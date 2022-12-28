Prosecutors: Trial delay request from Arkansas man facing charges related to Jan. 6 “unwarranted”

Read full article on original website
KHBS
Washington County rehires doctor who is subject of federal lawsuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dr. Robert Karas will continue to provide medical care at the Washington County Detention Center, the Washington County Quorum Court decided on Thursday. Four inmates filed a federal lawsuit against Karas, the detention center, and the sheriff, saying they were unknowingly prescribed an anti-parasitic drug to...
KTLO
ASP/CID opens investigation in death of West Fork man
On December 29, 2022, the West Fork Police Department requested the assistance of the Arkansas State Police with the investigation into the death of 49-year-old Michael J. Hanna of West Fork. The death occurred following a traffic stop as Hanna was being taken into custody by a West Fork police officer.
KHBS
Suspect arrested in connection with Rogers gas station shooting
ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers police arrested 28-year-old Cory Thompson in connection with a Friday night shooting at a Casey's gas station on N 2nd Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, employees at the gas station reported hearing gunshots at around 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The report said surveillance...
Springdale police looking for people related to theft, fraud
Springdale police need help looking for theft and fraud suspects.
Prosecution calls Arkansas man’s delay requests ‘unwarranted’ in Jan. 6 insurrection case
A Gravette man charged for his actions during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked for more time to prepare for his upcoming trial, and the prosecution responded by deeming that request "unwarranted."
UPDATE: RPD arrest suspect in Casey’s shooting
Foot chase leads to the arrest of a man suspected of a Rogers gas station shooting that damaged a car.
Casey's General Store in Rogers sees shooting over stolen car
ARKANSAS, USA — According to the Rogers Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 Rogers Police Officers responded to Casey's general store at 514 North 2nd Street in reference to a shooting call. They described hearing gunshots and seeing two males running through the parking lot. Another employee was...
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders to nominate former Washington County judge to state
A local judge will soon be elevated to a higher position with Arkansas' new governor.
KOKI FOX 23
Delaware County Sheriff opens criminal investigation after dead cows left near waterways
COLCORD, Okla. — New Life Ranch is just a half mile downstream from where multiple dead cows have been left in a field close to a creek that runs into Flint Creek alongside the ranch. Delaware County Sheriff James Beck confirmed to FOX23 that he opened a criminal investigation...
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
thv11.com
Fireworks banned on NYE in these Arkansas cities
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
fourstateshomepage.com
Longtime Delaware County District Attorney’s secretary steps down after serving for 45 years
JAY, Okla. — Delaware County District Attorney secretary Laura Jackson was awarded a citation from State Rep. Josh West for serving District 13 for 45 years. The State of Oklahoma recognized Jackson twice as “Outstanding Secretary.”. Jackson has worked for seven District Attorneys and 50 assistant district attorneys...
KHBS
Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
Accident cleared after backing up traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
An accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville on Dec. 29.
Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas
HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
Springdale business catches fire
Springdale fire crews responded to a structure fire Friday morning at the corner of W Randall Wobbe Lane and Thompson Street.
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
KOKI FOX 23
Today marks 23 years since Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman disappeared
WELCH, Okla. — Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible disappeared from Welch, Okla. Dec. 29, 1999. FOX23 has been covering the investigation for years and reported in 2018 when an arrest was finally made in the case. Bible was staying the night with Freeman to celebrate her 16th birthday that night.
KHBS
Sebastian, Crawford County communities impacted by boil orders
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — It's been a week since the single-digit cold caused pipes to freeze, and some communities have not had their water restored. Parts of Sebastian and Crawford counties are still dealing with water interruptions. "We had, you know, freeze-ups and meters and they've been bursting and...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
