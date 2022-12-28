ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Local fire department warns of new phone scam

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFQij_0jwfsMEF00

(WETM) — The Town and Country Fire Department has made notice of a new phone scam where scammers call victims trying to impersonate NYSEG workers.

According to the post made on the Town and Country Fire Department Facebook page, scammers have been making phone calls identifying themselves as NYSEG employees and threatening to turn off the victims’ electrical service in 30 minutes if they don’t switch to a new payment portal through a bank account.

Chemung County ranked lowest life expectancy in New York; Report

The scammers are using high-pressure tactics to push victims into complying and handing over sensitive information and money.

NYSEG has confirmed that this is a scam and that anyone who receives a call like this, should confirm with NYSEG first before handing over any information.

The fire department pointed out, “In our area, there are very few, if any, smart meters. If NYSEG were to shut off your service they would have to physically come to your house and pull your meter.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Local fire departments lend a hand in Buffalo rescue efforts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) – Dozens of people are dead and the concern now turns to flooding as the history-making blizzard in Western New York turns into rain and warm weather. As cleanup efforts continue, several local first responders made the trek to Erie County to help with the efforts. Multiple local fire departments have sent […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
WETM 18 News

Brian Laundrie’s mother offered shovel to help bury body, claims attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered her son a shovel to bury Petito’s body, according to a new court filing in the lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents. Pat Reilly, the attorney for Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote to Laundrie attorney Matthew Luka to settle a dispute […]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
WETM 18 News

National Grid, NYSEG customers eligible for reimbursement requests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Customers who have experienced a National Grid power outage for 72 or more consecutive hours are eligible to request reimbursement for loss of food and/or medication. The reimbursement requests must be filed within 14 days of the restoration of power. According to the National Grid website, “Residential customers who experienced an outage […]
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to college killings

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are live with a press conference to provide an update after a man was placed into custody in PA in connection to a homicide involving four University of Idaho students. A person has been taken into custody in Monroe County in connection with the homicide investigation of […]
MOSCOW, ID
WETM 18 News

Towanda residence burns in New Year’s Day fire

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a structure fire in a residential neighborhood in Towanda on Sunday. Calls of the fire initially came in sometime after 10:30 a.m. at 520 Fourth St. The building is a large residential building with multiple doors and windows, many of which had to […]
TOWANDA, PA
WETM 18 News

Bryan Kohberger: What we know about arrest in connection to Idaho killings

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities in Monroe County placed Bryan Kohberger into custody Thursday in Chestnuthill Township in connection with the homicide investigation of four University of Idaho students in November. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody at a home in Chestnuthill Township in connection to the November killings of four people […]
MOSCOW, ID
WETM 18 News

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Stamps to increase in price

KSNF/KODE — The United States Postal Service has announced price increases due to operating expenses and a lack of revenue. The increase in prices are expected to take effect on January 22nd, 2023. Prices for standard 1oz. letters will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents. Domestic postcards will increase from 44 cents to 48 […]
WETM 18 News

Hornell man arrested for burglary in Canisteo

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Canisteo Village Police have released information regarding the arrest of a Hornell man who broke into a residence in Canisteo on Thursday. Police say that 24-year-old Travis J. Carlton had broken into a residence on East Main Street in Canisteo sometime on Thursday, Dec. 29. Police say that the arrest stemmed […]
CANISTEO, NY
WETM 18 News

Wegmans issues voluntary recall due to Salmonella risk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans issued a voluntary recall on a list of products Tuesday due to a potential Salmonella contamination. The products include Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens, Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves, and Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass. A full list of products […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Binghamton teen arrested for attempted armed robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have reported the arrest of a Binghamton teen that attempted to rob a business in the city on Friday. According to police, 18-year-old Sean J. Reese of Binghamton was arrested and charged with the following. Police say that around 7:03 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, they responded to a […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

BPD: 9 arrests made by anti-looting detail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nine arrests have been made on Tuesday by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail, Buffalo police have announced. An anti-looting task force was established to keep the looting in check, which was announced by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Tuesday morning. They announced that four arrests were made by plain […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for assaulting worker at Arnot Ogden

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for multiple charges following an incident in October 2022 where he’s said to have assaulted and choked a woman working at the facility. The indictment claims that Ioane L. Werner is being indicted on two counts of Assault in the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy