Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
Elf on the shelf: Fulshear Police Department asks for community help to find wanted fugitiveJenifer KnightonFulshear, TX
New gelato cafe opens in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Katy teacher decorates the White House for ChristmasCovering KatyKaty, TX
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competitionCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
kwhi.com
LOOKING BACK: KWHI’S TOP STORIES OF 2022
As the chapter of 2022 concludes and 2023's story begins, KWHI is revisiting some of the biggest moments of the past year. Our list of top stories is based on how much interest they received online and how long their storylines played out through the year. Here are, in no...
kwhi.com
BURTON WINS THE LADY PANTHER SHOOTOUT
The Burton Lady Panthers picked up two more wins and captured the championship at the Lady Panther Shootout held earlier today (Thursday). In the first game, Burton beat St. Joseph 42-21. The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first half and never had to look back.
KBTX.com
Longtime barber shop in College Station closes after 67 years of service
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After more than 60 years of service, owner Jesse Medina is closing his doors to the Aggieland Barber Shop. Medina is a longtime resident of Bryan. After he served in the military, he brought home his passion for cutting hair. He was hired at the barber...
kwhi.com
2022 RECAP: BRENHAM MAYOR MILTON TATE
As we turn the corner into 2023, KWHI is talking with officials in Washington County to review the happenings of 2022 and take a glimpse at what is to come in the new year. We continue with Brenham Mayor Milton Tate, recapping events of significance during this past year and previewing the year ahead.
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE GRADUATE WITH LONG FIREFIGHTING CAREER DIES
A long time Austin Firefighter and member of Texas A&M Task Force One died yesterday (Wednesday) after a valiant fight against cancer. Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief Travis Maher passed away at the age of 49. Maher was a 1992 graduate of Bellville High School, and a 1996 graduate of...
The Crack Shack updates opening for LaCenterra location in Katy
The Crack Shack will open its first Houston-area chicken restaurant in Katy, at LaCenterra. (Courtesy The Crack Shack) The Crack Shack, a fast-casual chicken restaurant out of San Diego, has updated its opening date in the LaCenterra shopping center to spring 2023. It will be the first Houston-area restaurant for the brand.
kwhi.com
ZYTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY DONATES TO BRENHAM BLESSINGS
The Texas Chapter of the Zythological Society of North America donated proceeds from its annual Zythmas Party to a local charity. The society raised $725 to be presented to Brenham Blessings. The mission of Brenham Blessings is to enhance the lives of Washington County individuals and families through outreach programs on Thanksgiving, Christmas and during the springtime.
kwhi.com
MALPASS BROTHERS TO PERFORM AT THE BARNHILL CENTER JAN. 14
Music steeped in the legacy of legendary country artists is coming to The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The Malpass Brothers will take the stage on Saturday, January 14th at 7 p.m. The duo takes inspiration from artists like Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Hank Williams, George Jones and Merle Haggard.
Crossroads Covid-19 transmission level raised to high
VICTORIA, Texas – The CDC has put out the latest Covid-19 community transmission levels for counties through the United States. In Texas, the transmission levels for Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, and Lavaca counties have risen from medium to high. Other counties such as Jackson and Goliad are at a high transmission level as well. You can get four free Covid-19 tests...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO CONSIDER RATE CHANGE FOR SPRING CLEANUP DAYS
A change to the rate paid for the annual spring cleanup event will lead a brief agenda for Washington County Commissioners to open 2023. The adjustment to be voted on by commissioners regards the rate that the county pays to Brannon Industrial Group to provide all labor during the county days of the event.
These 17 Houston restaurant closures marked the saddest shutters of 2022
Despite all the growth of restaurants in Houston, we also bid farewell to several establishments that all made their mark on the dining scene in 2022. See the reasons why 17 of them had to close.
KBTX.com
Puppies ready for adoption after found during winter storm
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Last week’s winter storm left several puppies in Grimes County in need of shelter. Zoi’s Animal Rescue, along with volunteers, had to break open a culvert to get the three puppies during the extreme winter conditions. After much help, they got out of the drainage pipe safe and sound.
fox26houston.com
Fentanyl seized in Houston is enough to 'kill everyone in Houston and the surrounding areas'
HOUSTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration is calling Fentanyl, "the deadliest drug threat facing the country." It’s such a growing problem in Houston as Fentanyl seized by the DEA doubled this year. The amount of Fentanyl found and confiscated by the DEA in Houston in 2022 alone, is alarming....
fox26houston.com
Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
kwhi.com
OFF-DUTY BRENHAM POLICE OFFICER, TWO OTHERS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN FATAL CRASH
A Brenham police officer is in critical condition after a fatal, off-duty collision on New Year’s Eve. Officer Michael Alston was one of three people who were hospitalized after the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. on FM 60, approximately four miles west of Snook. According to DPS,...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect located, arrested in Columbus, Texas
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement agencies arrested murder suspect Ricardo Quinones, 38, on Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Texas. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Randy Thumann received information from DPS Trooper Landon Rabun about a possible murder suspect traveling on I-10 eastbound in Fayette County. Thumann then notified the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Westside HIDTA taskforce and the...
fox26houston.com
Houston officials announce $5,000 reward for anyone who reports celebratory gunfire on NYE
HOUSTON - As New Year's Eve approaches, city officials are sending out some important and urgent reminders to help keep you and your family safe. "What goes up, must come down. It will come down with more force and velocity," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. On Thursday afternoon, Turner, along...
kwhi.com
STANDOFF IN FAYETTE CO. ENDS WITH SUBJECT IN CUSTODY
A Cedar Park man was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Fayette County, following a lengthy standoff with authorities. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputy Herman Olvera responded to a call on Blaschke Road near Schulenburg about a suspicious vehicle that had driven onto the caller’s property and struck a tree before driving back to the road and stopping.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. OFFICIALS SWORN IN FOR NEW TERMS
Today (Sunday) marked the start of new terms in office for Washington County officials. Eleven elected officials were sworn in at a ceremony at the Washington County Courthouse. They were administered the oath of office after being elected this past year. Among those are new Precinct 4 County Commissioner Dustin...
