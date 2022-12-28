ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU OL Sione Veikoso dies in construction accident

BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, on Friday, the school announced. Veikoso was 22 years old. He transferred to BYU this season from Arizona State, appearing in one game for the Cougars. According to Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the accident happened...
