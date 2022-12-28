The Miami Dolphins are crumbling right in front of our eyes. We thought that Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion would be the only injury the team would deal with against the Patriots. It turns out that that’s not the case, as they have a couple of key players set to miss Week 17. OLB Bradley Chubb, OL Terron Armstead and CB Xavien Howard all join Tua Tagovailoa in the Dolphins’ injury list, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

