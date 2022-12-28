ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged with murder in connection to SF death of 1-year-old, 5-year-old

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A woman who was arrested last week in connection to the deaths of two children found in a home in San Francisco’s Bayview District has been charged with murder, the SF District Attorney announced Wednesday. Paulesha Green-Pulliam, 34, has been charged with two counts of murder and multiple murder allegations.

Green-Pulliam was arrested at her home on the unit block of Navy Road on Dec. 23. The father of the two victims — a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl — called 9-1-1 when he returned home that morning and discovered the victims unresponsive. San Francisco PD officers responded and administered lifesaving measures. However, the girls were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the SF DA’s press release.

Prosecutors will seek pre-trial detention for Green-Pulliam, who has been in custody since Dec. 23, and is thought to pose a public safety risk. She faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

"My heart breaks for this family," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "I offer them my deepest condolences and unwavering commitment to seeking justice."

Green Pulliam will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

