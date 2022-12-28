Read full article on original website
How to Watch: Mississippi State Faces Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl
Here's everything to know as the Bulldogs and Fighting Illini battle in Tampa.
What Penn State is saying about Utah ahead of the Rose Bowl
Ahead of the Rose Bowl, Penn State players and coaches have remarked how Utah football reminds them of a Big Ten team.
Yardbarker
BYU OL Sione Veikoso dies in construction accident
BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, on Friday, the school announced. Veikoso was 22 years old. He transferred to BYU this season from Arizona State, appearing in one game for the Cougars. According to Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the accident happened...
