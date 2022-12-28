Read full article on original website
Michigan minimum wage rises above $10 for first time
Minimum wage in Michigan is rising 23 cents today, Sunday, Jan. 1, to go above $10 per hour for the first time in state history. Michigan’s minimum wage was $9.87 per hour in 2022, but jumps to $10.10 for 2023. A state law requires the wage to increase every year unless the yearly unemployment level is above 8.5% – which is why there was no increase in 2021.
Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge
Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan
Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
On the cusp of Democrats’ trifecta control: The week in Michigan politics
At noon on New Year’s Day, Democrats will be in control of every branch of state government. The inauguration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into a second term will be held bright and early Sunday morning, alongside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney Dana Nessel and other state officeholders. I was one sober sally on New Year’s Eve to make sure MLive can offer you a recap of all the festivities whenever and wherever you awake — hopefully not too hungover.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer enters second term, ushering in Democratic rule
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was inaugurated Sunday morning, promising a second term focused on the kitchen-table issues she campaigned on alongside action on the key issues Democrats have been waiting to address. “We’re putting the world on notice that your future is in Michigan,” Whitmer said in her inaugural address....
Michigan’s median income is higher than Ohio, Indiana. Here’s where we rank nationally.
Pay is highest in the Northeast and on the West Coast, but Michigan ranks among the best of the Midwest, per data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The median income for a full-time, year-round worker 16 and older in Michigan in 2021 was $52,459. That ranked 21st in the nation.
Map shows Michigan’s coldest winter days are still ahead
Unlike areas in the western half of the United States, Michigan typically sees its coldest days the deeper we get into our winter calendar. Based on an interactive map put together by weather researchers, Michigan cities across both peninsulas still have their coldest days ahead of them this season. Late...
Warm snap: Michigan’s temperatures were higher than Daytona Beach today
It’s not often Michigan’s temperatures nudge past perennial southern warm spots like Daytona Beach, Myrtle Beach and Atlanta. Especially deep into December. But thanks to our current warm-up, that eyebrow-raiser happened this morning. The National Weather Service office in Gaylord shared a U.S. surface temperature map, which showed...
Michigan to join more than 30 states in new mental health service agreement
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed a pair of bipartisan bills designed to increase access to mental health services in Michigan by expanding those services across state lines. The bill package, House Bills 5488 and 5489, allows Michigan, which licenses its psychologists, to enter into the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact. This provides...
Powerball results for 12/31/22; jackpot worth $258 million
LANSING, MI –The final Powerball drawing concluded with no one winning the $258 million jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Dec. 31. That means the drawing on Monday Jan. 2 will be worth $265 million with a cash option of $134.7 million. The Powerball Numbers (white) for Dec....
Lobster mobsters, jumping plant lice, and more invasive species talks coming
Michigan’s recurring webinar series will return in January with conversations about invasive species that harm the environment across the state. The NotMISpecies webinar series will continue in the new year with sessions that focus on both invasive plants and animals. Sessions will be on Jan. 18, Feb. 7, and March 21.
24-hour diners are getting rarer – but a few hold strong in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, MI - A couple huddles in their favorite booth after finishing their shift at a nightclub. An overnight gas station clerk orders a cherry Coke under warm lights. And a group of retired men trade jokes over plates of buttered toast and hot mugs of coffee. This is...
Jan. 6 committee cast Michigan in major role as Trump sought to overturn election
Michigan and the conspiracy theories birthed in the state are played a major role in a 845-page report from the U.S. House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee, wrapping up its work, has begun publishing transcripts from the hundreds of witnesses interviewed to produce...
Mega Millions results for 12/30/22; did anyone win the $685 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Several players came within one number of winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $685 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Dec. 30. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 will be worth $785 million with a...
8-person chairlift, deep powder runs: What’s new at Michigan ski resorts for 2023
Some of Michigan’s biggest ski resorts got a head start this season when a cold, snowy snap and good snow-making conditions allowed runs to open by Thanksgiving weekend. And while there’s been a little thaw-snow-thaw upheaval in the last few weeks, excitement is high among skiers for a solid season now that the calendar is flipping to 2023.
Live Mega Millions numbers for 12/30/22; jackpot worth $685 million
LANSING, MI -- The final Mega Millions drawing of the year is also the fourth largest in the history of the game as the estimated grand prize for the drawing on Friday, Dec. 30 is worth $685 million. There have been 21 consecutive drawings without a winner. The cash option...
Trial to begin soon for man accused of hunting trespasser, burning body
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – More than two years later, a man accused of hunting down, killing and burning a man who allegedly broke into his marijuana grow operation will face trial. The jury trial for Kent Charles Hyne is scheduled to begin Jan 9 before Washtenaw County Trial Judge...
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $685 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing
LANSING, MI -- The current Mega Millions jackpot is now the fourth largest in the game’s history as the grand prize for the drawing on Friday, Dec. 30 has increased to $685 million. Ticket sales have outpaced expectations leading into tonight’s drawing causing an increase in the estimated jackpot.
