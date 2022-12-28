Video shows dog trapped behind seawall being rescued in Florida
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A video released by deputies in north Florida shows a dog being rescued from a risky position.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Body camera video shows the moments before Alachua County deputies rescued the dog off a seawall.
After some convincing and help from a good Samaritan, they eventually got the dog to safety.
The dog had a collar, but deputies were unable to locate the owner.
The dog was turned over to animal services.
Read: How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1