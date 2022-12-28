ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullins, SC

counton2.com

Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Georgetown police investigating after 1 injured in shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — On Friday, officers were dispatched to Georgetown Memorial Hospital in reference to a man with a gunshot wound, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Police said officers were searching the area of Dusenberry Street for evidence and canvassing for witnesses. The man’s wound is non-life-threatening and he is being treated at […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Crash near Williamson lake leaves one dead

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today tragedy struck on SC 905. At 6:39 p.m. authorities responded to a collision on SC 905 near Williamson Lake. The crash included one car and one pedestrian, according to a police report. According to authorities a Chrysler Sedan was traveling south on...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teenager. Dhanel Martin, 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive was last seen at his residence Friday night, a release said. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Conway. In a statement released Friday afternoon, SLED said the incident happened Thursday night at around 8:45 p.m. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier in the day that an officer performed a traffic stop on Forest Loop Road just off 9th Avenue.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

wpde.com

Camper, several barns catch fire in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported structure fire in Aynor Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:29 a.m. to the fire near Rogers Road. A camper and several barns caught fire along with nearby woods, crews said. As of 7:28 a.m.,...
AYNOR, SC
WMBF

Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents obtained by WMBF News show an arrest was made after police activity slowed traffic in part of Little River on Thursday. A police report from the Horry County Police Department states officers stopped a suspect, 26-year-old Chance Mitchell, at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market off Highway 17. The stop stemmed from a search warrant being served.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

51-year-old dies in Longs shooting, coroner’s office says

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man died after a shooting Thursday evening in Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Bobby Liles, of Longs, died of a gunshot wound after a shooting at a home on Jefferson Road, McSpadden said. Horry County police are investigating the shooting. No other details were immediately […]
LONGS, SC

