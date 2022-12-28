Paris Hilton Shines In Two-Tone Platform Heels With Sparkling Jumpsuit For Surprise Release

Paris Hilton gave a sparkling ensemble a towering boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate superstar uploaded a new Reel, which sees strutting down a driveway and eventually getting into a Barbie pink Bentley car.

Fans immediately flooded the new post with questions as Hilton wrote on the video, “Me when I have something that’s going to break the internet on 12/30.” Then she simply captioned the video, “Something’s coming. #That’s Hot.”

When it came to the outfit, the “Stars Are Blind” singer wore a silver sequin jumpsuit by Alice + Olivia. The one-piece garment had a round neckline, long sleeves and fitted leggings and was held together by a mini black corset belt.

To further elevate the moment, Hilton accessorized with sheer fingerless gloves and diamond stud earrings. For glam, she went with sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral pout. The socialite parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose waves.

Completing the television personality’s look was a pair of platform pumps. The silhouette featured a two tone accent, which included a glittery silver toe and black uppers and sat atop a thin 5-inch stiletto heel.

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Hilton has served as a style inspiration for many years and helped create notoriety around brands like Juicy Couture. The “Simple Life” star has a wide-ranging shoe wardrobe. She has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

