Bucs’ center designated to return from IR

By Kaycee Sloan
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense could be getting some reinforcement soon.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers announced that Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen has been designated for return from injured reserve. After suffering a knee injury on the second day of training camp, the Bucs front line will have some extra force going into the final games of the season.

Succops’ game-winning FG lifts him to third place in franchise history for most FGs made

Jensen can begin practicing with the team as soon as Wednesday morning, opening a 21-day window. He will be eligible to be promoted to the active roster at any time during the window.

Since he was picked up as a free agent in 2018, Jensen has started in 65 regular season games for the Buccaneers, while also starting in all six playoff games Tampa Bay has played in over the last two seasons, including the Super Bowl.

Since the 2020 season, Jensen has contributed to the Buccaneers’ offensive line that has allowed a sack on just 3.1 percent of pass plays – the best mark in the league over that span. Tampa Bay has also recorded the most games without a sack since the start of the 2020 season, with 15 such games.

Bucs’ offensive line goes most games without allowing a sack in the NFL since 2020

Due to Jensen’s absence on offense, second-year man Robert Hainsey has started every game at center.

Recently, the Bucs have had to deal with several offensive line injuries including both Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs missing time, but with the resurgence of Wirfs against the Cardinals, the Bucs’ offense is getting back to normal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Related
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
ClutchPoints

Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return

Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
