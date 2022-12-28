Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
Bleacher Report
Ron Rivera Crushed by Twitter for Commanders' 'Disastrous' QB Change to Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders dropped to 7-8-1 on the season with a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at FedEx Field, and head coach Ron Rivera is now being ripped for his decision to start Carson Wentz. Taylor Heinicke had started every game for the Commanders since Week 7,...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Gets Emotional over Support from Broncos Teammates: 'Meant the World'
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters how much it meant to see his teammates (including wideouts Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler) defend him publicly this week following the team's 51-14 Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Rams amid a report that teammates were upset about the signal-caller's "attitude."
Bleacher Report
Bears' Justin Fields Defends Chase Claypool After Sideline Outburst vs. Lions
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields defended teammate and wide receiver Chase Claypool after the pass-catcher got heated on the sideline during the team's 38-10 road loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic relayed Fields' remarks. Fishbain also described what went down:. The Bears acquired Claypool...
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Video: Ohio State Fans Furious With Non-Targeting Call For Marvin Harrison Jr. Hit
Ohio State fans have steam coming out of their ears after wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was slammed by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard in the endzone and Bullon wasn't flagged for targeting. Officials originally called targeting on Bullard. They then reviewed the play but ruled the hit ...
Bleacher Report
Ron Rivera Clarifies Knowledge of Commanders' Playoff Scenarios After Viral Video
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera exemplified why you always have to account for the worst-case scenario. Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Rivera appeared to be surprised to learn his team could be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17. Some wondered whether Rivera was being sarcastic...
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Mike Evans Praises Tom Brady for Playing 1 of His Best Games Ever vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and star wide receiver Mike Evans couldn't help but praise Tom Brady after the win. Evans told reporters that the quarterback played "one of the best games" he's...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Touted as MVP, Gardner Minshew Blasted by Fans for Eagles' Loss to Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles offense sputtered en route to a 20-10 home loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Eagles turned to backup Gardner Minshew to call signals with starting quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts out for the second straight week because of a sprained right shoulder.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News
The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
Bleacher Report
Report: NFLPA to File Grievance over Field Conditions in Lions vs. Panthers Game
The field conditions at Carolina's Bank of America Stadium during the Panthers' Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions are reportedly under scrutiny. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFLPA filed a grievance against both the league and the Panthers regarding "the hardness of the playing field." Schefter noted that the NFLPA raised concerns before kickoff and said the conditions "only worsened as the game progressed" because of the cold.
Bleacher Report
Seahawks' Geno Smith Earns $1M Contract Bonus After Eclipsing 4K Passing Yards
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith triggered a $1 million bonus on his contract in Sunday's game against the New York Jets by reaching 4,000 yards passing this season. Smith is just the second quarterback in Seahawks history to reach 4,000 yards passing in a season, joining Russell Wilson, who accomplished the feat four times.
Bleacher Report
Dolphins Rumors: Teddy Bridgewater's Injury Believed to Be Broken Finger
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is believed to have suffered a broken finger in his throwing hand during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. Bridgewater suffered the injury late in the third quarter when his hand hit the helmet of Patriots defender Josh Uche...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones to Get Multiyear Contract Offers from Ny
The New York Giants will try to keep quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley on the roster in 2023 despite both being set to become free agents, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. "My understanding is both of these guys earned the right to come back to...
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Regrets Calling 'Philly Special' on 4th Down in Michigan's Loss to TCU
The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl, putting an end to their national title hopes during the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second consecutive season. While there's plenty for Michigan to examine following the loss, there's one specific play that...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 17 Early Slate
Exactly three-fourths of the 32-team NFL entered Week 17 with a semblance of playoff hope, but the number of available postseason spots has rapidly dropped. During the early window Sunday, both the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff berth. New York locked in a wild-card position, and Tampa Bay put together a late comeback to take down the Carolina Panthers and secure the NFC South title.
Bleacher Report
Ryan Kelly: 'Horses--t' for Kayvon Thibodeaux to Celebrate After Nick Foles' Injury
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly was not happy with New York Giants pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux during Sunday's matchup. As Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk noted, Colts quarterback Nick Foles exited the game with a rib injury he suffered on a Thibodeaux sack. While the pass-rusher may not have seen Foles on the ground in pain, he made snow angels on the field in the immediate aftermath and later made a "go to sleep" gesture on the sideline.
Bleacher Report
Ryan Day Ripped by Ohio State Fans After Georgia Loss Despite CJ Stroud's Performance
It's hard to imagine C.J. Stroud playing much better on Saturday night. And against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs, it still wasn't enough. Despite holding a 14-point lead to start the fourth quarter, Ohio State couldn't hold on against Georgia, losing 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal for the ages.
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Told to Go Back to NFL by CFB Twitter After Michigan's CFP Loss to TCU
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines fell to the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday night in a wild Fiesta Bowl, marking a disappointing end to their national title hopes for the second straight season. Jim Harbaugh's team was outplayed early in the College Football Playoff semifinal as TCU's...
