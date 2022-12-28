Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Cleveland Browns Betting Ideas for Week 17, Sports Betting is now Live in Ohio
Cleveland Browns fans will surely be involved in the first day of legal sports betting in Ohio.
Sonny Dykes and Max Duggan lead TCU to the CFP national championship game
In his first season at TCU, Sonny Dykes has guided the Horned Frogs to the national title game behind great quarterback play, a solid defense and physicality.
Ohio State Falls Agonizingly Short Against Georgia In Playoff Semifinal
Ohio State held a 38-24 lead with 31 seconds left in the third quarter, but the No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs came roaring back to extinguish the Buckeyes' hopes of winning a national championship. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown with 54 seconds left to beat Ohio State...
FINAL: Georgia Pulls Off Late Game Heroics
Quarterback Stetson Bennett and company pulled off late game magic to seal a win for Georgia over Ohio State.
BREAKING: Jammie Robinson leaving Florida State to declare for 2023 NFL Draft
This isn't the New Year's surprise that Seminole fans were hoping for.
Area lost several coaches last season, while Gibsonburg's Smith gained
Every year has its sports highlights. It was different around here in 2022, sometimes because of what was achieved and other times what changed. There were underdogs and an athlete...
Herro's 3 as time expires gives Heat 126-123 win over Jazz
Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz
