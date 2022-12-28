This past spring, the grey wolf population made a miraculous comeback after being eradicated in the region over one hundred years ago. An entire pack of eight new pups were born, signaling the start of a recovery in California. The Department of Fish and Wildlife in California confirmed the births of Wolf Pack Whaleback, located in Northern California Siskiyou County, that occurred back in Spring earlier this year. This could be an indication that wolves migrating from Oregon years ago are doing well now.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO