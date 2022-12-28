Read full article on original website
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Jay McAuley Resigns as Wofford Head Coach
The Wofford Terriers have announced that Head Coach Jay McAuley has resigned from the position in a shocking move. He had been on a forced leave of absence from the program since early December. This came after several players went to the Wofford administration and informed them that they did not want to play for him anymore. Complaints of practicing too much and him being too tough on them were made to the university’s administration. Assistant Coach Dwight Perry has been serving as the interim Head Coach for the basketball program.
Zach Evans Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Ole Miss Rebels junior running back Zach Evans has announced that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. This is following the team’s 42-25 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. Evans was a composite top-three running back in the 2020 recruiting class. He originally committed to the TCU Horned Frogs where he played in 2020 and 2021. Evans transferred to Ole Miss where he played this season for the program. This season he was the team’s second-leading rusher behind running back Quinshon Judkins. Evans will likely be a late day two or day three selection.
