95.3 MNC
New pub could open in former church in Niles
A restaurant and pub could be opening in a building that was once home to a church. The owner of the Round Barn Winery wants to open the pub inside of Grace United Methodist church in Niles. The bar would feature pub-style fare, live music, and an outdoor beer garden...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry changes direction under new leadership
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After shutting down operations indefinitely, the Mishawaka Food Pantry tells 16 News Now they’ve changed leadership. It comes after their former executive director was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in October. Officials at the Mishawaka Food Pantry tell us that they were close...
News Now Warsaw
Penguin Point stores in Warsaw remain open despite workers’ frustrations
WARSAW — The two Penguin Point restaurants in Warsaw remained open Friday night despite a few disgruntled workers including one who claimed all of the stores in the chain closed Friday. A former employee who quit Friday told local media that a walkout by employees led to the closure...
hometownnewsnow.com
New Life Hoped for Old Firehouse
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte city planners are considering a proposal to renovate and repurpose and old fire station in town. The old firehouse at 910 State St., nestled comfortably next to the US 35 overpass, has recently been used as a senior center. But the building itself is a little elderly and needs rejuvenation.
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
News Now Warsaw
Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
abc57.com
Country Bake Shop closes its doors for good ahead of the new year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A local favorite for baked goods is open for just one more day. After 47 years, the Country Bake Shop on the northwest side of South Bend will not be keeping it’s doors open going into the new year, and New Year’s Eve will be it’s last day for business.
WNDU
Ring in the New Year in South Bend with tons of events to choose from
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s New Year’s Eve, and across the country celebrations are taking place to ring in 2023. In South Bend, multiple events are inviting the public to start the year off with some fun:. Cloud Walking Coffee iw hosting a Disco Night with cocktails,...
Nativity scene display tampered with in Indiana
Theora Ohaneson said it wasn’t so much that someone removed the baby Jesus from the nativity scene. It was where they put the baby Jesus. She told WSBT in South Bend this was rude and disrespectful.
22 WSBT
Benham Ave. underpass closure begins
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A road closure is scheduled to begin on Friday. The northbound lanes of Elkhart's Benham Ave underpass will be closed for what the city calls, "sewer work and investigation." That closure extends from Harrison Street on the north to St Joseph Street on the south.
abc57.com
Local citizen, South Bend police provide hotel for homeless woman on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend police received a call just before midnight on Christmas Eve about a woman who was struggling to stay warm outside of a business on the city's south side. The wind chill at the time was in the range of -30 degrees, according to SBPD.
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
News Now Warsaw
126 face layoffs after food service vendor loses contract with Lutheran Health Network
WARSAW – A food service provider has lost its contract with Lutheran Health Network, causing the layoff of 126 people in Warsaw and Fort Wayne, News Now Warsaw has learned. The company, though, predicts many of those who lost their jobs could be hired back by the new vendor.
hometownnewsnow.com
County Government Looking to Fill Board Appointments
(La Porte County, IN) - The La Porte County Council is looking for citizens to fill appointments to boards of various types. La Porte County Public Library Board of Trustees, 4-year term, applicant must have lived in district for at least 2 years. Michigan City Public Library Board of Trustees,...
95.3 MNC
Berrien County boy donates 115 coats to the needy
An 8 year-old boy in Berrien County started out wanting to donate a coat he’d outgrown, and the gesture grew into a donation of 115 coats for the needy. WNDU reports that Daniel Ganus of Riverside started collecting outgrown coats from his classmates after writing a newsletter about the idea at school. In less than month he’d collected 115 coats, as well as scarves and hats. They were donated to Emergency Shelter Services in Benton Harbor, and other agencies will also benefit from his generosity.
nwi.life
Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Family Nurse Practitioner to Valparaiso
Northwest Medical Group recently welcomed nurse practitioner Ashleigh Peterson, DNP, APRN, FNP-C. Peterson joined the family medicine practice of Sudhakar Garlapati, M.D., at the Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care office located at 401 Wall St. in Valparaiso. Ashley Dickinson, CEO, Northwest Health, shared that adding new practitioners is...
Michigan man fatally struck by car while trying to strap appliance on vehicle
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man was fatally struck by a car while he helped strap an appliance onto a vehicle on the side of the road, authorities said. Trevor Kyle Nelson, 18, of Edwardsburg, died when he was struck by a vehicle in LaGrange Township, MLive.com reported.
columbusnews-report.com
Amish country is setting for mystery thriller
Love to Read The book “All Good People Here” is set in Amish country just south and a few miles east of South Bend, Indiana— the home of the “Fighting Irish”/Notre Dame. This mystery/suspenseful thriller had me constantly guessing as to “who dunnit”. Just when I thought I knew who had kidnapped January Jacobs, another twist revealed that I was wrong. Author Ashley Flowers tells the story of a…
abc57.com
Trash services not running in Middlebury January 2
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. - Republic Services will not be picking up trash in Middlebury on Monday, according to the Town of Middlebury. Routes will run on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you normally put trash bins out on Monday, put it out on Tuesday instead.
