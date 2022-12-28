An 8 year-old boy in Berrien County started out wanting to donate a coat he’d outgrown, and the gesture grew into a donation of 115 coats for the needy. WNDU reports that Daniel Ganus of Riverside started collecting outgrown coats from his classmates after writing a newsletter about the idea at school. In less than month he’d collected 115 coats, as well as scarves and hats. They were donated to Emergency Shelter Services in Benton Harbor, and other agencies will also benefit from his generosity.

