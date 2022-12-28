ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Money Managers Are Hopeful About the Stock Market in 2023. How They Plan to Invest

A new CNBC poll finds investors are generally feeling upbeat about the market next year. They're also optimistic about inflation easing, but they are worried about the Fed. More than 6 out of 10 said they have lost confidence in Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Despite this year's market havoc, investors...
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Stocks wrap up a bad year. Southwest prepares to pay for its meltdown. A new Covid pill shows promise. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. That's that. The last trading day of 2022 is upon us. Will we go out...
NBC San Diego

Kelly Evans: If Anyone Utters the Following Phrases…

It's that time of year. Time to hear everyone's predictions for 2023; and time to reflect on whether anybody ever knows anything. Feels like not, after the year we've had. (Although there were a few standouts, which we'll highlight next week.) But this year, we've got some help in the...
NBC San Diego

Platinum Surged to Its Best Quarter Since 2008

Platinum rose almost 2% on Friday to $1,086 per troy ounce, up more than 26% from the start of the quarter. China has imported excessive amounts of platinum since 2019, according to the World Platinum Investment Council. The Council anticipates a platinum deficit in 2023, with demand growing by 19%,...
NBC San Diego

Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash

The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
NBC San Diego

Bob Pisani: What UBS' Art Cashin Taught Me About the Art of Storytelling

(An excerpt from the book, "Shut Up and Keep Talking: Lessons on Life and Investing from the Floor of the New York Stock Exchange," by Bob Pisani.) "No one ever made a decision because of a number. They need a story." —Daniel Kahneman, in Michael Lewis' "The Undoing Project" If...

