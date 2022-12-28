ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos' Randy Gregory apologizes for starting scuffle, NFL reduces punishment

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

One day after suspending Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi for their roles in a postgame skirmish on Sunday, the NFL reduced their punishments to fines.

Instead of forcing both players to sit out one game, appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash reduced the punishment to a $50,000 fine for Gregory and $15,000 for Aboushi .

The two players were caught on video throwing punches at each other after the Rams' 51-14 blowout win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNHQT_0jwfoVDM00
Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory walks off the field after a Week 15 game against the Cardinals. Bart Young, AP

After his suspension was announced, Gregory issued an apology , saying in part:

"The game was full of emotion and disappointment, and was not a reflection of my character. My goal is to finish out this season strong, play with pride and be part of the solution and not the problem going forward."

Gregory will be eligible to play in the Broncos' Week 17 game at Kansas City and Aboushi will be able to play in the Rams' game against the Chargers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Broncos' Randy Gregory apologizes for starting scuffle, NFL reduces punishment

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
thecomeback.com

Broncos players angry with coach’s controversial move

The Denver Broncos have very little remaining to play for this season after the team was eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. But even despite that, Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg made the decision to have a full-contact, padded practice this week. And that move has turned out to be quite controversial with the players.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Lands on Football Outsiders' All-Rookie Team

It’s been a trying time for Denver Broncos fans, who had high expectations for 2022 that never came to pass. However, there have been a few bright spots for Broncos Country — namely, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who made a good impression in his first year, despite other coaches struggling to do so.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: 7 players won't suit up vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning (back), offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), defensive lineman D.J. Jones (knee), kick returner Montrell Washington, quarterback Jarett Guarantano, running back Tyler Badie and wide receiver Freddie Swain will not play today.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy has strong chance to set 49ers rookie TD pass record

Despite a truncated rookie season on track to feature just six starts, Brock Purdy has a chance to lift himself into the 49ers rookie history books. With three more touchdown passes in the final two weeks, he would set a new franchise record for touchdown passes by a rookie QB. Three more would put him at 11 on the season, eclipsing the 10 Tom Owen tossed in 10 games during his rookie campaign in 1974.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

731K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy