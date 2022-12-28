Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans
In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown
In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
wrestlinginc.com
Lola Vice Says This WWE Champion Inspired Her
Mixed martial artists crossing over into the world of professional wrestling is nothing new, and Valerie Loureda (WWE's Lola Vice) is one of the latest examples to follow suit. While she's yet to make her televised in-ring debut, Vice has worked at least one live event recently. And outside of WWE, she has five MMA fights to her name — with four wins to just one loss — all for the Bellator promotion. Another woman that made the switch from MMA fighter to WWE superstar, of course, is three-time women's champion Ronda Rousey, who made a name for herself prior to her WWE career as not only a Judo champion, but also the first female champion to ever grace UFC.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair’s First Remarks After Winning SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair shocked the WWE Universe with a huge win over Ronda Rousey this week on SmackDown. The Queen pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet to reclaim the SmackDown Women’s Championship. WWE cameras caught up with the newly-crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion backstage on the blue brand. The Queen...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon
After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
PWMania
Top AEW Stars Including Chris Jericho Said They’d Make Sure CM Punk Doesn’t Return to the Company
CM Punk has not appeared in an AEW match since All Out, where he reclaimed the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley and later got into a brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following his infamous rant at the post-event press conference ripping several wrestlers. Punk would have...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Executive Believes Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Quit Wrestling
Whilst noting he thought Lars Sullivan was going to be “something special” a WWE Executive has noted that he believes it was the pressure from Vince McMahon which caused him to leave wrestling. Lars Sullivan made his on-screen WWE debut as part of NXT in 2017, and would...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes’ Daughter Gets Big First Haircut
Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, are not only popular names in the wrestling business, but one of the most family-oriented people as well. Both are spending a lot of time with each other and their little daughter as Cody recovers from his injury. Recently, their daughter was in for her first-ever bangs trim.
wrestlinginc.com
Further Update On Injury AJ Styles Suffered At WWE Live Event
Reports came out last night that AJ Styles suffered an injury during a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as part of WWE's holiday tour and PWInsider has confirmed that it is 100 percent legitimate, and isn't part of any storyline. The situation is "likely" an ankle injury and the former WWE Champion is expected to be getting the situation checked out ASAP, but until that has taken place there is no way of knowing how serious it is, or how long he will be out of action.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Says Vince McMahon's Departure Is Good For The Wrestling Business
As 2022 comes to a close, no story in the past year of wrestling was bigger than Vince McMahon stepping down as WWE CEO, as many within the company thought the 77-year-old would die on the job. Despite those sentiments, McMahon stepped away due to several disturbing allegations released by the Wall Street Journal, associating McMahon with potential sexual misconduct allegations that McMahon reportedly paid to cover up.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Backstage At 12/30 Episode Of Smackdown
The last "WWE SmackDown" episode of 2022 on December 30 was not lacking in star power, as John Cena took part in the main event alongside Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, Cena was not the only Ruthless Aggression Era legend at the event on Friday night, as Dave Batista was spotted backstage alongside his close friend Titus O'Neil.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Has Bold Prediction For 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Tonight's December 30 edition of "WWE SmackDown" will be WWE's final televised event of 2022. "SmackDown" will see the in-ring return of John Cena, marking the 16-time World Champion's first televised match since SummerSlam 2021, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Tonight, he will once again be opposite Reigns, teaming up with former rival Kevin Owens to take on Reigns and Sami Zayn. Also, Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women' Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Regards 2022 As Favorite Year Of Her Career
Last year began with the continued reign of "Big Time Becks" before she was finally dethroned, leading to the eventual return of "The Man," marking quite a dynamic year for Becky Lynch. Reflecting on the turn of the calendar, the former WWE "Raw" Women's Champion revealed via Twitter that 2022...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Got High-Level WCW Position Instead Of Jim Ross
Following Bill Watts' controversial exit from WCW in 1993, a new position opened up to replace him. WCW President Bill Shaw instructed staff to "throw their names in the hat," to fill the position of executive producer. Announcer Tony Schiavone, head of broadcasting Jim Ross, and "C-show" announcer Eric Bischoff were in the running for the role, which eventually went to Bischoff.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Nixes Long Term WrestleMania Plan For Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey is currently enjoying a ride as a heel on SmackDown. As women’s champion, Rousey has Shayna Baszler by her side, and now the company is going a different direction with her expected WrestleMania match. Becky Lynch has remained one of the top attractions of WWE television for...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Gives Resignation For Ryback Trademark
Former WWE Superstar Ryback revealed on Friday via social media, that WWE has given up the ownership of the "Ryback" trademark. The promotion recently gave their resignation for the trademark, which now Ryback will own the ring name once the United States Patent and Trademark Office makes it official. "WWE...
Comments / 0