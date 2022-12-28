ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FanSided

Alabama deserved College Football Playoff berth and TCU proved it

Alabama fans made it clear the Crimson Tide deserved to be in the College Football Playoff and TCU upsetting Michigan proved it for them. Let’s be very clear — it would’ve taken a world of chaos for a two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff in the four-team format, even if that team was the Alabama Crimson Tide. And as we know, there wasn’t quite enough as Nick Saban’s team ended up as the No. 5 team in the selection committee’s final rankings.
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Tony Mitchell explains why he signed with Alabama

Tony Mitchell kept his commitment to Alabama and signed with Crimson Tide over hard late pushes from Auburn and Texas A&M. Touchdown Alabama caught up with the five-star prospect after the first Under Armour All-America practice to discuss his decision to sign with the Tide. The interview can be streamed below:
FanSided

Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson tide rolled to victory in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats were supposedly the more motivated team entering the contest and quickly staked themselves to a 10-0 lead in the game. Alabama then went on a 45-10 run to end the Read more... The post CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
wvtm13.com

Tuscaloosa police chase ends in deadly crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A woman was killed during a police chase early Friday morning in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa police said an officer was pursuing a vehicle at 4 a.m. after the driver ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue and refused to stop. The vehicle kept...
FanSided

