Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynwapaper.com
Julia Elizabeth Pratt
Julia Elizabeth Pratt, 79, of Arley, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 28, 1943. A visitation will be held on Sunday January 1, 2023 from 1– 3 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where her funeral will be held at 3 pm. Wesley Watts will officiate. Burial will follow at Myers Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Brilliant.
mynwapaper.com
Patricia Reanee Knighten
Patricia Reanee Knighten, 62, of Phil Campbell, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Helen Keller Hospital. She was born on January 14, 1960, in Haleyville. Reanee loved her family and her friends, and her grandbabies were her life. She was a grandmother, mother, sister, aunt and someone that anyone who met her loved and cherished. Reanee always followed the wishes of her mom and dad to love her family - lead, guide, protect and respect each other. She also loved her animals (horses, cows and dogs) so much that after high school she went into vet tech school. She later went into a family business where she became “The Boss,” directing not only the employees, but the brothers and sisters who she loved more than the business she was in.
Comments / 0