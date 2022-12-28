Read full article on original website
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham Bowl
Christmas weekend events across the Pee Dee
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19
Club alum, bank executive gives back
Sheriff: 1 killed in early morning shooting near Maxton; suspect charged with murder
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A person was shot and killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day near Maxton and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph N. Locklear, 26, of Maxton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the sheriff’s office […]
Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or...
Georgetown police investigating after 1 injured in shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — On Friday, officers were dispatched to Georgetown Memorial Hospital in reference to a man with a gunshot wound, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Police said officers were searching the area of Dusenberry Street for evidence and canvassing for witnesses. The man’s wound is non-life-threatening and he is being treated at […]
Crash near Williamson lake leaves one dead
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today tragedy struck on SC 905. At 6:39 p.m. authorities responded to a collision on SC 905 near Williamson Lake. The crash included one car and one pedestrian, according to a police report. According to authorities a Chrysler Sedan was traveling south on...
Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teenager. Dhanel Martin, 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive was last seen at his residence Friday night, a release said. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red...
2 people with gunshot wounds show up at Little River-area ER; police investigate
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two victims with gunshot wounds went to the emergency room at McLeod Seacoast on Highway 9 Tuesday night. Hospital security told police that two gunshot wound victims arrived at the ER entrance at the Little River-area hospital, according to an incident report.
SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Conway. In a statement released Friday afternoon, SLED said the incident happened Thursday night at around 8:45 p.m. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier in the day that an officer performed a traffic stop on Forest Loop Road just off 9th Avenue.
Police: Man threw pills out car window during Horry County chase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been accused of throwing pills out of a car window during a chase Thursday afternoon in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by News13. 26-year-old Chance Wesley Mitchell, of Little River, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking methamphetamines, and littering, […]
18-year-old has life-threatening injuries after being shot by Conway officer, police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old suspect has life-threatening injuries after he was shot Thursday night by a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting […]
North Myrtle Beach honors fallen officer Sgt. Best with candlelight vigil
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Sunday evening, the North Myrtle Beach community came together to honor and remember the life of Sgt. Gordon Best. Sgt. Best died in the line of duty two years ago responding to a call in Barefoot Resort in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2021.
Camper, several barns catch fire in Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported structure fire in Aynor Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:29 a.m. to the fire near Rogers Road. A camper and several barns caught fire along with nearby woods, crews said. As of 7:28 a.m.,...
Report: Horry County officer hears gunshots; home found with bullet holes in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer heard gunshots early Thursday morning in the Green Sea area before police found a home with multiple bullet holes, according to a report obtained by News13. An officer was responding to an unrelated call at about 1:50 a.m. when he heard “a barrage of rounds […]
Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents obtained by WMBF News show an arrest was made after police activity slowed traffic in part of Little River on Thursday. A police report from the Horry County Police Department states officers stopped a suspect, 26-year-old Chance Mitchell, at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market off Highway 17. The stop stemmed from a search warrant being served.
51-year-old dies in Longs shooting, coroner’s office says
LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man died after a shooting Thursday evening in Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Bobby Liles, of Longs, died of a gunshot wound after a shooting at a home on Jefferson Road, McSpadden said. Horry County police are investigating the shooting. No other details were immediately […]
Warrants: 5 arrested in connection to a ‘gunfight’ in Darlington County neighborhood
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people who were hurt in a shooting last month in Darlington County, are now the ones facing charges. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests of Jamieson Garner, Lawrence Burroughs, Jyrek Prince and a 17-year-old boy in connection to a shooting on Nov. 6 in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue in Lamar.
Police hear 'barrage' of gunshots, respond to Green Sea home hit by bullets: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An officer responded to reports of shots fired on Highway 9 near Green Sea early Thursday morning. Before arriving, the officer heard a barrage of rounds being shot in the area while answering another call nearby, according to an incident report. The report said...
Man already in jail arrested for 2nd Cumberland County murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man already in the Cumberland County Detention Center has been arrested in connection to a second deadly shooting, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 34-year-old Zachary Maurice Richardson was arrested Friday for the murder of 58-year-old Don Flournoy which...
Person wanted for domestic violence found beaten behind Florence Co. gas station: Deputies
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is in serious condition after he was badly beaten with a hammer Wednesday night along Highway 76 in Florence, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said the victim was found severely beaten and...
Horry County police investigate after 2 show up at McLeod SeaCoast with gunshot wounds
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after two people showed up Monday night to McLeod SeaCoast with gunshot wounds, according to a police report obtained by News13 on Thursday. Police were called to the Little River-area hospital after security said the two victims showed up in the emergency room, according to […]
Have you seen them? Suspects caught on camera kicking a door in, Cumberland County deputies say
EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are asking the public to help identify two people who were caught on camera committing property crimes, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the sheriff’s office. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, deputies said the two suspects were caught on security camera...
