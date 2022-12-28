No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed in Sacramento 9 years awaiting a murder trial that never happened

Read full article on original website
Outgoing Sacramento Housing Alliance Executive Director Kendra Lewis on how affordable housing is now receiving the attention it deserves
Kendra Lewis is at a crossroads. Lewis, who became executive director of the Sacramento Housing Alliance in early 2020, announced recently that she would be leaving to take a position with Sierra Health Foundation. Lewis recently spoke with us to discuss the work she’s done with SHA and the current...
Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
wrtv.com
Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
Watch: California woman receives 100 portable heaters she never ordered
A California woman is trying to get to the bottom of an unusual mystery after being inundated with about 100 packages, each containing a portable heater.
KCRA.com
Sacramento County officials push to reach people experiencing homelessness ahead of potential flooding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More rain and more waterare coming to the greater Sacramento region -- and concerns about potential flooding along the American River Parkway are mounting. “There are so many moving pieces to an effort like this,” said Janna Haynes, a spokesperson for Sacramento County Friday. Haynes...
Sacramento deputies looking for 4 people in connection with airport bag theft
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people accused of stealing luggage from the Sacramento International Airport Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the four people – two men and two women – were at the airport Monday around 4:15-4:30 a.m....
Stuck in a housing crunch, Sacramantans wait for what’s coming with relevant laws in 2023
2022 was another big year for state housing legislation — here’s what the most important new laws will do. The numbers on California’s housing crisis keep trending the wrong way. The percentage of the state’s homebuyers who can afford to buy a median-priced, single-family home slid from...
KCRA.com
'Don’t drive in water. Period': Northern California drivers warned about potential for flooded roads
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You wouldn't know it from the rippling water or the visible current on Friday afternoon, but Kiefer Boulevard was sitting underneath several inches of water. A steady rain washed out the Sacramento County road on Friday between Grant Line and Jackson Road. It’s a spot where...
Homeless camp asking for donations of winter supplies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento homeless camp is asking the public for winter supplies, as the rain and wind threaten their safety and health. Camp Resolution is a community was founded about three months ago. Residents are pushing for Sacramento officials to allow them to keep camping there, where they say they feel safe. While the camp’s fate is up in the air, people living there say they’re in need of winter supplies.
1 killed in crash outside Delta Shores, 3 hospitalized
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were injured after two cars crashed outside Delta Shores shopping center Thursday, officials said.
Winter Storm Latest: Evacuations issued due to flooding, road conditions worsen | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Saturday, with this system bringing the most rain the region has seen so far. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Saturday afternoon for the southern Sacramento Valley & Sierra foothills. The agency also issued a...
Getting Answers: Why are dams releasing water in a drought?
FOLSOM (CBS13) - Folsom Lake is letting the water flow while rains pick up across the valley. December has provided higher-than-average precipitation for the capital region giving way to cautious optimism about just how much longer the state will be in a drought. But the rainfall also prompted questions about why, in a drought, dams and reservoirs are letting water out instead of holding it in."The operator has to draw it down to a certain level in the winter time and then hold it in that level until the spring snowmelt season starts," says Jeanine Jones of the California Department of...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
Old Sacramento's New Year's Eve celebration canceled
SACRAMENTO — The annual New Year's Eve celebration has been canceled for the third year in a row.For the last two years, COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of the Old Sacramento New Year's Eve fireworks show, and now the city cites safety concerns for this year's cancellation.A city spokesperson says that events on either side of the bridge have made it impossible for people in Old Sacramento to celebrate safely."We knew going into this that there were going to be some logistical challenges because of all the other events in the area on New Year's Eve. We worked to overcome those obstacles but were ultimately unable to find a safe and suitable launch site," said city of Sacramento representative Tim Swanson.The Sacramento Police Department says that they will have additional patrols throughout the city, specifically in downtown Sacramento and Old Sacramento.
Response to animal abuse case raises questions about Sacramento’s Front Street Shelter
After getting off the phone with Front Street Animal Shelter, Dan Aderholt and Claudia Cardoza realized that it would be up to them to save a dog teetering on the edge of death. If they waited for city authorities any longer, everyone in the neighborhood who knew what was happening would feel terrible about the inevitable outcome.
Sacramento apartment fire leaves 5 people displaced
SACRAMENTO — Five people are now heading into the new year without a home after an apartment fire left them displaced.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, at roughly 7:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at an apartment on Marconi Avenue where three units were on fire, leading to a second alarm being called.Firefighters launched an aggressive attack and search while other crews went to ventilate the roof.In total, 21 units were evacuated, and three units suffered major damage.No injuries were reported.
NBC Bay Area
4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo
Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Causes Fatality Near Yuba City
A fatal accident near Yuba City on December 25 caused the death of one man and injured a teenager. The collision occurred on South George Washington Boulevard near Bogue Road around 10:00 p.m. The incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that a Ford Explorer and Ford Mustang were traveling in opposite directions when the head-on crash occurred.
CBS News
Ceci's Craft Shack in Stockton
Ceci Scarimbolo has been involved with crafting and art since 2001, starting with photography and then venturing into fused glass art. She creates unique, hand crafted glass pendants, candle shields, platters, plates, vases, wall panels, home décor and Memorial Cremation pieces. Ceci joins Tina and Courtney from her shop, Ceci's Craft Shack in Stockton, to show us around!
Following huge COVID-era drop in enrollment, regional community colleges hope new bill helping wave student debt turns the tide
A new law will encourage students to enroll in regional community colleges by letting those institutions cancel student debt. Many students face difficult decisions such as dropping out of college, paying their bills, or maintaining jobs. The Community College Student Access, Retention, and Debt Cancellation Program allows community colleges to use funds to provide financial incentives for students to sign up for classes, including debt cancellation. The bill requires officials to prioritize funding to schools with sharp enrollment declines.
