ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26

By John Ross Ferrara
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pqrqu_0jwfpaQW00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.

Oregon State police said that 52-year-old James Darron Lyda was driving eastbound on Highway 26 near Camas Prairie Road when a tree fell onto the cabin of the truck, causing Lyda to lose control and veer off the highway.

Highway 26 closed from Rhododendron to Warm Springs after crash, downed trees

“The preliminary investigation indicated that due to winter weather, which included snow and strong winds, a large tree fell onto the cab,” OSP said.

Earlier that day, three people were killed in a separate weather-related crash on Highway 26, when a tree fell onto a pickup truck in Clatsop County.

Paramedics pronounced Lyda dead on scene. The highway was closed for approximately three hours while Oregon State Police investigated the crash. Hoodland Fire, Warm Springs Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oregon Coast Breaking News

OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons

On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two-vehicle injury crash knocks out lights at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend

A reported two-vehicle serious-injury crash occurred Wednesday evening at U.S. Highway 97 and Cooley Road on Bend’s north end, slowing traffic, knocking out the traffic signals and blocking Cooley Road access in both directions, authorities said. The post Two-vehicle injury crash knocks out lights at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Bend leaves drivers seriously injured

A crash on Highway 97 in north Bend caused traffic delays and serious injuries Wednesday evening. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m., where the highway meets Cooley Rd. near Cascade Village Shopping Center. Oregon State Police said Thursday that the driver of a Subaru entered the intersection from...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Rollover crash on Highway 20 blamed on icy roads

Icy road conditions are being blamed for a rollover crash on Highway 20 west of Bend Wednesday morning. Oregon State Police say the driver of a car lost control, spun around on the road ended up rolling on his side and into a fence. The driver had minor injuries and...
kptv.com

Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasco County. Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 64 just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that weather caused a large tree to fall onto the cab of an eastbound Peterbilt, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway, according to OSP.
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help

Bend Police on Saturday released more photos of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. They are also asking some residents to check their properties and outbuildings. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since Monday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday....
BEND, OR
gorgenewscenter.com

Hood River Police get stolen car & Fentanyl in traffic stop

On December 26, 2022 an Officer with HRPD stopped a vehicle within the City limits for multiple traffic violations. During the investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen. Inside the vehicle was a concealed stolen firearm, a butterfly knife and a collapsible ASP. Also found was a substantial amount of suspected Fentanyl. The driver was also suspected of driving while being impaired. At the conclusion of the stop, two adults males out of Washington State were taken into custody and lodged at NORCOR.
HOOD RIVER, OR
focushillsboro.com

Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs

Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
TROUTDALE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The 10 most-watched videos on centraloregondaily.com for 2022

Which videos got your attention on centraloregondaily.com in 2022? Here’s a look at the ten most-watched videos on our website. This first one doesn’t come from here in Central Oregon or even from the Pacific Northwest, but given the recent wave of winter weather we’ve had, it wouldn’t be a shock if it had been. It was an Iowa Department of Transportation camera video of a semi truck losing control on an icy highway. The trailer barely misses a pickup truck in the median before the rig skids sideways to a halt along the side of the road.
BEND, OR
KTVL

Suspect arrested for organized catalytic converter thefts in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department and the City of Medford say police arrested a man after a multi-year investigation into organized catalytic converter thefts. According to officials, 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King of Medford was arrested at his home in Bend on Dec. 22 by Medford Police Detectives. Last...
MEDFORD, OR
kptv.com

‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend storage facility coming down to make room for new Highway 97

The improvements to Highway 97 at Bend’s north end are underway, and the signs of it are becoming more obvious. A crew is demolishing the Lucky Horseshoe storage facility at Highway 97 and Cooley Road. They’re salvaging things like metal siding and doors. The Oregon Department of Transportation...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bangers and Brews Westside in Bend faced a scary moment on Tuesday. An employee at the restaurant got a scam-related call from saying it was from law enforcement and that their restaurant was about to be raided and to stop the raid they demanded money. "When the employee got the call The post Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy