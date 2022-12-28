ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne County, AR

Comments / 4

Related
KTLO

1 killed in 2-vehicle accident in Fulton County

An accident in Fulton County claimed the life one and injured another December 22 on U.S. Highway 63. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Faith Babcock of Caruthersville, Mo. was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 63 when she crossed the double yellow line striking a vehicle .
FULTON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Top 8 Stories of 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
MONETTE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Silver Alert inactivated for Cleburne County man

A Silver Alert issued earlier this week by the Arkansas State Police for a missing Cleburne County man has been inactivated . Bruce William Campbell (pictured), 64, was reported missing on Wednesday morning in Quitman. No reason was given by the state police for the inactivation. Earlier:. Arkansas State Police...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Salvage yard fire destroys $300k worth of parts, 100 cars

A fire that swept through a north Batesville auto salvage yard earlier this week destroyed an estimated $300,000 worth of auto parts. Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales owner Jon Jarvis told Region 8 News yesterday that over 100 cars were lost in the blaze. “It’s just junk to other people, but...
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

UPDATE: Authorities believe salvage yard blaze started from burning brush pile

UPDATE — Dec. 28, 2022, 6:45 p.m.: The fire at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales appears to be extinguished. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens tells White River Now that the blaze started from a burning brush pile next to the business and spread to the salvage yard. Stephens said he believes an estimated 200 vehicles caught fire in the blaze.
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Forrest Marks tapped to become new ASP Colonel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new appointment for Arkansas State Police. Hutchinson’s office announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Forrest Marks will take over as Colonel once Bill Bryant retires on December 31. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since 1994,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

County: Cardboard, recyclables no longer picked up in Batesville; items must be taken to Recycling Center

After Independence County officials pulled recycling collection trailers from Batesville earlier this month, the county recycling program now says it will stop picking up cardboard and recyclables from city businesses. In a letter sent to Batesville businesses dated Dec. 20, 2022, the Independence County Recycling program said due to recycling...
BATESVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy