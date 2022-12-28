ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Bears' Justin Fields Defends Chase Claypool After Sideline Outburst vs. Lions

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields defended teammate and wide receiver Chase Claypool after the pass-catcher got heated on the sideline during the team's 38-10 road loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic relayed Fields' remarks. Fishbain also described what went down:. The Bears acquired Claypool...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News

The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Report: NFLPA to File Grievance over Field Conditions in Lions vs. Panthers Game

The field conditions at Carolina's Bank of America Stadium during the Panthers' Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions are reportedly under scrutiny. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFLPA filed a grievance against both the league and the Panthers regarding "the hardness of the playing field." Schefter noted that the NFLPA raised concerns before kickoff and said the conditions "only worsened as the game progressed" because of the cold.
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Seahawks' Geno Smith Earns $1M Contract Bonus After Eclipsing 4K Passing Yards

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith triggered a $1 million bonus on his contract in Sunday's game against the New York Jets by reaching 4,000 yards passing this season. Smith is just the second quarterback in Seahawks history to reach 4,000 yards passing in a season, joining Russell Wilson, who accomplished the feat four times.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Dolphins Rumors: Teddy Bridgewater's Injury Believed to Be Broken Finger

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is believed to have suffered a broken finger in his throwing hand during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. Bridgewater suffered the injury late in the third quarter when his hand hit the helmet of Patriots defender Josh Uche...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 17 Early Slate

Exactly three-fourths of the 32-team NFL entered Week 17 with a semblance of playoff hope, but the number of available postseason spots has rapidly dropped. During the early window Sunday, both the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff berth. New York locked in a wild-card position, and Tampa Bay put together a late comeback to take down the Carolina Panthers and secure the NFC South title.
Bleacher Report

Ryan Kelly: 'Horses--t' for Kayvon Thibodeaux to Celebrate After Nick Foles' Injury

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly was not happy with New York Giants pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux during Sunday's matchup. As Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk noted, Colts quarterback Nick Foles exited the game with a rib injury he suffered on a Thibodeaux sack. While the pass-rusher may not have seen Foles on the ground in pain, he made snow angels on the field in the immediate aftermath and later made a "go to sleep" gesture on the sideline.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy