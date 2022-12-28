Patricia Reanee Knighten, 62, of Phil Campbell, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Helen Keller Hospital. She was born on January 14, 1960, in Haleyville. Reanee loved her family and her friends, and her grandbabies were her life. She was a grandmother, mother, sister, aunt and someone that anyone who met her loved and cherished. Reanee always followed the wishes of her mom and dad to love her family - lead, guide, protect and respect each other. She also loved her animals (horses, cows and dogs) so much that after high school she went into vet tech school. She later went into a family business where she became “The Boss,” directing not only the employees, but the brothers and sisters who she loved more than the business she was in.

PHIL CAMPBELL, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO