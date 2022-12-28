ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

95.3 MNC

New pub could open in former church in Niles

A restaurant and pub could be opening in a building that was once home to a church. The owner of the Round Barn Winery wants to open the pub inside of Grace United Methodist church in Niles. The bar would feature pub-style fare, live music, and an outdoor beer garden...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Mishawaka Food Pantry changes direction under new leadership

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After shutting down operations indefinitely, the Mishawaka Food Pantry tells 16 News Now they’ve changed leadership. It comes after their former executive director was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in October. Officials at the Mishawaka Food Pantry tell us that they were close...
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

New Life Hoped for Old Firehouse

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte city planners are considering a proposal to renovate and repurpose and old fire station in town. The old firehouse at 910 State St., nestled comfortably next to the US 35 overpass, has recently been used as a senior center. But the building itself is a little elderly and needs rejuvenation.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off

(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen

SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

Benham Ave. underpass closure begins

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A road closure is scheduled to begin on Friday. The northbound lanes of Elkhart's Benham Ave underpass will be closed for what the city calls, "sewer work and investigation." That closure extends from Harrison Street on the north to St Joseph Street on the south.
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

County Government Looking to Fill Board Appointments

(La Porte County, IN) - The La Porte County Council is looking for citizens to fill appointments to boards of various types. La Porte County Public Library Board of Trustees, 4-year term, applicant must have lived in district for at least 2 years. Michigan City Public Library Board of Trustees,...
LA PORTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Berrien County boy donates 115 coats to the needy

An 8 year-old boy in Berrien County started out wanting to donate a coat he’d outgrown, and the gesture grew into a donation of 115 coats for the needy. WNDU reports that Daniel Ganus of Riverside started collecting outgrown coats from his classmates after writing a newsletter about the idea at school. In less than month he’d collected 115 coats, as well as scarves and hats. They were donated to Emergency Shelter Services in Benton Harbor, and other agencies will also benefit from his generosity.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
nwi.life

Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Family Nurse Practitioner to Valparaiso

Northwest Medical Group recently welcomed nurse practitioner Ashleigh Peterson, DNP, APRN, FNP-C. Peterson joined the family medicine practice of Sudhakar Garlapati, M.D., at the Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care office located at 401 Wall St. in Valparaiso. Ashley Dickinson, CEO, Northwest Health, shared that adding new practitioners is...
VALPARAISO, IN
columbusnews-report.com

Amish country is setting for mystery thriller

Love to Read The book “All Good People Here” is set in Amish country just south and a few miles east of South Bend, Indiana— the home of the “Fighting Irish”/Notre Dame. This mystery/suspenseful thriller had me constantly guessing as to “who dunnit”. Just when I thought I knew who had kidnapped January Jacobs, another twist revealed that I was wrong. Author Ashley Flowers tells the story of a…
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Trash services not running in Middlebury January 2

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. - Republic Services will not be picking up trash in Middlebury on Monday, according to the Town of Middlebury. Routes will run on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you normally put trash bins out on Monday, put it out on Tuesday instead.
MIDDLEBURY, IN

