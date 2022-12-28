Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
DPD: 7 people shot in Detroit New Year's Day in 3 unrelated shootings, 1 person killed
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating three unrelated shooting incidents early New Year's Day. A total of 7 people were shot; one of them fatally. E. Warren and Outer Drive. Police responded around 1:40 a.m. Sunday to E. Warren and Outer Drive for a shooting...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Teen fatally shot at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit early Saturday morning
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a teenager was fatally shot at a hotel party near the Dearborn and Detroit border early Saturday morning. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting at the Hawthorn Suites (5777 Southfield Fwy) near Ford Road. Investigators say an unknown suspect fired shots into the location around 3:30 a.m. and struck the victim.
WILX-TV
One man dead after shooting in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting on Michigan Avenue. At 3:07 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, police responded to Michigan Avenue outside The People’s Kitchen in Lansing Township. Police said that two people were shot in a recording studio inside the building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street.
New Year's Eve traffic stop in Detroit leads to drug bust, driver's arrest: MSP
A Detroit driver is facing multiple charges after Michigan State Police discovered drugs in their car during a New Year’s Eve traffic stop.
Detroit police looking for suspect wanted in ‘senseless murder’ of woman outside liquor store
DETROIT – Police are searching for a man wanted in a deadly carjacking at a Detroit liquor store. According to the Detroit Police Department, Tracie Golden was shot in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue at 10:42 p.m. on Dec. 28. Surveillance footage shared by police shows a...
Police looking for suspect who killed woman, stole car at a Detroit corner store
Tracie was murdered Wednesday night. She was allegedly killed over her car while leaving a store on Grand River to buy pop and juice.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Husband of woman killed in Detroit carjacking mourns loss as police continue search for suspect
DETROIT – Police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car. Detroit police said that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 28) Tracie Golden was shot and killed in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild
A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
WWMT
10 YEARS LATER: Police still looking for killer of Flint area man
FLINT, Mich. - Police are still looking for info ten years after a man was fatally shot in a car in Flint. 27-year-old Gerrell Tyler was found shot to death on December 30th, 2012. His body was found inside Mercedes near the intersection of Millbourne and Myrtle Avenues. During Gerrell's...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect fatally shoots woman outside Detroit liquor store, drives off in victim's vehicle
(FOX 2) - A woman was killed outside a liquor store Wednesday night in Detroit after someone wielding a gun approached and shot her in the stomach. According to a source with the Detroit Police Department, the fatality happened around 10:40 p.m. on Grand River Avenue at the Beverage One Liquor Store, near Outer Drive.
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old Macomb County man struck, killed by driver while crossing road overnight
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 30-year-old Macomb County man was struck by a car and killed while walking across a road just before midnight. Officials said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Garfield Road in Clinton Township. A 30-year-old...
Trial to begin soon for man accused of hunting trespasser, burning body
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – More than two years later, a man accused of hunting down, killing and burning a man who allegedly broke into his marijuana grow operation will face trial. The jury trial for Kent Charles Hyne is scheduled to begin Jan 9 before Washtenaw County Trial Judge...
Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station
(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect crashes, swallows heroin after fleeing Warren police during drug ring investigation
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chase spurred by a drug investigation ended with a suspect in the hospital after he swallowed heroin, Warren police said. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators were conducting a meth, fentanyl, and heroin bust and had been surveilling two houses when the suspects left and met at a gas station in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover on Thursday around 9:10 p.m.
WNEM
Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
abc12.com
Argentine Township woman convicted in 2010 murder to get paroled
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Argentine Township woman convicted in the 2010 murder of her 4-year-old son is expected to be paroled next year. Corrine Baker, who is the mother of Dominick Calhoun, is scheduled to be released sometime in April. Dominick's grandfather said the Michigan Parole Board notified...
Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County woman murders husband by shooting him in head following argument, officials say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Macomb County woman is accused of murdering her husband by shooting him in the back of the head following an argument, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27) at a home in the 17000 block of Veronica Avenue in Eastpointe. When...
MLive
57K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 1