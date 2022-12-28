Read full article on original website
Winston-Salem drive-by shooting injures one
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 2700 Gilmer Avenue on Sunday, just after one in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan that had collided with a power pole. Officers located one person in the driver’s seat...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigating a drive-by shooting that led to a car crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers are investigating a car crash that started with a shooting on New Year's Day. Officers said they were first called to Gilmer Avenue about a car that hit a power hole just after 1 a.m. Two people were inside the vehicle, and the...
Drive-by shooting, crash, injures 1 in Winston-Salem on New Year’s Day: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting and crash that left one person hurt on New Year’s Day. At around 1:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2700 block of Gilmer Avenue. At the scene, officers found that a white […]
Woman dead after shooting on Cridland Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 32-year-old woman is dead after a shooting on Cridland Road Sunday. Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police said it happened on Cridland Road, near East Wendover Avenue. Officers closed the road Sunday morning due to the investigation. Greensboro investigators...
WDBJ7.com
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are dead in what Danville Police are calling a murder-suicide. Police were called at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to Glen Oak Drive for an urgent well-being check. Officers forced their way into the home and found a woman, Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A man, Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears, 33, was then found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
Thomasville police seeking assistance in the search for shooting suspect
THOMASVILLE, N.C (WGHP) — Thomasville police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that took place on Friday afternoon. At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Morton Street and Cox Avenue. At the scene, police say they found a single victim suffering from a gunshot […]
cbs17
Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
Guilford County couple afraid man accused of ramming into their cars, threatening them will come back
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road. Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.” Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside […]
2 buildings struck in New Year’s Day crashes in Greensboro, fire department says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two separate buildings were struck in separate crashes in Greensboro on New Year’s Day, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The first crash occurred at around 1:32 a.m. at the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and West Meadowview Road. The crash involved two vehicles, according to fire officials. It’s not […]
Death and fire being investigated in Henry Co.
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A death and fire are being investigated in Henry County according to the fire marshall. Lisa Garrett, the Henry County Fire Marshall says the fatality occurred in the 200 block of Ridge Road in Collinsville on Friday. Garrett says firefighters were dispatched for a fire in the yard that they extinguished. […]
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in North Carolina, sheriff says
Williams had driven off on Dec. 26 in her grandmother's 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.
WBTM
Rockingham County Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In
A suspect that was wanted in connection to a shooting incident in Madison, NC has turned himself in to authorities. 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in on Thursday night to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Foster was wanted for three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied...
btw21.com
20-year-old man charged in connection with robbery, abduction
PATRICK COUNTY, VA – A 20-year-old Stuart man has been charged in connection with a robbery and abduction, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Dionte Morris Nowlin, of 110 Houchins Cove, was arrested on Friday. Smith stated the victim called the sheriff’s office during the early morning hours...
wfmynews2.com
Man faces multiple charges for vandalizing property in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is arrested and faces multiple charges for vandalism in Randolph County, according to deputies. They responded to a vandalism of property call for service on Finch Farm Road on Christmas day. Once they arrived, they spoke with the victim, noticed the damage and...
Clemmons woman accused of shooting into home on Garnet Hill Drive on Christmas
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Clemmons woman was arrested and accused of firing a gun into a home on Christmas, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Monday, deputies responded to the 5000 Block of Garnet Hill Drive when they got a call about shots being fired. Arriving deputies learned people living […]
1 person taken to hospital in Thomasville as police investigate shooting at Cox Avenue, Morton Street
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital, and Thomasville police are investigating a shooting. Police are investigating at the intersection of Cox Avenue and Morton Street, according to a Thomasville Police Department social media post. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information available. […]
alamancenews.com
County employee accused of stealing fentanyl from EMS
A long-time employee of Alamance County has been arrested for allegedly embezzling fentanyl from Emergency Medical Services. Paul Kyle Buckner was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of this powerful opioid from the county’s EMS building. According to the office of Alamance...
WXII 12
Man charged with manslaughter after 25-year old woman was shot and killed at a motel on New Year's Day
A man is charged with manslaughter after a woman was shot and killed at a motel on Capital Lodging Court in Winston-Salem. Officers were called to reports of an unconscious woman in one of the rooms at 6:18 a.m. on Sunday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines...
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
