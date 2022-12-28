ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

City of Asheville holds press conference on water outage

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3k2Y_0jwfvRVH00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The city of Asheville will hold a press conference Wednesday to update the community about the water outage.

7NEWS previously reported that recent severe weather has left residents and businesses without water.

At 4 p.m., city staff will be available to update the community on the current water situation.

The city said staff is able to provide gallon jugs of water to individuals who are unable to get these themselves.

Anyone unable to obtain drinking water on their own should call 211 between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Wait time may be higher than normal, city officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Asheville water woes: Non-potable & drinking water to be available at 3 area fire stations

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over one week after widespread water issues began in Asheville, many continue facing little to no water in their homes. Starting Saturday, Dec. 31, the city of Asheville says residents who are not able to acquire drinking water themselves can call water resources customer service at 828-251-1122 to request delivery. The city asks that people call between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

City of Asheville Water service update: 8:00 p.m., December 29

The City of Asheville staff was able to make continued progress today in its efforts to restore full water service to all customers. Water crews will remain in the field overnight as we continue necessary repairs and monitor the system as it recharges. Service restoration today. The majority of Mills...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville water director gives update on outage

Troopers said an SUV ran off the roadway on U.S. 123 near Central. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a shooting on Friday night along Winston Drive. Firework sales steady, despite inflation, supply chain disruptions. Updated: 54 minutes ago. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Shooting injures 1 in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a shooting investigation is underway after a shooting injured one man early Saturday. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. Police said a gunshot victim was found and taken to the hospital […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

New Years Eve events in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re still looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, we’ve got some options for you. Ink N Ivy in downtown Greenville has food and live music. Tickets are $20. Bowlero - which is on South Pleasantburg Drive -...
GREENVILLE, SC
GreenMatters

Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More

Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

City of Asheville provides update on water outages

UPDATE: (12/27)- The city of Asheville said that the production facility in the southern distribution area will tentatively be producing water at a reduced capacity on Wednesday. According to officials, If water department staff discover leaks on private property, the water will need to be turned off to conserve water and limit property damage. Staff […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Early morning shooting in Asheville leaves one injured

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Asheville, leaving one person injured. A press release from the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers were dispatched to the100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 to investigate reports of a shooting.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Major Water Outages in Asheville

Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville. Thousands of people in the mountains are living without water, from the Asheville Airport to stores and neighborhoods in South Asheville and South Buncombe County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter weather causing flight delays cancellations and people...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy