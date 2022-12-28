(WHTM) – Livestock will once again be available for sale at the 2023 PA Farm Show as part of the Farm Show Junior Livestock Sale. The Future Farmers of America Organization and 4-H prepare the three-day show with market livestock. The show begins at the start of the PA Farm Show with the Sale of Champions and Junior Market Animal/Livestock sale on January 10 at 9:30 a.m. in the Small/Sale Arena.

