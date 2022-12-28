ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Video shows dog trapped behind seawall being rescued in Florida

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A video released by deputies in north Florida shows a dog being rescued from a risky position.

Body camera video shows the moments before Alachua County deputies rescued the dog off a seawall.

After some convincing and help from a good Samaritan, they eventually got the dog to safety.

The dog had a collar, but deputies were unable to locate the owner.

The dog was turned over to animal services.

