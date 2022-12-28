Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Dolphins Rumors: Teddy Bridgewater's Injury Believed to Be Broken Finger
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is believed to have suffered a broken finger in his throwing hand during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. Bridgewater suffered the injury late in the third quarter when his hand hit the helmet of Patriots defender Josh Uche...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Didn't Trigger Concussion Protocol, per Investigation
A joint investigation by the NFL and NFL Players Association determined that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not show any signs that would have triggered the league's concussion protocol in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the NFL and NFLPA...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Gets Emotional over Support from Broncos Teammates: 'Meant the World'
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters how much it meant to see his teammates (including wideouts Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler) defend him publicly this week following the team's 51-14 Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Rams amid a report that teammates were upset about the signal-caller's "attitude."
Bleacher Report
Seahawks' Geno Smith Earns $1M Contract Bonus After Eclipsing 4K Passing Yards
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith triggered a $1 million bonus on his contract in Sunday's game against the New York Jets by reaching 4,000 yards passing this season. Smith is just the second quarterback in Seahawks history to reach 4,000 yards passing in a season, joining Russell Wilson, who accomplished the feat four times.
Bleacher Report
Nick Foles Ruled out for Colts vs. Giants After Rib Injury on Kayvon Thibodeaux Sack
The Indianapolis Colts will need to finish Sunday's game against the New York Giants without their starting quarterback. Indianapolis ruled Nick Foles out with a rib injury after he was sacked by Kayvon Thibodeaux. While Foles walked to the sideline on his own power, he was taken to the locker room with a cart just before halftime.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Bleacher Report
NFL Scores Week 17: Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC
A minimal amount of clarity was provided to the NFL playoff races after the first set of games on Sunday. The New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers booked their spots in the NFC playoff field. But that was all that was clinched. The Philadelphia Eagles failed to lock up...
Bleacher Report
Ron Rivera Clarifies Knowledge of Commanders' Playoff Scenarios After Viral Video
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera exemplified why you always have to account for the worst-case scenario. Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Rivera appeared to be surprised to learn his team could be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17. Some wondered whether Rivera was being sarcastic...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Touted as MVP, Gardner Minshew Blasted by Fans for Eagles' Loss to Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles offense sputtered en route to a 20-10 home loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Eagles turned to backup Gardner Minshew to call signals with starting quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts out for the second straight week because of a sprained right shoulder.
Bleacher Report
Bears' Justin Fields Defends Chase Claypool After Sideline Outburst vs. Lions
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields defended teammate and wide receiver Chase Claypool after the pass-catcher got heated on the sideline during the team's 38-10 road loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic relayed Fields' remarks. Fishbain also described what went down:. The Bears acquired Claypool...
Bleacher Report
Report: NFLPA to File Grievance over Field Conditions in Lions vs. Panthers Game
The field conditions at Carolina's Bank of America Stadium during the Panthers' Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions are reportedly under scrutiny. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFLPA filed a grievance against both the league and the Panthers regarding "the hardness of the playing field." Schefter noted that the NFLPA raised concerns before kickoff and said the conditions "only worsened as the game progressed" because of the cold.
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Mike Evans Praises Tom Brady for Playing 1 of His Best Games Ever vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and star wide receiver Mike Evans couldn't help but praise Tom Brady after the win. Evans told reporters that the quarterback played "one of the best games" he's...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB vs. Falcons with Colt McCoy Injured
The Arizona Cardinals will start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that David Blough will play as Colt McCoy is still dealing with concussion symptoms. Kingsbury announced Wednesday that McCoy had cleared concussion protocol and was on track to start. The...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones to Get Multiyear Contract Offers from Ny
The New York Giants will try to keep quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley on the roster in 2023 despite both being set to become free agents, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. "My understanding is both of these guys earned the right to come back to...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture Week 17: AFC, NFC Scenarios Ahead of Sunday's Games
The top and bottom of the AFC playoff picture can be flipped by one result in Week 17. The Monday night clash between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will go a long way in deciding the No. 1 overall seed. Sunday's AFC East battle between the Miami Dolphins and...
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Regrets Calling 'Philly Special' on 4th Down in Michigan's Loss to TCU
The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl, putting an end to their national title hopes during the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second consecutive season. While there's plenty for Michigan to examine following the loss, there's one specific play that...
Bleacher Report
Ryan Kelly: 'Horses--t' for Kayvon Thibodeaux to Celebrate After Nick Foles' Injury
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly was not happy with New York Giants pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux during Sunday's matchup. As Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk noted, Colts quarterback Nick Foles exited the game with a rib injury he suffered on a Thibodeaux sack. While the pass-rusher may not have seen Foles on the ground in pain, he made snow angels on the field in the immediate aftermath and later made a "go to sleep" gesture on the sideline.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Trey Lance Has 2nd Surgery on Ankle Injury After 'Irritation' from Hardware
The San Francisco 49ers announced in a statement on Saturday that quarterback Trey Lance underwent a second and successful surgery on his right ankle Friday. "The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September. Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance's ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle. Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs."
Bleacher Report
Joe Mixon Says Bengals Are the 'Big Dog' of AFC Ahead of MNF Matchup vs. Bills
Joe Mixon is feeling confident ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals showdown with the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills on Monday night. "At the end of the day, what people got to realize and understand, we the big dog of the AFC, and that's just what it is," he told reporters Saturday. "For anything to happen, it goes through us."
