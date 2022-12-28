The Wofford Terriers have announced that Head Coach Jay McAuley has resigned from the position in a shocking move. He had been on a forced leave of absence from the program since early December. This came after several players went to the Wofford administration and informed them that they did not want to play for him anymore. Complaints of practicing too much and him being too tough on them were made to the university’s administration. Assistant Coach Dwight Perry has been serving as the interim Head Coach for the basketball program.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO