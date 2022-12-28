As we look back on 2022, MercyOne has compiled data on births and the most popular baby names across its Iowa hospitals this year. In total, MercyOne hospitals across the state celebrated more than 6,600 births, including 115 sets of twins and three sets of triplets. Most popular baby names vary by region, but Olivia took top spots for girl names in several MercyOne hospitals, which follows recent trends reported by Babycenter.com. Babycenter.com reports Olivia, Emma and Amelia as the top girl names for 2022, and Liam, Noah and Oliver for the top boy names.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO