Bellville, TX

kwhi.com

LOOKING BACK: KWHI’S TOP STORIES OF 2022

As the chapter of 2022 concludes and 2023's story begins, KWHI is revisiting some of the biggest moments of the past year. Our list of top stories is based on how much interest they received online and how long their storylines played out through the year. Here are, in no...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON WINS THE LADY PANTHER SHOOTOUT

The Burton Lady Panthers picked up two more wins and captured the championship at the Lady Panther Shootout held earlier today (Thursday). In the first game, Burton beat St. Joseph 42-21. The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first half and never had to look back.
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

2022 RECAP: BRENHAM MAYOR MILTON TATE

As we turn the corner into 2023, KWHI is talking with officials in Washington County to review the happenings of 2022 and take a glimpse at what is to come in the new year. We continue with Brenham Mayor Milton Tate, recapping events of significance during this past year and previewing the year ahead.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE GRADUATE WITH LONG FIREFIGHTING CAREER DIES

A long time Austin Firefighter and member of Texas A&M Task Force One died yesterday (Wednesday) after a valiant fight against cancer. Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief Travis Maher passed away at the age of 49. Maher was a 1992 graduate of Bellville High School, and a 1996 graduate of...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

ZYTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY DONATES TO BRENHAM BLESSINGS

The Texas Chapter of the Zythological Society of North America donated proceeds from its annual Zythmas Party to a local charity. The society raised $725 to be presented to Brenham Blessings. The mission of Brenham Blessings is to enhance the lives of Washington County individuals and families through outreach programs on Thanksgiving, Christmas and during the springtime.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

MALPASS BROTHERS TO PERFORM AT THE BARNHILL CENTER JAN. 14

Music steeped in the legacy of legendary country artists is coming to The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The Malpass Brothers will take the stage on Saturday, January 14th at 7 p.m. The duo takes inspiration from artists like Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Hank Williams, George Jones and Merle Haggard.
BRENHAM, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Crossroads Covid-19 transmission level raised to high

VICTORIA, Texas – The CDC has put out the latest Covid-19 community transmission levels for counties through the United States. In Texas, the transmission levels for Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, and Lavaca counties have risen from medium to high. Other counties such as Jackson and Goliad are at a high transmission level as well. You can get four free Covid-19 tests...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Puppies ready for adoption after found during winter storm

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Last week’s winter storm left several puppies in Grimes County in need of shelter. Zoi’s Animal Rescue, along with volunteers, had to break open a culvert to get the three puppies during the extreme winter conditions. After much help, they got out of the drainage pipe safe and sound.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
HOUSTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect located, arrested in Columbus, Texas

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement agencies arrested murder suspect Ricardo Quinones, 38, on Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Texas. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Randy Thumann received information from DPS Trooper Landon Rabun about a possible murder suspect traveling on I-10 eastbound in Fayette County. Thumann then notified the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Westside HIDTA taskforce and the...
COLUMBUS, TX
kwhi.com

STANDOFF IN FAYETTE CO. ENDS WITH SUBJECT IN CUSTODY

A Cedar Park man was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Fayette County, following a lengthy standoff with authorities. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputy Herman Olvera responded to a call on Blaschke Road near Schulenburg about a suspicious vehicle that had driven onto the caller’s property and struck a tree before driving back to the road and stopping.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. OFFICIALS SWORN IN FOR NEW TERMS

Today (Sunday) marked the start of new terms in office for Washington County officials. Eleven elected officials were sworn in at a ceremony at the Washington County Courthouse. They were administered the oath of office after being elected this past year. Among those are new Precinct 4 County Commissioner Dustin...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

