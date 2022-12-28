Yellow warnings for ice are in place across Scotland, Northern Ireland and much of northern England tomorrow, while the rest of the country is likely to be fine or cloudy.The warnings are in place until 11am on Monday with forecasters highlighting the risk of injuries from slips and falls, as well as icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.The Met Office said: “Following recent wet conditions, surfaces are likely to remain wet into Monday morning and, with a cold night, icy stretches will readily form on untreated surfaces.“A few rain, sleet and snow showers may still affect...

3 HOURS AGO