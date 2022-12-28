Alabama fans made it clear the Crimson Tide deserved to be in the College Football Playoff and TCU upsetting Michigan proved it for them. Let’s be very clear — it would’ve taken a world of chaos for a two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff in the four-team format, even if that team was the Alabama Crimson Tide. And as we know, there wasn’t quite enough as Nick Saban’s team ended up as the No. 5 team in the selection committee’s final rankings.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO