the first one being in Franklin Borough. Act 152 […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Officials Warn About Alternative Heating

Soaring heating costs are causing some people to turn towards alternative hearing methods this winter. Some of these methods proving to be unsafe and resulting in fires or even carbon monoxide poisoning. The Energy Information Administration reported in its Winter Fuels Outlook that households who predominantly use oil or gas...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy