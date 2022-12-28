Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY HOLDS SWEARING-IN CEREMONY FOR ELECTED OFFICIALS
Saline County held a swearing-in ceremony for those who were elected to county positions during the 2022 November General Election. -Becky Plattner as Presiding Commissioner of the County Commission,. -Hugh Harvey as Division 5 Associate Circuit Judge,. -Page Bellamy as Division 6 Associate Circuit Judge,. -Becky Tebbenkamp Uhlich as Clerk...
kmmo.com
AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 3
Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The Concordia Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin its meeting at 5 p.m. in Room 202 of the Concordia Community Building located at 802 South Gordon Street. – — The Marshall City Council is scheduled to...
Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after vehicle stop in Saline County on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, A Marshall Police Department Officer conducted a stop of a vehicle on West Arrow Street in Marshall due to what appeared to the officer as a domestic incident between a male driver and a female passenger. The Officer also observed no front plate on the vehicle.
Woman convicted of pointing crossbow at children sentenced, files appeal
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon was sentenced on Tuesday. Rachel M. Linder received a suspended sentenced of 30 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. A Boone County jury convicted her on Nov. 29. Linder’s attorney filed an appeal on Wednesday. Deputies arrested Linder on The post Woman convicted of pointing crossbow at children sentenced, files appeal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
CROCKER MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES AFTER INCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Crocker man has been charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County after an incident on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responding to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 70 came into contact with Justin Smith. While speaking with Smith, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol, blood shot eyes and slurred speech. While a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer was speaking with him, the Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy observed Smith grab a liquor bottle and attempt to open it while seated in his vehicle. Smith was asked several times to exit the vehicle to which he refused. Smith then began to reach near the center console of his vehicle at which time officers again ordered him out of the vehicle.
kmmo.com
ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL COUNTY FOR THE FIRST WEEK IN JANUARY
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work in Carroll County for the week of January 2-8. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -A bridge rehabilitation project is taking place at the...
kttn.com
Livingston County woman dies while in custody in Randolph County
A Livingston County detainee died in Randolph County the afternoon of December 27th. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 51-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire suffered a medical problem at the Randolph County Jail. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until an ambulance arrived, and they continued assisting emergency medical personnel in getting to the hospital while providing medical assistance. She died at the hospital.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 29, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies arrested Lecia Michelle Parnell, 47, of Sedalia, in the 1200 block of Elm Hills Drive for a Violation of Protection Order. Bond was set at $1500 cash or surety. Parnell also faces charges from Cooper County for Person With Serious Infectious Disease Knowingly Exposing Disease to Another Person.
kchi.com
Deputies Book Three Into Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
kchi.com
One Booking For Livingston County
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center is reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. Fifty-six-year-old John Robert Fredricks was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department at about 7:35 pm. He was held with no bond allowed.
Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was accused of several crimes on Thursday morning after leading a Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy on a chase. Brian D. Murphy, 58, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT LOOKING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 23-year-old Ezra Cowan is wanted for Missouri parole violation, three counts of failure to appear, and tampering in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-eight and 148 pounds.
Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
RTS WASTE SERVICES TO BEGIN COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL TRASH PICKUP EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2023
The City of Marshall wants to remind residents that RTS Waste Services will begin commercial and residential trash and recycling services effective January 1, 2023. Regular trash pickups will begin on Monday, January 2, 2023. Wards will continue to be serviced on the current schedule but crews may arrive before 7:00 a.m..
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encourages Missourians to clean up unused medications by safely disposing of them. According to the department, medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children. Also, flushed meds are responsible for 2,300 tons of hazardous waste each year. Some police stations,...
Hearing for man charged in Clark Lane shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to online court records, Columbia resident Noah Solbrekken has a court hearing on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing at Boone County Court House. Solbrekken is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to Columbia Police, Solbrekken is charged in connection with the Nov. 2 shooting The post Hearing for man charged in Clark Lane shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
KNOB NOSTER WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Knob Noster woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Cynthia Biggs crossed the center line, left the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle then overturned.
Sweet Springs Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
On Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her...
krcgtv.com
Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found
BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
Comments / 0