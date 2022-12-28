Bucs’ center designated to return from IR

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense could be getting some reinforcement soon.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers announced that Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen has been designated for return from injured reserve. After suffering a knee injury on the second day of training camp, the Bucs front line will have some extra force going into the final games of the season.

Jensen can begin practicing with the team as soon as Wednesday morning, opening a 21-day window. He will be eligible to be promoted to the active roster at any time during the window.

Since he was picked up as a free agent in 2018, Jensen has started in 65 regular season games for the Buccaneers, while also starting in all six playoff games Tampa Bay has played in over the last two seasons, including the Super Bowl.

Since the 2020 season, Jensen has contributed to the Buccaneers’ offensive line that has allowed a sack on just 3.1 percent of pass plays – the best mark in the league over that span. Tampa Bay has also recorded the most games without a sack since the start of the 2020 season, with 15 such games.

Due to Jensen’s absence on offense, second-year man Robert Hainsey has started every game at center.

Recently, the Bucs have had to deal with several offensive line injuries including both Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs missing time, but with the resurgence of Wirfs against the Cardinals, the Bucs’ offense is getting back to normal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.