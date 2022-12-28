ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

KICKS 105

Strong Tornadoes With 111+ MPH Winds At Risk in East TX on Monday

Q: What's a sure sign that you live in East Texas during the winter?. A: When your load of laundry for the same day includes shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets. That's how quickly the weather can go from frigid to warm and right back to freezing. The East Texas Winter/Spring...
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Rumor Confirmed: Michaels Coming To Lufkin, Texas

A little over a week ago we posted a very credible rumor. There are some changes going on at 4505 South Medford Drive, Suite 203 in Lufkin. That's where Best Buy used to be. Locally they finally succumbed to the ever-changing world of online buying, much like Circuit City did years ago across the loop.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Don’t Throw Away Your Christmas Tree In Lufkin, Texas

Christmas has come and gone, and it's once again time to somehow dispose of that cripspity, crunchity tree you bought just last month. If you were thinking about just leaning that evergreen monolith over the curb, there is a way for it to continue to bring joy. You can give...
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin Mall Is Now Under New Ownership

The Lufkin Mall has been open to East Texas shoppers since 1980. Since its grand opening almost 42 years ago, the 300,000-square-foot shopping center has been owned by many companies. Once again the Lufkin Mall has changed hands. Hopefully this will mean some improvements are on the way. The new...
LUFKIN, TX
inforney.com

East Texas zoos accepting Christmas lights, trees to benefit animals

TYLER — If you have any unwanted string lights from the holidays, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is the spot where you donate them and help save lions in Africa. In a Facebook post, the Caldwell Zoo said the copper wire will be recycled and the proceeds will go to the conservation organization, Lion Guardians.
TYLER, TX
keranews.org

Questions still haunt death of Texas civil rights hero

In 1976, a Texas civil rights leader died under mysterious circumstances that today continue to baffle the residents of Palestine. The death of Frank J. Robinson is remembered by many as a miscarriage of justice that needs to be rectified. In the first part of a series of reports Texas...
PALESTINE, TX
CBS19

Parts of Rusk County issued with boil water notice

RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to main line break. The following areas are being affected: Some customers on FM 752 and County Roads 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325. When it is no longer necessary to boil...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Center FD Responds to Fire at Sheriff's Department

December 29, 2022 - The Center Fire Department responded to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department at 2:41am December 15, 2022, due to a report of a fire. When fire personnel arrived, there was smoke within the building and they began their investigation to determine the source of the smoke. Eventually...
scttx.com

SL 500, SH7 Scene of Two-vehicle Crash; Truck Loses Load of Bait

December 30, 2022 - The intersection of SL 500 and State Highway 7 (SH7) East was the scene of a two-vehicle crash December 15, 2022. While Center Police Officers investigated the crash, Center Fire Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Department personnel directed traffic at the scene to help prevent further incidents.
CENTER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Garrison man arrested for alleged fentanyl possession, distribution

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches County man was arrested for alleged fentanyl possession and distribution after 180 grams of pills were located during a search, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Donaye Garrett, 48, of Garrison, is facing a second-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance. Garrett also faces […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

New Playground Equipment For This Nacogdoches, Texas Park

The City of Nacogdoches boasts a total of 22 parks covering a total of 389 acres. That doesn't even include all of the green spaces that SFA maintains. It is a lot to maintain, and the parks are all so different. They range in size from just the 0.7 acre Dog Park Nacogdoches on Pearl Street next to Banita Creek Park to the 100 acre SportsPlex on FM 3314.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

