– During a recent interview with Matt Young and Joe Pearl for Fightful, Cody Deaner. Cody Deaner on his long-term storyline with Violent By Design and Eric Young: “I’ll give you some of the key points and the CliffsNotes version of the things I thought were really cool about it. In terms of the venue, the very first backstage filming that was done with Eric Young to hype his first re-appearance with IMPACT Wrestling was done in that venue. The very first segment that involved him getting into my mind to join Violent By Design and to transform me was done in that venue. So this final scene was done in the same venue. This is a two year story arc which I think isn’t recognized and appreciated enough in terms of what IMPACT Wrestling does with their storytelling and their creative. There’s no other television show that, I think, tells stories in a way that IMPACT Wrestling does. They don’t just start something and go, ‘We’ll just forget about that,’ and ignore it. No, we’re sticking with that and there’s a story arc there. So that was one of the cool things there for me. This story came full circle and resulted in what I said publicly and on my Twitter— @CodyDeaner, if you’re wondering—I said this, and I’ll stand by it, I said that tense moment you’re talking about, I felt is the most unique and creative passing of the torch moment in professional wrestling history.”

3 HOURS AGO