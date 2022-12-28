ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroud Township, PA

pahomepage.com

PA Farm Show: How to purchase livestock and what you need to know

(WHTM) – Livestock will once again be available for sale at the 2023 PA Farm Show as part of the Farm Show Junior Livestock Sale. The Future Farmers of America Organization and 4-H prepare the three-day show with market livestock. The show begins at the start of the PA Farm Show with the Sale of Champions and Junior Market Animal/Livestock sale on January 10 at 9:30 a.m. in the Small/Sale Arena.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania equipment, personnel heading to Buffalo to help with snow

Pennsylvania equipment, personnel heading to Buffalo to help with snow. Pennsylvania equipment, personnel heading to Buffalo ….
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

New Year's Eve events in Central Pennsylvania

Here's what we know the day after Kohberger's arrest. Here's what we know the day after Kohberger's arrest. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical …. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Cool Car: 2023 Genesis G90 Supercharged

Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in the Poconos in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students.
IDAHO STATE
pahomepage.com

Pa Live! Parlor Beverages to Post

Here's what we know the day after Kohberger's arrest. Here's what we know the day after Kohberger's arrest. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical …. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Biggest Pennsylvania political stories of 2022

Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical …. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

