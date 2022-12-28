Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dozens of Cars Damaged in Two Locations in Sacramento
Multiple Vehicles Vandalized in Two Sacramento Areas. Police are investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight at two locations in East Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said 47 cars were burglarized at the American River Commons apartment complex on American River Drive. At the same time, 14 other vehicles were vandalized at the Crossings Sacramento apartment complex on Ramona Avenue, just ten minutes away.
Statue of meat packing mogul beheaded in Northern California
Sacramento, California police are investigating the vandalism of a statue in Land Park. On Monday, police received reports that the Charles Swanston statue was vandalized. An image shared by the police department shows the statue without its head. The statue has been there since 1926, nearly 100 years, but just this weekend it was vandalized […]
Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
KCRA.com
Power returns for some SMUD customers after more than 145,000 lose power in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power is returning to some customers in the Sacramento area on Sunday after more than 145,000 were plunged into the dark on New Year's Eve. But there are still more than 40,000 without power, as of 10:38 a.m., according to SMUD's outage map. SMUD warned about...
1 killed in crash outside Delta Shores, 3 hospitalized
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were injured after two cars crashed outside Delta Shores shopping center Thursday, officials said.
Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day
RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
abc10.com
Sacramento woman inundated with dozens of mysteriously delivered heaters
A Sacramento woman is trying to figure out why dozens of portable heaters are being sent to her home. None of which she ever ordered.
Car crashes into home in Carmichael, injuring 2 people
CARMICHAEL - Two people were injured after the car they were in crashed into a home in Carmichael Saturday morning. The incident happened along San Juan Avenue, just south of Winding Way. A CHP spokesperson says the Dodge sedan was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, hit a fire hydrant, drove through a fence, crashed into a home, and came to rest in the front yard of the home. The car appears to be totaled. Crews from Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the scene. It's unknown how badly the two people in the vehicle were injured. No one inside the home was injured. The homeowner tells CBS13 he heard a loud boom and saw the aftermath of the crash. "It sounded like a bomb out front...I looked through the window and some guy was pulling a guy out of the passenger-side window. I came out and he was lying there, blood all over his self," said Tony, the homeower. "I came out and looked -- there's a hole in the wall and water's coming in the house."No further details about the crash have been released.
Rescue effort made on raging Roseville creek
(KTXL) — A person was rescued in Roseville on Friday after being trapped on an island in Antelope Creek during Friday’s strong storm, according to the Roseville Fire Department. Calls came in at around 2 p.m., of a medical emergency in the greenbelt area of Antelope Creek Drive near Highway 65. When the first fire […]
'Smile of gold': Latest Stockton serial killing victim Mervin Harmon remembered as easygoing, loving father
STOCKTON, Calif. — A loving father, a talented cook and an easygoing family man is how family and friends are remembering Oakland native Mervin Harmon, one of the victims in the Stockton serial killings case. Prosecutors allege suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee shot and killed Harmon on Apr....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oakland man may be the latest in long line of CA serial killers. Here’s a look back
Wesley Brownlee, the Oakland man now accused of killing seven people in Stockton and the East Bay, could be added — if convicted — to the Golden State’s long line of serial murderers if convicted. Here’s a look back at notorious serial killers who have been caught...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area woman, 4 strangers share rental car to Reno after cancelled flight
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Jeanette Bueno is back to relaxing at her home in Pleasanton after a holiday travel adventure she’ll never forget. "It was a blessing, it really was," said Bueno. "It was a blessing we all found each other." Bueno made plans to visit her daughter in Reno...
Homeless camp asking for donations of winter supplies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento homeless camp is asking the public for winter supplies, as the rain and wind threaten their safety and health. Camp Resolution is a community was founded about three months ago. Residents are pushing for Sacramento officials to allow them to keep camping there, where they say they feel safe. While the camp’s fate is up in the air, people living there say they’re in need of winter supplies.
KTVU FOX 2
First baby of the New Year arrives at Walnut Creek Kaiser
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Baby Ezekiel Laviolette made a grand appearance just minutes into 2023. Ezekiel is the first baby of the New Year in the Bay Area for Kaiser Permanente. He was born at 12:06 a.m. at the Walnut Creek Kaiser. First time parents, Eric and Allison Laviolette of...
California Woman Receives 100 Heaters In The Mail That She Did Not Order
Watch the video here.
KTVU FOX 2
Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Update: Evacuations ordered as atmospheric river brings heavy rain to Sacramento area
An atmospheric river barreled into Northern California early Saturday, causing widespread flooding and road closures across the Sacramento area. Some residents were ordered to evacuate their homes while others were advised to hunker down for the foreseeable future. Although some rain arrived Friday, the storm system grew significantly more intense...
Sacramento deputies looking for 4 people in connection with airport bag theft
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people accused of stealing luggage from the Sacramento International Airport Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the four people – two men and two women – were at the airport Monday around 4:15-4:30 a.m....
Comments / 0