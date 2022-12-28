Read full article on original website
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
Special review finds state teachers pension system broke no laws, could improve transparency : The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: A rainy end to 2022. Auditor’s findings: The state’s pension system for public-school teachers is well managed but could be more rigorous and transparent when it comes to how it makes its investments and how it awards staff bonuses, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. Andrew Tobias reports that Faber released findings from a special audit on Thursday, which he ordered in response to a critical report from a consultant working for the retirees in June 2021.
Brook Park OKs conditional use permit for new gun range
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Old School Iron Gun Range, a new Brook Park business, will be able to operate at 5131 West 140th Street as a result of City Council’s passing a resolution during its Dec. 20 meeting that granted a conditional use permit. Property owner Thomas Slomka...
Medical examiner identifies body recovered from Lake Erie as missing Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials released the identity Friday of the deceased man recovered from Lake Erie the day prior. The medical examiner identified the victim as Adam Harry, 33, of Lakewood. Cleveland Metroparks say crews found Harry’s body around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8700 block of...
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
Will the Greater Cleveland housing market become a buyers market in 2023?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - After volatile year that that saw sharp spikes in home prices, the Greater Cleveland housing market is closing out 2022 about where it started, but there are plenty of uncertainties heading into 2023 amid both higher interest rates and a possible increase in choices for buyers. The...
Cleveland’s ‘Mr. Christmas,’ Bill Hixson, dies at 93
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Right until the end, Bill Hixon, co-owner of Hixon’s, the landmark Lakewood holiday shop at 14125 Detroit Ave, was the embodiment of the spirit of Christmas. Hixon passed away at home on Dec. 29 at the age of 93. “He was the meaning of Christmas,” said...
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport increases parking rates for 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you plan on taking a trip out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport sometime starting next year, prepare to pay more to keep your car parked there. The airport announced its new payment structures for parking, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The following...
Why were bonuses needed as incentives for top paid MetroHealth executives to do their jobs? Robert Clarke Brown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- MetroHealth’s CEO compensation saga continues, with new revelations almost every day about the size of Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses, who authorized those bonuses, and who knew about them. But why was MetroHealth paying Boutros (and his executive team) bonuses at all?. Why did MetroHealth think...
Car Jacking Suspect At Large on Cleveland Westside
CLEVELAND - On Friday, Dec. 23, on the 2200 block of Broadview Road in the Old Brooklyn Neighborhood. Police say the unknown man pictured below jumped out of an older red and black SUV and took a 2007 Toyota Matrix with an Ohio license plate HSZ6157. The suspect vehicle has...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
Body found in Lake Erie took 4 hours to get to, Browns legend Bernie Kosar’s $19000 bet on January 1, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, December 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about a body spotted yesterday on Lake Erie that took 4 hours to recover, along with...
OSHP preparing enforcement blitz as revelers prepare for NYE
Ahead of the New Year’s holiday this weekend, Northeast Ohio area law enforcement, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, are urging and encouraging revelers to have a designated driver.
Plumbers, Painesville city workers warn not to flush 'flushable' wipes
A product meant to keep you clean is creating a dirty problem for sewer lines and wastewater treatment plants. So-called ‘flushable’ wipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers and city workers.
Lanes reopen on I-90 E near Lakewood
Lanes have reopened after a disabled vehicle delayed traffic on I-90 East near Lakewood Thursday evening.
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase
Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Best Cleveland steakhouses, donuts, coffee shops, delis, ice cream shops, soups and more: Yelp’s top spots for 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The end of any year is always a time to pause and reflect. For most of us, it is a time to remember all the good life has to offer -- most including cherished times spent with loved ones sharing a great meal or having fun at one of Northeast Ohio’s many attractions.
The passing of a prophet from our midst: Len Calabrese
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In our culture so pervaded by super individualism and hyper consumerism, we seldom hear the word prophet anymore, let alone know someone who fits that description. Webster’s Dictionary gives one definition of a prophet as an inspired teacher or leader who speaks truth to power.
