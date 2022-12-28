ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox2detroit.com

Police: Teen fatally shot at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit early Saturday morning

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a teenager was fatally shot at a hotel party near the Dearborn and Detroit border early Saturday morning. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting at the Hawthorn Suites (5777 Southfield Fwy) near Ford Road. Investigators say an unknown suspect fired shots into the location around 3:30 a.m. and struck the victim.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

One man dead after shooting in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting on Michigan Avenue. At 3:07 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, police responded to Michigan Avenue outside The People’s Kitchen in Lansing Township. Police said that two people were shot in a recording studio inside the building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild

A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WWMT

10 YEARS LATER: Police still looking for killer of Flint area man

FLINT, Mich. - Police are still looking for info ten years after a man was fatally shot in a car in Flint. 27-year-old Gerrell Tyler was found shot to death on December 30th, 2012. His body was found inside Mercedes near the intersection of Millbourne and Myrtle Avenues. During Gerrell's...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial. 
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect crashes, swallows heroin after fleeing Warren police during drug ring investigation

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chase spurred by a drug investigation ended with a suspect in the hospital after he swallowed heroin, Warren police said. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators were conducting a meth, fentanyl, and heroin bust and had been surveilling two houses when the suspects left and met at a gas station in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover on Thursday around 9:10 p.m.
WARREN, MI
WNEM

Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
SAGINAW, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Argentine Township woman convicted in 2010 murder to get paroled

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Argentine Township woman convicted in the 2010 murder of her 4-year-old son is expected to be paroled next year. Corrine Baker, who is the mother of Dominick Calhoun, is scheduled to be released sometime in April. Dominick's grandfather said the Michigan Parole Board notified...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

MLive

