LibraGirl1011
4d ago

California has Spoken with the Tribes. We already know letting them take Control and implement Tribal Burnings will save our Land. It makes 100% sense!

eddiebob
3d ago

Prescribed burns, and better forest management.. getting rid of the epa, carb, and the Sierra club will do wonders.

Terri Birdzell
4d ago

it's such a breath of fresh air to see people wanting to do something about a situation to improve it. great initiative. Smart people!

coloradoboulevard.net

Statewide Parking Reform Wins

California made history in 2022 when Governor Newsom signed a long-sought reform to deregulate local parking requirements on infill projects. But could one provision of the new law undermine its effect on the ground?. Ultimately, the point of AB 2097 was:. to reduce dependence on automobiles,. enhance access to buildings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division to Host Grant Workshop on January 9-10

December 29, 2022 - California State Parks’ Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division invites entities that provide off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation opportunities to a two-day grant workshop in Bakersfield on January 9-10. In-person and virtual opportunities will be available. Participants will be informed on the various motorized grants available and how to apply for them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Flurry of Wolf Births a ‘Remarkable Sign’ for Population Comeback

This past spring, the grey wolf population made a miraculous comeback after being eradicated in the region over one hundred years ago. An entire pack of eight new pups were born, signaling the start of a recovery in California. The Department of Fish and Wildlife in California confirmed the births of Wolf Pack Whaleback, located in Northern California Siskiyou County, that occurred back in Spring earlier this year. This could be an indication that wolves migrating from Oregon years ago are doing well now.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Over 34,500 NV Energy customers without power in northern Nevada

NV Energy is reporting that over 34,500 customers are without power in northern Nevada. As of 10:30 p.m., Saturday, December 31, that number was over 49,000 customers. NV Energy says the cause of the outages is due to the large area storm that is bringing lots of snow and rain into our area.
NEVADA STATE
kqennewsradio.com

PACIFIC POWER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WITH INCOME RESTRAINTS

Pacific Power has programs available to support customers who are experiencing income restraints. According to information released from the unitality company on Thursday, Pacific Power’s most vulnerable customers can access a variety of bill support programs through local community action agencies, including the Oregon Energy Fund, Oregon Energy Assistance Program, COVID Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
OREGON STATE
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE ECONEWS REPORT: California’s Third Shakiest Earthquake?

Humboldt’s Queen of Quakes, Dr. Lori Dengler professor emeritus of geology at CalPoly Humboldt, joins Gang Green to break down the recent 6.4 magnitude rumbler. It wasn’t just you: that was a big one! It was the third most “shaky” recorded earthquake in California’s history (as measured by peak ground acceleration), with 1.46 g-force of acceleration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inhabitat.com

California tariff will pay customers to produce solar energy

The California Public Utilities Commission has just released a draft decision to revise California’s net energy metering tariff. This is a move intended to improve pricing by aligning energy prices with the electric grid’s capabilities around the clock. While this may sound like a move to raise energy prices during peak load hours, it could instead have many more results, including incentivizing the adoption of solar energy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

New overtime rules about to hit California’s small farmers

California farmers employing 25 or fewer workers are about to get their first experience with overtime pay if they keep their crews in the field beyond a set number of hours per day or per week. Starting Sunday, a 2016 law phasing in time-and-a-half pay for farmworkers who had never...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Observer

Gov. Newsom’s Broadband Initiative Is Bringing Internet Access Statewide to the Digitally Disadvantaged

(CBM) – In October, Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference in San Diego County to announce that the construction of the Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative had commenced. A collaboration between California’s Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the Department of Technology, the initiative’s purpose is to construct a 10,000-mile-long broadband network to provide open internet access statewide by the end of 2026.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Local tribes react to new Feather Alert system made to help find missing Indigenous people

Starting in 2023, California is launching the Feather Alert, a new system created to help the state find Indigenous who have gone missing "under unexplainable or suspicious circumstances." Assemblymember James C. Ramos created the new law. His office said in a press release, "The California Highway Patrol would activate the alert at the request of The post Local tribes react to new Feather Alert system made to help find missing Indigenous people appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

Governor Gavin Newsom: Big Oil’s Top Lies

What you need to know: Big Oil is lying to Californians about Governor Newsom’s gas price gouging penalty. Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the Legislature to hold Big Oil accountable for fleecing Californians at the pump while making record profits. See the Governor’s proposed price gouging penalty here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Power failures amplify calls for utility to rethink gas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority’s recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. TVA experienced its highest ever winter peak-power demand on Dec. 23 as an arctic blast brought blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold from Maine to Seattle. The Tennessee Valley Authority said in an email that a combination of high winds and freezing temperatures caused its coal-burning Cumberland Fossil Plant to go offline at one point when critical instrumentation...
CUMBERLAND, ME

