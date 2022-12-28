ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grades for Fields, offense, defense in blowout loss vs. Lions

DETROIT -- New year, same Bears. Well, maybe not the same. The Bears opened 2023 at Ford Field against a Detroit Lions team that needed to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff hoped the playoff-like atmosphere would bring the best out of the young Bears and help them snap a losing streak that dates back to late October.
Stat: Fields has most carries, yards on scrambles in NFL

The escape artist. The elusive evader. The scramble sovereign. Justin Fields lives outside of the pocket this season. Without a formidable offensive line (and healthy, for that matter) and a talented wide receiver core, Fields has to take matters into his own hands by way of scrambling. One statistic from...
Fields second in single-season QB rushing yards

Justin Fields surpassed Michael Vick's 1,039-yard season in 2006 with a run against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He now has the second-most rushing yards in a single season for a quarterback. Fields trails only Lamar Jackson, who rushed for 1,206 yards in 2019. As of this writing, Fields has...
Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair healthy

The Bears got closer to full health ahead of this weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions. Neither Teven Jenkins nor Cody Whitehair has an injury designation after each man missed the Bills game. Jenkins was sidelined due to a scary-looking neck injury that required a trip to the hospital, while Whitehair suffered a knee injury. That forced the Bears to insert swing guard Michael Schofield in at right guard. At left guard the team went with a rotation between Larry Borom and Dieter Eiselen. Without two of their starters in the middle of the offensive line, the Bears had one of their worst games of the year rushing the ball. As a team, they were limited to 2.8 YPC and Justin Fields was held to only 11 rushing yards on seven carries.
Who is Jerry Jones’ wife, Eugenia Jones?

BILLIONAIRE Jerry Jones is famous for owning the Dallas Cowboys. Among the team, the NFL figure's wife Eugenia is known as the "Mother of the Dallas Cowboys." Born on March 15, 1944, Eugenia 'Gene' Jones née Chambers is a beauty pageant winner and businesswoman from Danville, Arkansas. In 1960,...
Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bears risers and fallers after ugly loss to Lions

The Bears played arguably their ugliest game of the season on Sunday, and were blown out by the Lions 41-10. The run defense has been bad all season, but they were somehow worse against D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Justin Fields tied a season low with seven pass completions. But unlike Week 2 when Fields completed 7-11 passes, Fields was an abysmal 7-21 in Week 17. He held onto the ball too long in certain cases, and was sacked seven times. It wasn’t all his fault, though. The offensive line struggled. His lack of playmakers has been well documented. Overall it was just a bad, bad game for the Bears.
Jenkins is doubtful to return to with a neck injury

Teven Jenkins left Sunday's Bears-Lions game in the first quarter with a neck injury. He is doubtful to return to the game. Jenkins has struggled with injury this season, missing three games on the year. Most recently, he was recovering from a neck injury he sustained against the Eagles. The...
Bears overreactions: Examining Bryce Young draft-and-trade idea

You can rarely view a three-win season as a positive. But in the 2022 Bears' case, this season might end up filed under "best-case scenario" when all is said and done. Everything has revolved around second-year quarterback Justin Fields this season. Would he take the Year 2 leap necessary to prove he's a franchise quarterback? Did new head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles want to center their rebuild around him? Would the Bears be back in the QB market in the offseason?
DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers

It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
The hidden benefits of Bears starting three rookie CBs

The Bears will definitely miss both Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor over the last two weeks of the season. Losing two of three starting cornerbacks is never a good thing, and the team has made it clear they wish each of those guys was healthy and able to play. However, the Bears also see a silver lining to their typically unenviable position. The unfortunate injuries have given an opportunity for the Bears to field three rookie cornerbacks to finish the year, and given those rookies an opportunity to prove themselves on gameday.
NBA suspends 11 players for scuffle between Magic-Pistons

The NBA issued suspensions to members of the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers on Thursday following an altercation between the two teams. Pistons guard Killian Hayes received a three-game suspension without pay, Magic forward Moe Wagner was suspended for two games without pay, Hamidou Diallo received a one-game ban and eight members of the Magic who left the bench area during the scuffle each got a one-game suspension.
