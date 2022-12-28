Read full article on original website
Alabama deserved College Football Playoff berth and TCU proved it
Alabama fans made it clear the Crimson Tide deserved to be in the College Football Playoff and TCU upsetting Michigan proved it for them. Let’s be very clear — it would’ve taken a world of chaos for a two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff in the four-team format, even if that team was the Alabama Crimson Tide. And as we know, there wasn’t quite enough as Nick Saban’s team ended up as the No. 5 team in the selection committee’s final rankings.
Instant Analysis: No. 5 Alabama 45, No. 9 Kansas State 20
After going down early, the Crimson Tide crushed the Wildcats in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Alabama fans wanted everyone fired in massive overreaction to early Sugar Bowl deficit
Alabama Crimson Tide fans wanted the entire coaching staff fired after an early 10-0 deficit at the hands of Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama Crimson Tide fans expect excellence. That’s what happens when you root for a team in the middle (or tail end, depending on who you ask) of a dynasty.
5-Star DB Tony Mitchell explains why he signed with Alabama
Tony Mitchell kept his commitment to Alabama and signed with Crimson Tide over hard late pushes from Auburn and Texas A&M. Touchdown Alabama caught up with the five-star prospect after the first Under Armour All-America practice to discuss his decision to sign with the Tide. The interview can be streamed below:
Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson tide rolled to victory in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats were supposedly the more motivated team entering the contest and quickly staked themselves to a 10-0 lead in the game. Alabama then went on a 45-10 run to end the Read more... The post CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Starting 5: Putting John Calipari on the hot seat, Alabama stays dominant and a surprise unbeaten team
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. I don’t want...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Some Alabama Students Want “Dixieland Delight” Banned In 2023
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Some students say "just ban it forever because it's racist". Other students say "it must be changed, ya know, because it's racist". Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone....
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, AL
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
A tragic year for the Magic City: Birmingham’s historic 2022 homicide toll, by the numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
Bob Penny, 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' Actor, Dead at 87
Bob Penny, a former University of Alabama at Birmingham professor who had small roles in Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, has died. He was 87. Penny starred in over 30 films and was a fixture in the Birmingham theater scene. Penny died on Christmas Day in Huntsville, Alabama, according...
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Mobile's Press-Register will soon go all-digital. In Birmingham, where people have been reading the paper since the late 1800s, the news hasn't been easy.
North Alabama family son celebrates first birthday in NICU at Children's of Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. — Life hasn't been the easiest for the Steffen family. Their baby boy was born Dec. 9, 2021. However, his original due date was March 19, 2022. For almost 400 days, he has been in the hospital. He was born at 24 weeks gestation. His mother, Kelsey...
BREAKING: Two Dead, Two Jailed in Separate Murders in Tuscaloosa
Two people are dead and two have been arrested after separate murders in Tuscaloosa during the New Year's Eve weekend. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa a few minutes before midnight Saturday.
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
Bob Penny, Alabama actor who appeared in several Hollywood films, dies at 87
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Bob Penny, an Alabama college professor and actor who performed small roles in movies including “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died at age 87. Penny died on Christmas Day, according to an obituary from Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville. No cause of death was given. Born in Anniston […]
Tuscaloosa police chase ends in deadly crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A woman was killed during a police chase early Friday morning in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa police said an officer was pursuing a vehicle at 4 a.m. after the driver ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue and refused to stop. The vehicle kept...
15 Businesses and Eateries We Were Heartbroken to see Close in Birmingham Area
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center in town for many years. The...
15 places we were heartbroken to see close in 2022 in The Magic City
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. 1. Macy’s at Brookwood Village. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center...
