ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gravette, AR

Prosecutors: Trial delay request from Arkansas man facing charges related to Jan. 6 “unwarranted”

By White River Now
whiterivernow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Washington County rehires doctor who is subject of federal lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dr. Robert Karas will continue to provide medical care at the Washington County Detention Center, the Washington County Quorum Court decided on Thursday. Four inmates filed a federal lawsuit against Karas, the detention center, and the sheriff, saying they were unknowingly prescribed an anti-parasitic drug to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

ASP/CID opens investigation in death of West Fork man

On December 29, 2022, the West Fork Police Department requested the assistance of the Arkansas State Police with the investigation into the death of 49-year-old Michael J. Hanna of West Fork. The death occurred following a traffic stop as Hanna was being taken into custody by a West Fork police officer.
WEST FORK, AR
KHBS

Suspect arrested in connection with Rogers gas station shooting

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers police arrested 28-year-old Cory Thompson in connection with a Friday night shooting at a Casey's gas station on N 2nd Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, employees at the gas station reported hearing gunshots at around 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The report said surveillance...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Casey's General Store in Rogers sees shooting over stolen car

ARKANSAS, USA — According to the Rogers Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 Rogers Police Officers responded to Casey's general store at 514 North 2nd Street in reference to a shooting call. They described hearing gunshots and seeing two males running through the parking lot. Another employee was...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
thv11.com

Fireworks banned on NYE in these Arkansas cities

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas

HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Today marks 23 years since Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman disappeared

WELCH, Okla. — Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible disappeared from Welch, Okla. Dec. 29, 1999. FOX23 has been covering the investigation for years and reported in 2018 when an arrest was finally made in the case. Bible was staying the night with Freeman to celebrate her 16th birthday that night.
WELCH, OK
KHBS

Sebastian, Crawford County communities impacted by boil orders

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — It's been a week since the single-digit cold caused pipes to freeze, and some communities have not had their water restored. Parts of Sebastian and Crawford counties are still dealing with water interruptions. "We had, you know, freeze-ups and meters and they've been bursting and...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Federal Court indictments

TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
AFTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy