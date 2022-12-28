Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
Related
1 man, 4 women shot in separate overnight incidents New Year's Day.
INDIANAPOLIS — A violent start to 2023 saw IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives called to investigate five shootings in the first seven hours of New Year's Day. In addition to the usual reports of indiscriminate gunfire at midnight, police were called to investigate a person at 12:15 a.m. at 917 Grant Avenue near 10th Street and Sherman Drive.
Man apparently sleeping in car shot by 3 Indianapolis officers
Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car, authorities said. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city's northeast side, and police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation.
WTHI
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
bloomingtonian.com
Police investigate New Year’s Day stabbing in the 200 block of South College Avenue
Police are investigating a stabbing around 12:39 a.m. New Year’s Day 2023, which left a man injured in the 200 block of South College Avenue. The stabbing victim was standing and talking to first responders before being transported to a hospital. The man stumbled from an alley to a...
eaglecountryonline.com
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.
The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
WANE-TV
Suspect in shooting outside Mitchell’s accepts plea agreement
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A plea agreement is in place for a man charged with multiple felonies in connection to a shooting just outside the entrance of Mitchell’s Sports Bar this past August. Jaleen Willis, 23, recently accepted the terms of the plea agreement, and it will...
MyWabashValley.com
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
Indiana woman killed in murder-suicide sought restraining order days before death
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A pregnant Indiana preschool teacher killed by her estranged husband this month sought — and was denied — a protective order 10 days before the murder-suicide. Columbus police officers responding to a shooting call Dec. 19 found the bodies of Julie Neumann, 36, and...
wamwamfm.com
Man Arrested in Washington for Reckless Driving and Drugs
Yesterday, December 29th, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Captain Matthew Stanley with the Washington Police Department witnessed a vehicle traveling on N. Highway 57 and George St. at 89 mph. The vehicle was stopped, and after an investigation, narcotics and narcotic equipment were located. John Monroe was transported to the Daviess...
Man dies in single-car crash on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a single-car crash early Saturday morning on the north side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the scene near the intersection of 82nd Street and Westfield Boulevard around 2 a.m. The IMPD incident report said the man was driving a BMW sedan...
Bail reduced for mother of Baby Amiah Robertson
A Marion County judge has reduced the bail for the mother of baby Amiah Robertson, who has been missing since March 2019.
IMPD searching for woman missing from south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old woman missing from Indy's south side. Ashley Hart was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. Police said she may be in need of medical attention. Hart is 5 feet...
wnky.com
2 adult men identified in deadly shooting at Minnesota’s Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police say five people have been arrested in a fatal shooting at Minnesota’s Mall of America. In a Facebook post, the Bloomington Police Department stated officers at the mall reported shots fired on Friday. Authorities say officers discovered a male on the first floor with multiple gunshot wounds, and they attempted lifesaving measures.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)
Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
wbiw.com
Preteen runs away and faces criminal charges after having violent meltdowns
BEDFORD – A preteen faces criminal charges following two incidents on Tuesday, December 27th. The first incident happened at 2:10 p.m. when his mother had taken him to the Lawrence County Health Department on Mitchell Road to get the required school immunizations. The 12-year-old male had a “meltdown” in the office when he learned he was getting shots and left the building without permission. His mother requested that he be charged with being a runway.
wdrb.com
Indiana man accused of shooting, dismembering father he believed had been 'turned into a robot'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is accused of shooting and killing his father, and dismembering his body. Shawn Hays, 53 of Mitchell, Indiana, was arrested last week in Lawrence County, just north of Paoli. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office responded to a request for a...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 30, 2022
3:44 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at Mitchell Road and 25th Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 700 block of Q Street. 5:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. 5:26 a.m. Alarm sounding at Subway on 16th Street. It was a...
Sheriff: Inmate attacked Parke County jail officer
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Police in Parke County are investigating after a correctional officer was attacked by a jail detainee. In a report, the sheriff's department said 60-year-old inmate Michael Rozsa, of Rockville, hit an officer who was doing routine checks and then allegedly tried to choke the officer and "held the officer in the cell for a period of time."
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck
INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
korncountry.com
Part of Highway 50E in North Vernon back open after serious crash
JENNINGS COUNTY – UPDATE: Highway 50 is now back open, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. There is still a police presence in the area so people are asked to continue using caution. ORIGINAL:. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office says that Highway 50 East, between County Road...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 2