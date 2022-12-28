ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 8 ‘Playoffs’ Is Reportedly Returning in Fall 2023

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VZ28_0jwfleFE00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

An original Air Jordan 8 colorway could be making its way back to retail soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images on Instagram yesterday of the Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs,” NBA legend Michael Jordan’s eighth signature basketball sneaker that debuted in 1993. According to the account, the classic style is returning to shelves next year.

As the name of the shoe suggests, it was famously worn by MJ in the playoffs during the 1993 NBA season. This shoe is also significant in MJ’s illustrious basketball career as he and his Chicago Bulls squad captured their third championship in three straight years that season, which would end up being his first of two three-peats with the Bulls.

The Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” feature a stealthy black-based nubuck upper, with the signature detail of the silhouette being the cross straps at the midfoot. The colorway also features a special graphic on the sock liner and on the heel counter, along with a chenille Jumpman patch on the tongue. Completing the design is a black midsole, with red and blue accents on the outsole.

The Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” was one of three original colorways of the silhouette to release in ’93, including the “True Red” and “Aqua” makeups. The style has been released twice since its debut, including in 2007 and 2013.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz)

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” will be released in full-family sizing on Sept. 2, 2023 for a retail price of $210. At the time of publication, Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed that the aforementioned style is returning to retail next year.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 2

Related
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Adds Edgy Twist to Vera Wang Dress With Leather Gloves, Crystal Belt & Pointy Heels at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris was sharply dressed for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. While arriving at the John F. Kennedy Center during the occasion with husband Douglas Emhoff, Harris donned a custom black Vera Wang gown. As seen on Wang’s Instagram, her number included a draped peplum silhouette with short sleeves, crafted from silk crepe. The piece was complete with a crystal-embellished belt and elbow-length black leather gloves, adding an edgy touch to her outfit. Harris accessorized with sparkling orbiting drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang) “What an enormous honor to dress Madam Vice...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Black Toe’ Is Reportedly Releasing in 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. An iconic Air Jordan 1 style is reportedly coming back in 2023. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared a mock-up depiction of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Toe,” a purported colorway that’s reportedly hitting retail in July. The Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe” colorway was originally released in 1985 in the form of a high and is designed to match the team colors of the Chicago Bulls, which Michael Jordan was playing for during a majority of his...
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Most-Liked Instagram Outfits of 2022 Include Plunging Necklines & Statement Sandals

LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has served up some sensational style moments throughout 2022, which made her become a fashion favorite on Instagram. The matriarch of the James empire has continued to fiercely apply pressure by stepping out in some of the most classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her stylish street style, she knows how to make bold statements. Here, we take a look at the outfits seen in her most-liked Instagram photos of 2022. Savannah and her husband LeBron James were a trending topic on social media after the pair shared photos from their first family...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” Is Expected September 2023

The Air Jordan 2 has had a stellar 2022, in particular when taking into account its lack of retros since 1986 relative to some of its other Jordan Brand counterparts. The model’s slew of retros is reportedly set to continue into the next year. Recently, a “Black Cement” mock-up...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway

The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed

This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos

Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed

The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” Releasing In 2023

With official images of Jordan Brand’s 2023 roster being revealed in droves, one iconic proposition has remained out of the equation, instead being revealed in-hand from reputable sneaker leaker zsneakerheadz; the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs”. Celebrating its 25th anniversary after being introduced by Jordan during the 1998...
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'

Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 37 Low Surfaces In Black And Red

The Jumpman was quick to reveal the Air Jordan 37 Low, with official images of the model’s “Siren Red” colorway having surfaced earlier this month. And thanks to reputable leakers, we’re catching an early glimpse at other pairs from the sneaker’s 2023 catalog. Here, the...
hypebeast.com

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma Receives an Official Release Date

Formally introduced at the “Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture” exhibition in Miami this past weekend,. and Off-White™ is now set to drop the Air Terra Forma. Building on the late Virgil Abloh‘s collaborative relationship with Nike/Jordan Brand, the unique silhouette is an original footwear design with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver” Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver” is coming soon. During the final stages of Michael Jordan’s career in Chicago, he got to rep the Air Jordan 14. In fact, this is the silhouette he wore during his very last game in which he scored the game-winning shot against the Utah Jazz. This shoe is iconic, and it also just so happens to have a low-top version.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 Gets New Colorway

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is here. Jumpman has come through with plenty of dope variations on the AJ1 over the years, and soon, they will come through with the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2. Yes, we know, it is certainly a mouthful. However, it is important to note that this sneaker is a sequel to its similarly-named predecessor.
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Officially Unveils Spring 2023 Air Jordan Retros

With the new year just over a week away, NIKE, Inc. has unveiled its core lineup of Air Jordan retros for Spring 2023. Given the sheer number of sneaker leakers and connected sleuths that exist across the internet, none of the 16 pairs featured on Jordan Brand’s list are a surprise, although the company confirming certain fan-favorites like the Air Jordan 1 Retro High ’85 “Black/White” and Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” is welcomed by the community-at-large.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Release Date Revealed

Another dope Jordan Brand golf shoe is coming soon. One of the best new golf shoes from Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. Of course, Michael Jordan loves to play golf, and his Jumpman line has reflected this. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is one of his best golf offerings, and it continues to receive new colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low “UNC” Coming Soon

This Air Jordan 11 variation is getting a new colorway. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 11 Low, then you will probably also enjoy the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low. This is a sneaker that takes the AJ11 Low and changes it up a bit. The silhouette itself is quite unique, however, it definitely will not be for everybody.
Footwear News

Footwear News

182K+
Followers
20K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy