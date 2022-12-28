ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trucker Gets 19 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Gretchen Whitmer

By Rachel Olding
 4 days ago
The co-ringleader of a group of Michigan militiamen who plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to 19 years in prison Wednesday. Barry Croft Jr., a trucker, was the last of four men to be sentenced on federal charges; co-ringleader Adam Fox was handed a 16-year sentence on Tuesday. The men were convicted of conspiracy charges after the feds infiltrated their wild scheme to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home just before the 2020 election and put her on show trial. The group was furious at the state’s tough COVID restrictions and Whitmer’s stance on gun control. “The abduction of the governor was only meant to be the beginning of Croft’s reign of terror,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler wrote in a court filing arguing for Croft to get a life sentence. “He called for riots, ‘torching’ government officials in their sleep and setting off a ‘domino’ effect of violence across the country.”

Suspect in Idaho Killings Is ‘Eager to be Exonerated,’ Lawyer Says

The lawyer for Bryan Kohberger, 28, the suspect arrested Friday for the horrific killings of four University of Idaho students, says his client will waive his extradition hearing, speeding up his transfer to Idaho to appear in court. “Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible,” Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told CNN. His client is “shocked, a little bit,” LaBar added. Kohberger was arrested at his family's home in Pennsylvania. He is currently being held on 24-hour watch without bail. Kohberger had just completed his first semester as a criminal justice and criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University.Read it at CNN
‘Presumption of Innocence’: Family Stands by Idaho Slay Suspect

The parents and sister of the suspect in slayings of four University of Idaho students say they will continue to “love and support” him and “promote his presumption of innocence.”In their first public statement, Bryan Kohberger’s family also expressed condolences to the young people stabbed to death in their off-campus rental seven weeks ago.Kohberger, a criminology doctoral student at Washington State University, was arrested Friday in his home state of Pennsylvania. Police have not yet provided a motive for the crime that has transfixed the nation.In a statement issued by Kohberger’s attorney, the family said they had “fully cooperated with...
Shocked Neighbors of Idaho Suspect Say He Was a ‘Lone Wolf’

PULLMAN, Wash.— Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old graduate student accused in the grisly killings of four University of Idaho Students, lived in a Washington State University apartment right near the bustling campus, but few people in the complex knew much about him.Angela Alvarez, a WSU senior majoring in psychology, first met Kohberger last August when he moved into Steptoe Village in Pullman, WA. He filled the apartment above her and her husband, which had been vacant since they moved in Jan. 2021.Alvarez said Kohberger's father introduced the couple to the now-quadruple homicide suspect. Nothing was off or suspicious. She felt he...
Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan

Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
Michigan Law Enforcement Continues Heightened Speed Enforcement

Law Enforcement agencies across Michigan continue their increased speed enforcement that began this month. On Thursday, Michigan State Police reported pulling over 2 drivers going over 100 miles per hour on I-75. According to officials from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, speeding has become more of a problem...
FENTANYL SEIZURES INCREASE IN OUR 5 STATE AREA

FENTANYL CONTINUES TO BE A MAJOR DRUG PROBLEM IN OUR AREA AND NATIONALLY. THE OMAHA DIVISION OF THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION (DEA) SEIZED NEARLY 4.7 MILLION LETHAL DOSES OF FENTANYL IN BOTH PILL AND POWDER FORM IN OUR FIVE STATE AREA DURING 2022. NATIONALLY, DEA INVESTIGATORS REPORTED SEIZING MORE THAN...
The DNR wants to know if you see any wild turkeys in January

This month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking you to report any wild turkeys you see during January. “A century ago, we had no wild turkeys left in the state of Michigan due to colonization, habitat destructions and unregulated hunting back then,” said Erin Ford, conservation manager in Michigan with Audubon-Great Lakes. That group is helping the DNR count turkeys as part of its MI Birds program.
NY Green-Lights Composting of Human Bodies

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to allow a form of burial known as human composting—the sixth state in the country to legalize it. The process is similar to composting food: the remains are put in a vessel with wood chips and other plant materials that help it break down into soil. The eco-conscious say this method is better for the environment than traditional burial, but Catholic bishops in the state oppose it. “A process that is perfectly appropriate for returning vegetable trimmings to the earth is not necessarily appropriate for human bodies,” Dennis Poust, executive director of the New York State Catholic Conference, told the Associated Press.Read it at Associated Press
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Here’s Why MAGA Diehards Are Thrilled About the Arizona Recount

A recount of votes in a neck-and-neck Arizona election on Thursday confirmed the victory of Democratic attorney general candidate Kris Mayes over GOP candidate Abe Hamadeh. But for some diehard election-denying Republicans, the recount was further “evidence” that the right had actually won the state.While most Republicans have accepted the results of a lackluster midterm election for their party, Arizona has remained a holdout for election deniers, with out-of-state conspiracy theorists camping out in Phoenix to claim fraud and demand a new election. A new election isn’t on the cards, but close margins on several races triggered an automatic recount....
Will George Santos’ Lies Cost Him Access to Classified Information?

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) has been unmasked as purveyor of so many falsehoods, it’s really hard to know where the fiction ends and the real person begins. He has also, perhaps unknowingly, walked the Republic back into a security concern it has previously failed to resolve.In 2009, then-Rep. Jane Harman (D-CA) allegedly acted in a manner that triggered concerns of foreign influence from Israel. During the 2017 congressional oversight hearings into alleged Russian attempts to influence American elections, then-Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA)—who was also the chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence—was accused, and cleared, of security concerns...
Program offers help to Colorado moms going through substance abuse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The holidays, especially New Year’s Eve, can be tough if you’re trying to stay sober. But there is often misrepresentation for pregnant women and moms. Colorado Behavioral Health Administration says there’s a program in Colorado designed to help reduce the stigma and provide resources.
