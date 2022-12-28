Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HialeahTed RiversHialeah, FL
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
What Steelers Need to Happen to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive in Week 17
The Pittsburgh Steelers are relying on two teams outside of themselves in Week 17.
Vikings QB who made sure he met Bart Starr wins honor named for Packers great
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an opportunity to meet Bart Starr, and he didn’t miss it. Now Cousins is this year’s recipient of the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. The award has been presented annually since 1989 to “the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and...
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Ravens Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers add a defensive tackle to the roster.
Steelers Know Their Next Star ILB
The Pittsburgh Steelers have their options on the roster, and their starting two next season might surprise you.
What Alerted Dolphins To Get Tua Tagovailoa Tested For Concussion
Following a review of Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion, the NFL and NFL Players Association noted the Miami Dolphins quarterback didn’t exhibit symptoms of a head injury during the course of play in Week 16. It actually wasn’t until the day after the loss to the Green Bay Packers...
Miami's Skylar Thompson in for Teddy Bridgewater (hand) in Week 17
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson has replaced Teddy Bridgewater (hand) in the team's Week 17 game against the New England Patriots. Bridgewater appeared to injure his throwing hand on the pass attempt that led to a Patriots' pick-six, and could have suffered additional injuries while trying to make a tackle on defender Kyle Dugger. Skylar Thompson will step in again as the Dolphins' last healthy quarterback.
ESPN, CFP Criticized As Peach Bowl Ends After Midnight
The end of the Ohio State-Georgia game coincided with the clock striking midnight.
Steelers Super Bowl Reservations Hit Season-Low Entering Critical Week
Fans can still jump on Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl reservations while the season remains alive.
Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard lead list of Dolphins' inactives vs. Patriots
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 16th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 17. For the New Year’s Day matchup, the Dolphins have listed seven players as inactive, including left...
Two Released from Active Roster
Outside linebacker Sam Okuayinonu and defensive back John Reid saw limited action in Thursday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 17 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers (7-8) might be two wins away from recovering from a 4-8 start and clinching a playoff berth. First things first: the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings are coming to Lambeau Field for a pivotal renewal of the rivalry. The Vikings scored the team’s only win by...
Dolphins’ final Week 17 injury report vs. Patriots a nightmare even besides Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins are crumbling right in front of our eyes. We thought that Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion would be the only injury the team would deal with against the Patriots. It turns out that that’s not the case, as they have a couple of key players set to miss Week 17. OLB Bradley Chubb, OL Terron Armstead and CB Xavien Howard all join Tua Tagovailoa in the Dolphins’ injury list, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.
Packers' Bakhtiari appears set for return Sunday vs. Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to return to action Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing three games to recover from an appendectomy. Bakhtiari practiced on a limited basis all week and wasn’t given a status on Friday’s injury report....
