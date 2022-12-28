ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem drive-by shooting injures one

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 2700 Gilmer Avenue on Sunday, just after one in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan that had collided with a power pole. Officers located one person in the driver’s seat...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman dead after shooting on Cridland Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 32-year-old woman is dead after a shooting on Cridland Road Sunday. Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police said it happened on Cridland Road, near East Wendover Avenue. Officers closed the road Sunday morning due to the investigation. Greensboro investigators...
GREENSBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are dead in what Danville Police are calling a murder-suicide. Police were called at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to Glen Oak Drive for an urgent well-being check. Officers forced their way into the home and found a woman, Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A man, Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears, 33, was then found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
DANVILLE, VA
cbs17

Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Guilford County couple afraid man accused of ramming into their cars, threatening them will come back

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road. Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.” Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Death and fire being investigated in Henry Co.

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A death and fire are being investigated in Henry County according to the fire marshall. Lisa Garrett, the Henry County Fire Marshall says the fatality occurred in the 200 block of Ridge Road in Collinsville on Friday. Garrett says firefighters were dispatched for a fire in the yard that they extinguished. […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Rockingham County Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In

A suspect that was wanted in connection to a shooting incident in Madison, NC has turned himself in to authorities. 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in on Thursday night to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Foster was wanted for three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied...
MADISON, NC
btw21.com

20-year-old man charged in connection with robbery, abduction

PATRICK COUNTY, VA – A 20-year-old Stuart man has been charged in connection with a robbery and abduction, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Dionte Morris Nowlin, of 110 Houchins Cove, was arrested on Friday. Smith stated the victim called the sheriff’s office during the early morning hours...
STUART, VA
FOX8 News

1 person taken to hospital in Thomasville as police investigate shooting at Cox Avenue, Morton Street

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital, and Thomasville police are investigating a shooting. Police are investigating at the intersection of Cox Avenue and Morton Street, according to a Thomasville Police Department social media post. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information available. […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
alamancenews.com

County employee accused of stealing fentanyl from EMS

A long-time employee of Alamance County has been arrested for allegedly embezzling fentanyl from Emergency Medical Services. Paul Kyle Buckner was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of this powerful opioid from the county’s EMS building. According to the office of Alamance...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
GREENSBORO, NC

