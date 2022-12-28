Read full article on original website
David Charles Willis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Charles Willis, 27, of Niles, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home. He was born August 23, 1995, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Thomas O. Willis and Linda D. (Lenney) Willis. David attended Champion High School. He worked in customer...
Josephine Constantinovich, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Constantinovich, age 91, of Canfield passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday morning, December 30, 2022 at Shephard of the Valley Poland. Josephine was born to Domenic and Guilia (Fabiilli) DiBenedetto on March 14, 1931 in Youngstown. There, she remained a lifelong resident, graduating...
Roberta “Bobbie” Jean (Johnston) Ramage, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Jean “Bobbie” Ramage, 79, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Bobbie was born December 30, 1942 in Homer City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Roy and Alberta (Dixson) Johnston. Bobbie was a 1961 graduate from high...
Ruth “Rose” Elaine Units Young, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Elaine Units Young, 84, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. Ruth was born in Villisca, Iowa on November 25, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. Units and Barbara Pearl Butler Units and the granddaughter of the late Grace Butler.
John A. Beeler, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Beeler of Niles passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 5:30 a.m. at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. He was 65. John was born on September 12, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of the late Amil and Charlotte Muir Beeler. He graduated...
James “Jerry” Ricketts, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry passed away on Friday evening, December 30, 2022. Jerry was born March 27, 1931, in Youngstown, the son of William Thomas and Carrie (Royse) Ricketts. He was a graduate of Springfield High School, class of 1949. Jerry retired in 2008 from Cedar Steel in...
Victoria S. (Klein) Hoien, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria S. (Klein) Hoien, age 70, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in UPMC Farrell Hospital. Born September 7, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Jordan) Klein. Victoria was a 1969 graduate of Hickory High...
Eugene Haywood, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Eugene Haywood, 78, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. Mr. Haywood was born January 4, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of Joseph “Jack” Haywood and Mae (Cannon) Haywood. Eugene...
Robert Mark Carson III, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 19, 2022, Robert Mark Carson III, 58, of Berlin Center, Ohio died in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1964, to the late Robert Mark, Jr. and Diana Lou (Stolle) Carson. Robert enjoyed watching...
Susan P. Payne, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan P. Payne, 70, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by her family. Susan was born January 4, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stephen and Selma Ball Marrie. She was a 1970 graduate of Warren G. Harding High...
Wiley Christopher Byers, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wiley Christopher Byers, 87, of Howland, passed away at 7:23 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Wiley was born on February 19, 1935 in Warren, the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Quinn) Byers. Wiley worked for...
Fern Ann Ronshak, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fern Ann Ronshak, passed away at 10:59 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at Christian House Assisted Living in East Palestine. Fern was born February 21, 1932, in Fredericktown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas Hassen and Lelia Gertrude (Smith) Dailey. She was a 1950...
Richard “Dick” A. Carlson, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. “Dick” Carlson, 81, of Poland, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, with family by his side. Richard, affectionately known as “Dick,” was born April 24, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the eldest son of Albert and Alice Bloomstine Carlson. A...
Dolores Joann (Lelii) Quartini, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Joann (Lelii) Quartini, 95, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. Mrs. Quartini was born August 8, 1927, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Ralph and Nicolina (Morelli) Lelii. She graduated from...
Seth Michael Krall, Enon Valley, PA
ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Seth Michael Krall passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the age of 42 after suffering from a long illness. He was an organ donor through CORE. Some of his organs were able to help others live on and others went for research and education purposes.
Shirley A. Rust, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Rust, 93, of Hermitage, passed away early Friday morning, December 30, 2022, in Clepper Manor CCRC, Sharon. Mrs. Rust was born June 8, 1929, in Sharon, a daughter of the late James H. Rodgers and Helen I. (Hausel) Rodgers Daugherty. A lifelong area...
Martha Gaston, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Gaston, 99, of Girard, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. Martha was born October 7, 1923, in Kinsman, Ohio the daughter of Phillip L. and Margie (Laubender) Thomas. Martha retired in 1985 as a...
David A. Brest, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” Brest, 64, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Born January 7, 1958 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, Dave graduated from Mercer High School in 1977. He worked in the maintenance department at...
Joseph L. West, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Broadway Joe” left us peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022, to be with his beloved spouse of 52 years, Ned and their many dogs. Joseph L. West was born on November 20, 1932. Adopted into the West family as an infant, Joe made his mark on the family generation after generation.
