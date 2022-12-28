Read full article on original website
KTLO
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
KTLO
1 killed in 2-vehicle accident in Fulton County
An accident in Fulton County claimed the life one and injured another December 22 on U.S. Highway 63. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Faith Babcock of Caruthersville, Mo. was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 63 when she crossed the double yellow line striking a vehicle .
Kait 8
Top 8 Stories of 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
whiterivernow.com
Silver Alert inactivated for Cleburne County man
A Silver Alert issued earlier this week by the Arkansas State Police for a missing Cleburne County man has been inactivated . Bruce William Campbell (pictured), 64, was reported missing on Wednesday morning in Quitman. No reason was given by the state police for the inactivation. Earlier:. Arkansas State Police...
whiterivernow.com
Salvage yard fire destroys $300k worth of parts, 100 cars
A fire that swept through a north Batesville auto salvage yard earlier this week destroyed an estimated $300,000 worth of auto parts. Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales owner Jon Jarvis told Region 8 News yesterday that over 100 cars were lost in the blaze. “It’s just junk to other people, but...
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Tony Road, say suspect and victim were neighbors
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported that they were responding to a shooting south of Little Rock.
Police arrest suspect in Apartment Lake homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested 21-year-old Justin Davis of North Little Rock in connection with a homicide that occurred at Apartment Lake on November 10.
Celebratory New Years Eve gunfire prohibited in Arkansas
New Year's Eve is a time for celebration - but Little Rock Police Department are here to remind you that laws don’t get left in 2022.
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Authorities believe salvage yard blaze started from burning brush pile
UPDATE — Dec. 28, 2022, 6:45 p.m.: The fire at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales appears to be extinguished. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens tells White River Now that the blaze started from a burning brush pile next to the business and spread to the salvage yard. Stephens said he believes an estimated 200 vehicles caught fire in the blaze.
North Little Rock police identify victims in December homicide
The names of the two young victims in a North Little Rock homicide investigation have been released.
Searcy spending $790K to get every officer a taser, bodycam, & dash cam
All officers in the Searcy Police Department will soon be equipped with their own taser, body camera, and dash cam thanks to a $790,000 spending plan approved by the city council this month.
Over 100 cars consumed in Batesville salvage yard fire
A smoke plume across the sky in Batesville had many people concerned Wednesday. At its center was a blaze consuming more than 150 cars.
KATV
A Wednesday night crash left people trapped in cars and 1 man dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Highway 63 accident in Bono left several people trapped in their cars and one person dead. Our content partners at Region 8 News said a 21-year-old was killed as a result of the crash. Ladarius T. Heard died after his Mitsubishi Eclipse was hit...
Kait 8
Forrest Marks tapped to become new ASP Colonel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new appointment for Arkansas State Police. Hutchinson’s office announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Forrest Marks will take over as Colonel once Bill Bryant retires on December 31. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since 1994,...
KATV
Pulaski County deputies on the scene of a shooting; victim has died
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated at 9:49 p.m.:. The Public Affairs office released more information on the shooting that occurred on Tony Road. According to the police report, a deputy made contact with the victim who has been identified as Frank Lloyd. Lloyd appeared to have three gunshot wounds.
whiterivernow.com
County: Cardboard, recyclables no longer picked up in Batesville; items must be taken to Recycling Center
After Independence County officials pulled recycling collection trailers from Batesville earlier this month, the county recycling program now says it will stop picking up cardboard and recyclables from city businesses. In a letter sent to Batesville businesses dated Dec. 20, 2022, the Independence County Recycling program said due to recycling...
Entergy plans scheduled power outage for parts of Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy announced that there will be a planned power outage in Little Rock on Thursday. The areas that are being affected will span from Baseline Rd to Chicot Rd and parts of Geyer Springs Rd. The outage is being done to fix issues after a car hit a power pole.
KATV
Residents at the Terra Vista Apartments claim they have not had water for nearly two weeks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents at the Terra Vista Apartments in Little Rock said they do not have water. Vanessa Springer-Mosley, a resident at the complex, told KATV five buildings do not have water and have not for some time now. "We've just kind of been without water for...
Former Arkansas state senator Jeremy Hutchinson in Pulaski County jail for alleged $500K+ in back child support
A former Arkansas state senator who resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.
Inmate from North Little Rock dies in Pulaski County Detention Facility
An inmate was found dead in his cell in the Pulaski County Detention Facility on Monday.
