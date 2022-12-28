Read full article on original website
Ambulance staff reportedly urged to conserve oxygen amid ‘twindemic’
Ambulance staff in parts of England are reportedly being urged to conserve oxygen supplies due to a surge in demand for the small cylinders used in ambulances and A&E departments amid a “twindemic” of flu and Covid. South East Coast ambulance service foundation trust warned staff of a...
BBC
Royal United Hospitals Bath declares critical incident
The Royal United Hospitals (RUH) in Bath has declared a critical incident. The trust said that "like all hospitals across the country, the RUH is extremely busy at the moment". However it added that "people should still come forward for urgent care and support if they need it". It follows...
BBC
Ambulance handover delays: Hospitals blame 'delayed discharges'
One in five ambulance patients in England waited more than an hour to be handed to A&E teams during the week leading up to Christmas. Among trusts which had more than 500 ambulance arrivals, the highest proportion of patients waiting over an hour was 54% at University Hospitals Bristol & Weston.
BBC
Sandwell and Birmingham hospitals stand down critical incident
An NHS trust that was experiencing "immense pressure" at its hospitals has stood down a critical incident. Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said "exceptionally high numbers" of patients had been awaiting treatment in its A&E departments. The trust includes Sandwell General Hospital, City Hospital in Birmingham and Rowley Regis...
BBC
No ambulance to meet helicopter patient at hospital
A patient was airlifted to Glasgow Airport as no ambulances were available for a 300 yard transfer from the helipad at an East Ayrshire hospital. The individual, who was picked up by an air ambulance on Arran, was then driven 26 miles from the airport back to Crosshouse Hospital, near Kilmarnock.
BBC
Premature identical triplets preparing for Christmas
Rare identical triplets are preparing to celebrate Christmas at home after being born premature. River, Beau and Leo were born at 29 weeks at Worcestershire Royal Hospital in January 2021. The premature triplets spent three months in hospital, with River staying a month longer, after suffering from a chronic lung...
BBC
Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Family pays tribute to man killed in A5 Lichfield crash
The family of a man who died in a car crash said he "brightened up the lives of so many people". Richard Allen's Ford Fiesta collided with a Volkswagen on 23 December on the A5 Wall bypass, Lichfield, at about 22:20 GMT. A 35-year-old man from the Bloxwich area has...
BBC
Scotland prepares for Hogmanay celebrations
Scotland is preparing to welcome 2023 with large scale events for the first time in three years. Street parties, bonfires, fireworks and torchlit processions will bring in the New Year across the country. In Edinburgh, alongside the capital's street party the Pet Shop Boys will headline the Hogmanay concert in...
Yellow warnings for ice across north of UK
Yellow warnings for ice are in place across Scotland, Northern Ireland and much of northern England tomorrow, while the rest of the country is likely to be fine or cloudy.The warnings are in place until 11am on Monday with forecasters highlighting the risk of injuries from slips and falls, as well as icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.The Met Office said: “Following recent wet conditions, surfaces are likely to remain wet into Monday morning and, with a cold night, icy stretches will readily form on untreated surfaces.“A few rain, sleet and snow showers may still affect...
BBC
Police officer in hospital after motorway crash
A police officer was taken to hospital after his patrol car collided with another vehicle and crashed into a wall on the M8 motorway in Glasgow. The police car was on its way to an emergency call when it was involved in the crash at junction 19 near the city centre.
BBC
Sharks: Volunteers sought to document animals in Wales' seas
How do you fancy shark spotting from the comfort of your own home?. Volunteers are being recruited to identify sharks, skates and rays from around the Welsh coast that have been captured on underwater cameras. Data from more than 90 hours of footage will help conservationists build up a picture...
BBC
Salford shooting: Two arrested and thousands of pounds seized
Two men have been arrested and a bag containing "several tens of thousands of pounds of cash" seized after a shooting. The firearms were used at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday in Overdale, Swinton, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. It said one man was taken to hospital with injuries not...
BBC
Ben Nevis: Climber dies after avalanche on Scottish mountain
A man has died in an avalanche on the north face of Ben Nevis. Emergency services were made aware of the avalanche at about 15:35 GMT on Friday and the 48-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, 40, suffered serous injuries and was taken to Belford Hospital in...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
BBC
RSPCA rescuers in Wales find stranded sheep by bleating
Ewe cannot believe the trouble Wales' roaming sheep can land themselves in. RSPCA Cymru inspectors have been called out repeatedly over the past year, with sheep common among the rescues. The animal charity has highlighted some of its more memorial callouts from 2022 which had a happy ending. In one,...
BBC
Takeaway owner offers free pizzas to everyone in Edinburgh
A takeaway owner is offering to give everyone in Edinburgh a free pizza over the next month as an act of kindness. Marc Wilkinson, 55, the owner of Pure Pizza in Morningside, said he had been planning a big altruistic act to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.
BBC
Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Baby monkey is warming hearts - rangers
A baby gelada monkey is "warming hearts" at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, rangers have said. The "adorable" youngster - offspring to Feven and Obi and yet to be named - is the first of the species to be born at the Doncaster attraction. Rangers described the arrival a few weeks ago...
BBC
Love Island's Sharon Gaffka urges spike victims to go to police
A former Love Island contestant is urging victims of spiking to go to the police as partygoers gear up for the New Year. Sharon Gaffka, who was a victim of drink spiking herself, has been working with Thames Valley Police (TVP) "trying to change society". The Didcot-based social media influencer...
