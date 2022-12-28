ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idahoans Brave Cold Temperatures for a Great Cause [photos]

Hundreds of Idahoans braved the less than thirty-degree temperatures on New Year's Day to take the Polar Plunge. Unlike some folks recovering from too much partying welcoming in 2023, these Idahoans traveled to Lucky Peak Reservoir for a great cause. Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have been plunging in January's chilly temps for twenty years.
45 Images of What Happiness Looked Like in Boise, Idaho in 2022

For many, 2022 proved to be as challenging as 2020 or 2021. While there were some really low lows, there were also some very high highs!. This year’s news cycle was a lot to deal with. Record high inflation, the war in Ukraine, a school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, four University of Idaho students being murdered in their sleep and a disastrous holiday travel season…these are some of the headlines that many of us wish we never had to read.
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?

Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
Entertaining Responses To An Idaho Karen Getting Called Out

As trendy pejoratives are concerned, few are quite as ubiquitous as "Karen." A medieval Scandinavian name, Karen is a shortened form of Katherine. It's derived from the Greek word "aikaterine," and means something close to "pure" or "clear" according to VeryWellFamily. But that was medieval Karen. Today's 21st Century Karen couldn't be more different.
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice

We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
New Year’s Resolutions For The Bad Drivers in Boise

If you're living in the Treasure Valley and aren't familiar with the state of Boise drivers, you've probably been living under a rock... or you aren't on social media. Same difference? The jury's out but one thing is for sure, people are still voicing their honest (and brutal) opinions on the ability level of Boise drivers.
Best Pizza In Boise - Finding The Perfect Pie

Let’s talk about something that just about everybody loves, pizza. The Boise pizza scene is bustling with activity. From classic New York style to authentic Italian certified wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, Boise has the perfect slice of pie. Here are some of the best pizza joints in Boise for that perfect slice of pie.
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores

For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities

We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
The #1 Reason Californians Moved To Boise In 2022

Whatever reason you're thinking of, it's probably not that. It's a hot topic on every Boisian's mind in 2022: More people are moving here. Some love it. Some hate it. Either way, Boise is welcoming new neighbors all the time, especially folks relocating from California to move slightly East to come join us in the City of Trees.
Storm to bring snow and high winds to East Idaho New Year's Eve through New Year's Day

The new year will be ushered in with a snowstorm in East Idaho. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho that are in effect from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day. The storm is forecast to bring snow and 45 mph winds to East Idaho starting Saturday night and ending late Sunday night. ...
Boise Favorite Will Shut It’s Doors After This Week

2022 hasn't been easy on the food industry with various businesses experiencing difficulty bouncing back from staff shortages, risings costs, etc. Now, the Treasure Valley will have to bid farewell to another local favorite that will close after this week. The end of an era... for good?. In posts to...
Man catches record smallmouth bass at Idaho reservoir

It was a typical cold December day in North Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across Dworshak Reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy. Having been looking for a record fish for months, and already...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
15 Spots Where You’ll Find The Best Meal in Boise

The most popular indulgence in the entire Treasure Valley is food. Honestly, let's not kid ourselves - who isn't looking up where to go to eat on the weekends in Boise? While nothing beats a good home-cooked meal, there are several places in Boise that offer up what could arguably be considered: the best meal in Boise.
