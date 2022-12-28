ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Alerted Dolphins To Get Tua Tagovailoa Tested For Concussion

Following a review of Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion, the NFL and NFL Players Association noted the Miami Dolphins quarterback didn’t exhibit symptoms of a head injury during the course of play in Week 16. It actually wasn’t until the day after the loss to the Green Bay Packers...
Miami's Skylar Thompson in for Teddy Bridgewater (hand) in Week 17

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson has replaced Teddy Bridgewater (hand) in the team's Week 17 game against the New England Patriots. Bridgewater appeared to injure his throwing hand on the pass attempt that led to a Patriots' pick-six, and could have suffered additional injuries while trying to make a tackle on defender Kyle Dugger. Skylar Thompson will step in again as the Dolphins' last healthy quarterback.
Dolphins’ final Week 17 injury report vs. Patriots a nightmare even besides Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are crumbling right in front of our eyes. We thought that Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion would be the only injury the team would deal with against the Patriots. It turns out that that’s not the case, as they have a couple of key players set to miss Week 17. OLB Bradley Chubb, OL Terron Armstead and CB Xavien Howard all join Tua Tagovailoa in the Dolphins’ injury list, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.
