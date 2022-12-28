Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
What Happened After WWE Smackdown Ended
A new report has details on what went down after this week’s WWE Smackdown went off the air. PWInsider reports that John Cena started to cut a promo but the Usos and Samy Zayn attacked. They beat down Kevin Owens and Cena until Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes came out for the save. The Usos bailed and Sami got an Attitude Adjustment from Cena.
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
411mania.com
Various News: Sasha Banks Hangs Out With Japanese Rapper, Update To Tonight’s WWE House Show
– Sasha Banks is in Japan head of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and she took some time to hang out with Japanese rapper & producer TOMORO. TOMORO posted some pics from his birthday party with Banks, as you can see below. He wrote (translated via Google):. “I’m so happy with...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
411mania.com
Zelina Vega in Black Leather Pants, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss Top WWE Best Superstar Instagram Photos of 2022
– WWE.com rang in the new year by choosing the Top 50 Superstar Instagram Photos of 2022 this week.. This week’s picks best Instagram photos of the year picks included Zelina Vega, Ricochet, Johnny Gargano and his baby boy, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
411mania.com
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
411mania.com
Kenny Omega on Why He Pursued Working in Japan Over WWE, Thoughts on Developmental System
– During a recent interview with Monthly Puroresu ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega discussed his upcoming return to New Japan this week against Will Ospreay. Below are some highlights. On what made him think he could work with the top guys in Japan: “I never really did...
411mania.com
AEW’s Mike Mansury Reveals Why He Left WWE, Being Heir Apparent To Kevin Dunn
New AEW Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Mansury discussed what led to him leaving WWE after working there for eleven years. Read on for the details:. On how intense his schedule had become: “I’d gotten to a...
411mania.com
Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference for Nakamura vs. Muta, Big E And Tyler Breeze Tour WWE Warehouse
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year is tomorrow with The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the press conference for the show is online. You can see the video below for the media event, which is promoting tomorrow’s WWE vs. NOAH match:. – UpUpDownDown posted the following...
411mania.com
Ryback Says WWE Has Given Resignation on Pursuit of Trademark on His Ring Name
– Former WWE Superstar Ryback wrote on his Twitter on December 30 that WWE has “given up” and put in a resignation for the trademark on “Ryback,” apparently clearing the way for him to now fully own the trademark on the term. As previously reported, Ryback sought to have his name legally changed from his birth name of Ryan Reeves to Ryback in September 2016.
411mania.com
Kazuchika Okada Looks Back on NJPW in 2022, the Passing of Antonio Inoki
– NJPW1972.com spoke to Kazuchika Okada ahead of this week’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. On January 4, Okada will face Jay White in the main event for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Okada reflected on the year 2022, the legacy of the late Antonio Inoki, and more. Below are some highlights:
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.30.22
It’s the final show of the year and that means we are going to be seeing more than a few big things this week. First and foremost, John Cena is back for his only match of the year as he teams with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. In addition, we have the Women’s Title on the line as Ronda Rousey defends against Raquel Rodriguez. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Comments On Smackdown Return, Calls Herself ‘The People’s Queen’
In a post on Twitter, Charlotte Flair commented on her surprise return on last night’s WWE Smackdown, where she became the new Smackdown women’s champion. She wrote: “Whether you love to hate me, hate to love me… Thank you @wwe Universe. I appreciate the warm welcome back. I missed you guys so much. I can’t wait to give you my blood, sweat & tears. New era. New victims. The People’s Queen! Happy New Year.”
411mania.com
Cody Deaner on His Long-Term Storyline With Eric Young & VBD, Getting to ‘Stab’ Young
– During a recent interview with Matt Young and Joe Pearl for Fightful, Cody Deaner. Cody Deaner on his long-term storyline with Violent By Design and Eric Young: “I’ll give you some of the key points and the CliffsNotes version of the things I thought were really cool about it. In terms of the venue, the very first backstage filming that was done with Eric Young to hype his first re-appearance with IMPACT Wrestling was done in that venue. The very first segment that involved him getting into my mind to join Violent By Design and to transform me was done in that venue. So this final scene was done in the same venue. This is a two year story arc which I think isn’t recognized and appreciated enough in terms of what IMPACT Wrestling does with their storytelling and their creative. There’s no other television show that, I think, tells stories in a way that IMPACT Wrestling does. They don’t just start something and go, ‘We’ll just forget about that,’ and ignore it. No, we’re sticking with that and there’s a story arc there. So that was one of the cool things there for me. This story came full circle and resulted in what I said publicly and on my Twitter— @CodyDeaner, if you’re wondering—I said this, and I’ll stand by it, I said that tense moment you’re talking about, I felt is the most unique and creative passing of the torch moment in professional wrestling history.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Becky Lynch Celebrates New Year, Calls 2022 Favorite Year of Her Career, Top 10 Royal Rumble Betrayals
– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch wished fans a happy New Year today. She wrote earlier, “Happy New Year! 2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling – it was also my favorite year of my career. Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople”
411mania.com
WWE Live Results From Miami, Florida: Ronda Rousey Faces Raquel Rodriguez, More
WWE held a Holiday Tour-branded live event in Miamia, Florida on Thursday with Ronda Rousey defending her title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * The audience is shown footage of Xavier Woods being hurt backstage. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss...
411mania.com
Note On Why Jim Ross Won’t Appear On This Week’s AEW Rampage
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jim Ross will not be a part of the commentary team for tonight’s AEW Rampage, which was taped Wednesday. Instead, the team will be Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. The reason Ross wasn’t present was that Tony Khan gave him the week...
411mania.com
Dax Harwood Says Jim Cornette Is Allowed His Opinions On Wrestling, Using Criticism To Improve Himself
Dax Harwood recently announced his new podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” on the final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast. Co-host Matt Koon asked Dax about several different wrestling names, including Jim Cornette. Keep reading for some excerpts:. On Cornette being allowed his opinion on pro wrestling: “I...
411mania.com
WWE News: Kevin Owens Receives Stitches Following SmackDown, Note on Lacey Evans
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last Friday’s final WWE SmackDown of 2022. As noted, Kevin Owens suffered a nasty bruised eye during the match tag team main event match. Owens reportedly had to get stitches after his tag team match. He teamed with John Cena in a winning effort against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. While Kevin Owens did have to get stitches, he’s said to be doing fine.
411mania.com
Mustafa Ali, Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis & More Remember Jayson Strife
Independent star Jaysin Strife passed away on Wednesday at just 37 years old and the wrestling world took to social media to pay tribute to him. As reported earlier, Strife passed after a battle with cancer. You can see reactions from Mustafa Ali, Adam Pearce, Drew Gulak, Sami Callihan, Nick Aldis and more below:
Comments / 0