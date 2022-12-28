Bismarck Art and Galleries Association teases January exhibits

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association (BAGA) will be ringing in the new year with two brand-new exhibits debuting in 2023.

Beginning on January 3, the main gallery’s feature attraction will be a showcase of the Artisans of Annunciation Monastery. The independent monastic community will be celebrating its 75th anniversary with a display of its art through the years, with sisters presenting select pieces from the monastery archives. These selections include paintings, carvings, quilts, sculptures, pottery, and even puppetry. Only a select few of these items are available for purchase.

“We are honored to be able to show the works of these artists – many of which have never been on display at a public art gallery,” says gallery director Lynae Hanson in a press release. “These works are a recorded evidence of North Dakota’s cultural heritage. By viewing them, we can all gain a better understanding of this region.”

The Featured Member exhibit in January of 2023 will showcase the works of Sally Storslee, which are primarily acrylics. The exhibit will showcase both art pieces created in her studio and in nature.

The artist reception for these events will be held on Friday, January 6, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. At a gallery chat at 5:30, Sister Nancy Gunderson will provide a history of the importance of art to the Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery over their long history, as well as reveal her own unique creation.

For more information on the BAGA, visit their website here or visit them on-site at 422 East Front Avenue in Bismarck.

