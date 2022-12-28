Read full article on original website
Strong Tornadoes With 111+ MPH Winds At Risk in East TX on Monday
Q: What's a sure sign that you live in East Texas during the winter?. A: When your load of laundry for the same day includes shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets. That's how quickly the weather can go from frigid to warm and right back to freezing. The East Texas Winter/Spring...
It’s Illegal To Shoot Fireworks In These Two East Texas Towns
It's always strange to see fireworks stands opening up on the edge of town. Little shacks open up just outside the city limits, but why?. It seems like there should be a big fireworks store in the middle of town. They could just open up in the old mall like Spirit Halloween and make good money.
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
Rumor Confirmed: Michaels Coming To Lufkin, Texas
A little over a week ago we posted a very credible rumor. There are some changes going on at 4505 South Medford Drive, Suite 203 in Lufkin. That's where Best Buy used to be. Locally they finally succumbed to the ever-changing world of online buying, much like Circuit City did years ago across the loop.
Don’t Throw Away Your Christmas Tree In Lufkin, Texas
Christmas has come and gone, and it's once again time to somehow dispose of that cripspity, crunchity tree you bought just last month. If you were thinking about just leaning that evergreen monolith over the curb, there is a way for it to continue to bring joy. You can give...
Lufkin Mall Is Now Under New Ownership
The Lufkin Mall has been open to East Texas shoppers since 1980. Since its grand opening almost 42 years ago, the 300,000-square-foot shopping center has been owned by many companies. Once again the Lufkin Mall has changed hands. Hopefully this will mean some improvements are on the way. The new...
inforney.com
East Texas zoos accepting Christmas lights, trees to benefit animals
TYLER — If you have any unwanted string lights from the holidays, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is the spot where you donate them and help save lions in Africa. In a Facebook post, the Caldwell Zoo said the copper wire will be recycled and the proceeds will go to the conservation organization, Lion Guardians.
KTRE
Sabine County murderer was found on porch in northeastern part of county
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A convicted murderer who had been on the run for 11 months was arrested after he was found on the back porch of a home in the northeastern part of the county. Matthew Edgar was taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday by the U.S....
Officials: East Texas fugitive convicted of killing his girlfriend was found back porch of Sabine County home
keranews.org
Questions still haunt death of Texas civil rights hero
In 1976, a Texas civil rights leader died under mysterious circumstances that today continue to baffle the residents of Palestine. The death of Frank J. Robinson is remembered by many as a miscarriage of justice that needs to be rectified. In the first part of a series of reports Texas...
Parts of Rusk County issued with boil water notice
RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to main line break. The following areas are being affected: Some customers on FM 752 and County Roads 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325. When it is no longer necessary to boil...
1 arrested, 1 at large in connection to Palestine aggravated robberies
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested in connection to aggravated robberies in Palestine. Police are still looking for another man who was allegedly involved. Ja’Maurius Demond Manning turned himself into police on Friday and is in the Houston County Jail, but authorities are trying to locate Dantrell Rashaud Beasley. If anyone know where […]
Texas fugitive who skipped out during girlfriend's murder trial found
kjas.com
Matthew Edgar is alive and being held in the Sabine County Jail
scttx.com
Center FD Responds to Fire at Sheriff's Department
December 29, 2022 - The Center Fire Department responded to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department at 2:41am December 15, 2022, due to a report of a fire. When fire personnel arrived, there was smoke within the building and they began their investigation to determine the source of the smoke. Eventually...
2022 IN LOCAL SPORTS: Basketball championships for Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies, Brownsboro Bearettes among year's highlights
Before the calendar flips to 2023, it’s time to look back at the top sports stories of the year involving Tyler area teams, athletes and coaches. The Brownsboro Bearettes and Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies were champions in 2022. Brownsboro advanced to the state tournament for the seventh time...
Is Michaels Arts And Crafts Store Coming To Lufkin, Texas?
When I would go to Kingwood and visit my aunt, she would always say she was going to Michaels. That was kind of strange because my cousin, Micheal, didn't have his own home and lived with her because he was 12. In reality she was going to a Michaels Arts...
scttx.com
SL 500, SH7 Scene of Two-vehicle Crash; Truck Loses Load of Bait
December 30, 2022 - The intersection of SL 500 and State Highway 7 (SH7) East was the scene of a two-vehicle crash December 15, 2022. While Center Police Officers investigated the crash, Center Fire Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Department personnel directed traffic at the scene to help prevent further incidents.
Garrison man arrested for alleged fentanyl possession, distribution
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches County man was arrested for alleged fentanyl possession and distribution after 180 grams of pills were located during a search, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Donaye Garrett, 48, of Garrison, is facing a second-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance. Garrett also faces […]
New Playground Equipment For This Nacogdoches, Texas Park
The City of Nacogdoches boasts a total of 22 parks covering a total of 389 acres. That doesn't even include all of the green spaces that SFA maintains. It is a lot to maintain, and the parks are all so different. They range in size from just the 0.7 acre Dog Park Nacogdoches on Pearl Street next to Banita Creek Park to the 100 acre SportsPlex on FM 3314.
Lufkin, TX
