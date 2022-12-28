Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
NASDAQ
Keep a 6.7%+ Dividend Flowing in This Top Pipeline Stock
There's no doubt that 2022 was the year of energy, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused supply shocks that sent oil and gas prices soaring. But with inflation data more muted and most of the disruptions now long priced-in as we enter a New Year, it may be time to start getting much more selective about the energy sector.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%
It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...
NASDAQ
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
Brokers Suggest Investing in Palo Alto (PANW): Read This Before Placing a Bet
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 27% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $11.93 in the previous session. Vivint Smart Home has gained 21.8% since the start of the year compared to the -27.4% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the -27.8% return for the Zacks Retail - Consumer Electronics industry.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. SPNS: This company that provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Why TG Therapeutics Stock Was a Solid Winner This Week
Biotech investors live for the day when one of their companies gets an investigational therapy approved. That happy circumstance occurred very recently for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX); as a result, the company's share price blasted almost 46% higher this week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. So...
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
As Winston Churchill once said, "A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty." Looking at the stock market these days, it might not seem hard to justify a pessimistic stance. The S&P 500 index is down by roughly 21% over the last year, and the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has plummeted by 33%. The market is in a turbulent state, but those challenging conditions are also creating opportunities.
NASDAQ
Is Fidelity Europe (FIEUX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Well, Fidelity Europe (FIEUX) would not be a good potential starting point right now. FIEUX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager.
NASDAQ
Restructuring, Solid Capital Position to Aid HSBC's Growth
HSBC Holdings plc’s HSBC strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, an extensive network and improvement in operating efficiency through business restructuring will likely keep aiding growth. Exiting the U.S. and French retail banking operations is expected to help the company focus more on Asia. The Zacks Consensus...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Boot Barn (BOOT) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
As the calendar flips to 2023, a few stocks are reaching screaming-buy territory. While I'm a long-term investor, I still pay attention to short-term movements to pounce on fantastic buying opportunities. I can increase my long-term return percentage by grabbing stocks on sale. Two stocks that can help me accomplish...
NASDAQ
Why Netflix Stock Jumped 5.1% Today
The stock market had a sunny day on Thursday as the S&P 500 index gained 1.8% and the Nasdaq Composite bolted 2.5% higher. However, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) left the broader market far behind, closing the trading session 5.1% higher. The digital-media veteran can pin this amplified jump on a rare double upgrade from a Wall Street analyst firm.
NASDAQ
Better Buy: Six Flags vs. Disney Stock
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) are two big-name companies that operate in the theme parks industry. But while Disney has a market capitalization of roughly $153 billion, Six Flags is still in small-cap territory with a valuation of just under $2 billion. Should investors bet on...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
NASDAQ
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
NASDAQ
AES (AES) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know
AES (AES) closed the most recent trading day at $28.76, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the power company had gained...
