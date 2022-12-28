Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Belichick Has Testy Exchange Over Mac Jones ‘Dirty’ Questions
FOXBORO, Mass. — Is Mac Jones a dirty player? Did he deserve to be fined for his controversial low block on Eli Apple?. Bill Belichick, as you might expect, is focused on the Miami Dolphins. Jones generated headlines this week for all the wrong reasons. Many players — aside...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury
Dak Prescott suffered a knee injury as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Prescott looks to have suffered a mild hyperextension in his right knee. He was able to finish the game, and the Cowboys don’t believe the injury is anything to worry about. Prescott didn’t play well in the victory and continued his troubling streak of throwing interceptions with two more picks and a lost fumble. While one of the picks certainly wasn’t his fault, as it should’ve been caught, the other certainly was. The fumble was an exchange between Prescott and the center. They each likely deserve equal blame for the miscue. The bottom line is this. If the Cowboys don’t stop turning the football over, it will likely be a quick exit from the playoffs again for this team.
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
Jakobi Meyers Injury: Patriots Receiver Offers Encouraging Update
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots are going to need all hands on deck next weekend in Buffalo. If they beat the Bills, they clinch a spot in the postseason. Expect Jakobi Meyers to be on the field for the biggest game of the season. New England’s top receiver aggravated...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dolphins Pull Off Backdoor Cover With Late Touchdown Vs. Patriots
The Patriots defense came up big in Week 17, but the game was more of a nail-biter for those who took the Dolphins with the points. New England was a consensus 2.5-point favorite across most sportsbooks, and those who took the underdog kept the faith Miami could cut into the Patriots’ 23-14 lead with 2:25 left in the game.
Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines
Justin Jefferson was having a brutal game for the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their Week 17 divisional clash against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and his frustration boiled over. The Vikings star receiver was held without a catch in the first half. After a tipped pass from Kirk... The post Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What Alerted Dolphins To Get Tua Tagovailoa Tested For Concussion
Following a review of Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion, the NFL and NFL Players Association noted the Miami Dolphins quarterback didn’t exhibit symptoms of a head injury during the course of play in Week 16. It actually wasn’t until the day after the loss to the Green Bay Packers...
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Season-Saving Win Over Dolphins
FOXBORO, Mass. — If the season ended today, the Patriots would be in the playoffs. It wasn’t pretty, as New England had to fight and claw for a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, who were down to their third-string quarterback and without four key starters. But the Patriots played just well enough on offense and defense to get a season-saving victory.
Travis Kelce Has Theory About Mac Jones-Eli Apple Incident
Mac Jones claimed he made a “split decision” when he dangerously issued a low block on Eli Apple in the Patriots’ loss to the Bengals. Travis Kelce believes it was a decision fueled by anger. Kelce and his brother, Jason, weighed in on the incident during the...
NFL, NFLPA Release Statement Regarding Tua Tagovailoa
The NFL and NFL Players Association — for the second time this season — have concluded its review of the circumstances surrounding Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion. The Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered his third concussion of the 2022 season in Week 16. Tagovailoa played most of the loss to the Green Bay Packers, and the concussion spotters did not check him out after his head hit the ground hard on a takedown.
Patriots Legends Poke Fun At Christian Barmore’s Sack Celebration
Christian Barmore made his presence felt in the New England Patriots’ win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. In fact, he drew the attention of a couple of legendary teammates. Late in the fourth quarter, Barmore got home for a sack of Dolphins backup quarterback Skylar Thompson. Naturally...
Patriots’ Trent Brown Channels Dr. Seuss With Outrageous Pregame Outfit
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots left tackle Trent Brown looked like he stepped right out of a Dr. Seuss book and into Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Brown arrived to the stadium wearing a very colorful pregame outfit that made him look...
How Eagles’ Second-Straight Loss Impacts Race For NFC’s Top Seed
The Philadelphia Eagles seemingly had a stranglehold on the NFC just a few short weeks ago. But now, after suffering consecutive losses with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts sidelined due to injury, the Eagles don’t look as bulletproof in pursuit of the top seed as they once did. Following their...
How Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Explained Questionable Nick Foles Celebration
New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was the subject of criticism Sunday after he questionably celebrated his sack on Nick Foles despite the Indianapolis Colts quarterback laying on the ground in obvious pain. The first-round rookie, however, told reporters after New York’s Week 17 win it was a misunderstanding....
NFL Rumors: Giants To Make Offers To Two Impending Free Agents
The Giants reportedly will try to keep two key offensive players in New York as they gear up for a pivotal offseason. Both running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are set to hit free agency when the 2023 league year begins in March. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Giants are planning to extend offers to both first-round selections by the franchise.
Dolphins Rule Out Multiple Star Players, Not Just Tua Tagovailoa
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Dolphins will be without four key starters for Sunday afternoon’s huge game against the New England Patriots. Roughly 90 minutes before kickoff, Miami officially ruled out stud tackle Terron Armstead, star edge rusher Bradley Chubb and veteran corner Xavien Howard for the Week 17 matchup at Gillette Stadium. As expected, the Dolphins also listed Tua Tagoavailoa as inactive due to a concussion.
CFP Odds: Six Prop Bets To Consider For Peach Bowl, Fiesta Bowl
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, we’re not talking about New Year’s Eve. We are talking about the College Football Playoff Semifinals — where the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes will match up in the Peach Bowl and the Michigan Wolverines take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl.
Tom Brady Clinches 20th Postseason Berth In Buccaneers Win
As the NFL regular season started to wind down, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ postseason hopes looked like they were starting to slip. With a win over the surging Carolina Panthers in Week 17, any and all worries dissipated. Brady and company came out on top with a 30-24 victory...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0