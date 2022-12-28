Read full article on original website
LibraGirl1011
4d ago
California has Spoken with the Tribes. We already know letting them take Control and implement Tribal Burnings will save our Land. It makes 100% sense!
eddiebob
3d ago
Prescribed burns, and better forest management.. getting rid of the epa, carb, and the Sierra club will do wonders.
Terri Birdzell
4d ago
it's such a breath of fresh air to see people wanting to do something about a situation to improve it. great initiative. Smart people!
Evaporation, power, priorities: Nevada’s water plan could guide federal course
Nevada water officials have offered a plan to adjust Colorado River allocations among Nevada, Arizona and California to take evaporation of 1.5 million acre-feet of water into account
coloradoboulevard.net
Statewide Parking Reform Wins
California made history in 2022 when Governor Newsom signed a long-sought reform to deregulate local parking requirements on infill projects. But could one provision of the new law undermine its effect on the ground?. Ultimately, the point of AB 2097 was:. to reduce dependence on automobiles,. enhance access to buildings...
goldrushcam.com
California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division to Host Grant Workshop on January 9-10
December 29, 2022 - California State Parks’ Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division invites entities that provide off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation opportunities to a two-day grant workshop in Bakersfield on January 9-10. In-person and virtual opportunities will be available. Participants will be informed on the various motorized grants available and how to apply for them.
Nevada to upper Colorado River Basin states: time to contribute to the shortfall
The Southern Nevada Water Authority, which manages that state's share of the Colorado River water, has suggested that the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River Basin neighbors to contribute some of its water to help with the situation at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a...
70-foot drop at Lake Mead among urgent concerns in 2023 on Colorado River
Nevada water officials seek big water use cuts for Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico -- the "Upper Basin states" of the Colorado River Basin -- to keep Glen Canyon Dam producing power.
California Migrants May Be Hoping To Board Planes Under the New CA ID Law - But Won't Be Allowed After May 7, 2025
California immigrants still won't be able to board planes in the U.S. under the REAL ID Act of 2005 when it goes into effect without a passport. As I wrote about the new REAL ID deadline on Dec. 15: "California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane."
Flurry of Wolf Births a ‘Remarkable Sign’ for Population Comeback
This past spring, the grey wolf population made a miraculous comeback after being eradicated in the region over one hundred years ago. An entire pack of eight new pups were born, signaling the start of a recovery in California. The Department of Fish and Wildlife in California confirmed the births of Wolf Pack Whaleback, located in Northern California Siskiyou County, that occurred back in Spring earlier this year. This could be an indication that wolves migrating from Oregon years ago are doing well now.
2news.com
Over 34,500 NV Energy customers without power in northern Nevada
NV Energy is reporting that over 34,500 customers are without power in northern Nevada. As of 10:30 p.m., Saturday, December 31, that number was over 49,000 customers. NV Energy says the cause of the outages is due to the large area storm that is bringing lots of snow and rain into our area.
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 closed; NV Energy says more than 34k customers without power in Northern Nevada
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -5:50 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports more than 34,000 customers without power in Northern Nevada. About half are in Washoe County. NV Energy reports it is supposed to have power restored by 7 p.m. About half are in Carson City and Douglas County. There is no estimated...
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WITH INCOME RESTRAINTS
Pacific Power has programs available to support customers who are experiencing income restraints. According to information released from the unitality company on Thursday, Pacific Power’s most vulnerable customers can access a variety of bill support programs through local community action agencies, including the Oregon Energy Fund, Oregon Energy Assistance Program, COVID Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE ECONEWS REPORT: California’s Third Shakiest Earthquake?
Humboldt’s Queen of Quakes, Dr. Lori Dengler professor emeritus of geology at CalPoly Humboldt, joins Gang Green to break down the recent 6.4 magnitude rumbler. It wasn’t just you: that was a big one! It was the third most “shaky” recorded earthquake in California’s history (as measured by peak ground acceleration), with 1.46 g-force of acceleration.
Inhabitat.com
California tariff will pay customers to produce solar energy
The California Public Utilities Commission has just released a draft decision to revise California’s net energy metering tariff. This is a move intended to improve pricing by aligning energy prices with the electric grid’s capabilities around the clock. While this may sound like a move to raise energy prices during peak load hours, it could instead have many more results, including incentivizing the adoption of solar energy.
Bakersfield Californian
New overtime rules about to hit California’s small farmers
California farmers employing 25 or fewer workers are about to get their first experience with overtime pay if they keep their crews in the field beyond a set number of hours per day or per week. Starting Sunday, a 2016 law phasing in time-and-a-half pay for farmworkers who had never...
Epic flooding leads to water rescues and highway closures in California as the storm system threatens more states
More than 15 million people from the West Coast to Wisconsin are under winter weather alerts Sunday as the storm system that caused life-threatening flooding in California pushes east.
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
Sacramento Observer
Gov. Newsom’s Broadband Initiative Is Bringing Internet Access Statewide to the Digitally Disadvantaged
(CBM) – In October, Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference in San Diego County to announce that the construction of the Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative had commenced. A collaboration between California’s Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the Department of Technology, the initiative’s purpose is to construct a 10,000-mile-long broadband network to provide open internet access statewide by the end of 2026.
Local tribes react to new Feather Alert system made to help find missing Indigenous people
Starting in 2023, California is launching the Feather Alert, a new system created to help the state find Indigenous who have gone missing "under unexplainable or suspicious circumstances." Assemblymember James C. Ramos created the new law. His office said in a press release, "The California Highway Patrol would activate the alert at the request of The post Local tribes react to new Feather Alert system made to help find missing Indigenous people appeared first on KESQ.
localocnews.com
Governor Gavin Newsom: Big Oil’s Top Lies
What you need to know: Big Oil is lying to Californians about Governor Newsom’s gas price gouging penalty. Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the Legislature to hold Big Oil accountable for fleecing Californians at the pump while making record profits. See the Governor’s proposed price gouging penalty here.
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
Power failures amplify calls for utility to rethink gas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority’s recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. TVA experienced its highest ever winter peak-power demand on Dec. 23 as an arctic blast brought blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold from Maine to Seattle. The Tennessee Valley Authority said in an email that a combination of high winds and freezing temperatures caused its coal-burning Cumberland Fossil Plant to go offline at one point when critical instrumentation...
